Assessing Investment Opportunities In The REIT Sector

Large caps are pricey, but small caps remain very inexpensive as we enter June of 2019.

We believe that most investors are mistakenly looking at "large caps" when assessing sector valuations.

REITs just reached new 52-week highs and investors are starting to ask themselves whether prices are too high.

After the strong recovery of earlier this year, REITs (VNQ) are back at their highest level since 2016:

As a result, investors are increasingly concerned and asking themselves:

Is it time to invest in REITs?

At High Yield Landlord, we believe that this is the wrong question to ask. If you are a passive investor who sticks to index funds, then it's the right question. But for others who invest in individual REITs, the question should be rephrase as:

Are there still opportunities in the REIT sector?

And our answer here is a clear yes: There are still plenty of opportunities in the REIT sector, but you must know where to look for them.

The Hidden REIT Opportunities

Most investors here on Seeking Alpha are chasing the same mainstream large-cap REITs such as Realty Income (O), Public Storage (PSA), Prologis (PLD), American Tower (AMT) and then complain that REITs are expensive.

What they ignore is that there exists a vast and overlooked small-cap scene that's hidden behind the large caps that gain all the attention. There exists 3x more small-cap REITs than large-cap REITs, and opportunities are abundant.

Have you ever heard of Essential Properties (EPRT), Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) or Front Yard Residential (RESI)? Probably not. Yet, these small caps have been some of our best performers at High Yield Landlord since the start of the year:

The reason for these materially higher returns is undervaluation. In fact, the difference in valuation between “small-cap REIT” and “larg-cap REIT” has rarely been this large.

source

While large caps trade at 20x FFO which is about fair value in our opinion, small caps trade at just around 12x FFO – or a 40% discount to larger peers.

We believe that this creates an opportunity for the more entrepreneurial investors who are willing to do some digging because there's no valid reason to justify such a large valuation differential. Index money has flown to large caps in a disproportionate amount and pushed valuations to new highs, whereas small caps missed the party.

So, once again: There are a lot of REIT opportunities. You must just know where to look for them.

The Benefits of REITs… On Steroids…

On top of trading at much lower valuations of just 12x FFO, we prefer to invest in smaller-cap REITs because of three main reasons:

Easier to move the growth needle: A small REIT can achieve significant FFO growth by undertaking one single acquisition. Therefore, they have the luxury to be more selective in their investment process and can focus on a few deals at a time and truly create value in the acquisition process. Higher dividend yield: Most small-cap REITs in which we invest today yield between 7 and 12% whereas the passive REIT indexes pay only 3.9%. With a higher dividend yield, we feel much more comfortable investing in REITs because we do not depend on appreciation to generate attractive returns in the long run. Greater upside and margin of safety: As REITs get larger, they tend to experience FFO multiple expansion – a catalyst for outperformance for smaller cap REITs. This additional return component can be very sizable when you consider that larger REITs trade at an 8-notch higher FFO multiple on average.

With higher dividend yields, an easier path to growth, and higher long-term upside potential, we much rather own a smaller REIT like Essential Properties (NYSE:EPRT) than its large cap peer Realty Income (NYSE:O). Today, EPRT has significantly appreciated, but back when we sent a “Trade Alert” to our investors, it traded at a 6% dividend yield and 12x FFO (as compared to 4% yield and 19x FFO for O). Not surprisingly, this “overlooked” small cap greatly outperformed its larger cap peer:

EPRT had been ignored by REIT investors because very few are even looking at small caps. This brings us to our next point:

Lack of Dedicated Research is an Opportunity

Today, large-cap REITs have more than 700 institutional investors (on average), whereas small-cap peers have less than 200. Moreover, while large caps are on the coverage list of nine professional analysts (on average), small caps commonly have two or less - in some cases zero coverage.

source

The consequence for investors is that it's very difficult and expensive to access quality research on these smaller-cap opportunities. Analyzing small-cap REITs is no walk in the park and it requires specialist skills that are not widely available. This is why so few picked up on EPRT early on while it was still trading at a massive discount to larger cap peers.

However… as any entrepreneurial investor would say:

There is an opportunity in every difficulty.

Because the small cap space is more difficult to approach, it tends to function less efficiently and present more mispricings. A “know-nothing” investor will see the difficulty in this opportunity, whereas an "entrepreneurial" investor will see the opportunity in the difficulty.

My point here is that you must know where you fit. If you lack an edge, it's probably safer to stick with larger caps and index funds even if they provide lower returns. I hand pick my small-cap REIT investments because I'm a professional analyst, I do this full time, and have access to detailed research on small cap opportunities and management interviews through my affiliation with High Yield Landlord. (Disclosure: the objective of High Yield Landlord is to streamline this research process to the public and allow interested members to emulate our strategy.)

However, it should be clear that this is not for everyone. It's preferable to go with an index that will assure you diverse exposure to the sector rather than try and make your own selection if you have limited access to resources (time, capital and expertise).

Small-Cap REIT Investment Idea - An Example of a Good Opportunity

We believe that "small-cap REITs" remain one of the only sectors that still provides strong yields and appreciation potential in 2019.

It's however important to recognize that “not all REITs are created equal.” While some small-cap REITs are posed for market-beating results, others are real landmines that can result in significant value destruction. This is why we reject 10 investments for every one that we make (on average):

Source: High Yield Landlord Real Money Portfolio

To put theory into practice, we present one small cap opportunity in which we are currently building a sizable position: Monmouth Real Estate (MNR).

Put shortly, MNR is a small-cap industrial REIT ($1.3 billion market cap) that recently traded down for reasons that we believe to be unwarranted. As a result, the company has become undervalued at just around 13.5x FFO while its closest peers trade at closer to 22x FFO.

There's no reason to justify a discount of this magnitude. In fact, we consider MNR to be one of the highest-quality REITs in the world:

Its track record is exceptionally strong: MNR ranks in the top 15 REITs in terms of total returns in the past 10 years and it has never cut its dividend, not even in 2008.

The portfolio quality is among the best in its sector: Youngest assets, class A quality, consistently high retention rate, longest average lease term at eight years.

The balance sheet is conservative: The LTV is at ~35% and the company enjoys the longest average debt maturity at over 10 years!

FedEx Ground, Mesquite - Typical property owned by MNR:

We believe that the recent underperformance that led to this mispricing is only temporary and will lead to a recovery with ~20% upside potential already in the near term. As we wait for the mispricing to correct itself, we sleep well at night knowing that we own Class A assets that are conservatively financed and earn a very defensive 5% dividend yield that has never been cut, not even during the great financial crisis.

The company has historically been a strong outperformer with 3x higher total returns than REIT benchmarks in the past 12 years:

And yet, the company continues to trade at a massive discount to peers - for reasons that we believe to be totally unwarranted. We were able to build a position at a ~7% lower share price, but even now, the company remains very opportunistic.

It's by targeting this type of small-cap REITs that we will still find plenty of value in the REIT sector even in June of 2019.

As of today, our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.2% with a conservative 68% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential (REITs trade on average at over 18x FFO).

Source: High Yield Landlord Real-Money Portfolio

Closing Notes: Is it Time to Invest in REITs?

Yes, but only if you can pick the right ones…

Priced at a 40% discount to larger REITs, there's no doubt that there exist some lucrative opportunities in the less crowded and more obscure small-cap space.

You must however exercise very prudent attention to your selection of individual investments as return disparities can be massive. To illustrate this point, consider the following: The best REIT investors have achieved up to 22% annual returns over the past decades, whereas the average individual investor earned only 2.6% per year over the same time frame:

Clearly, the average investor does NOT know what they are doing. They are consistently making the wrong decisions, trading too much, investing in overpriced large caps and stepping on landmines.

