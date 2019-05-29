DBO: Last Week's Correction Is An Opportunity For Oil Bulls

In spite of a weakening global economic outlook, which might dent oil demand, US crude markets remain sustained, following tight crude supply and a large Brent-WTI price differential.

Investment thesis

As expected in my last article, Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO) tumbled, following growing uncertainties hovering over oil demand. Going forward and in spite of yearly high US oil storage and decline net speculative bets, bulls have taken over, and the huge Brent-WTI price differential will likely bring positive winds on DBO shares.

Source : TradingView

DBO – Invesco DB Oil Fund

DBO tracks the price of WTI oil using future contracts and futures-based exposure. Instead of rolling its exposure on front-month contracts, DBO rolls its exposure into whichever contract month (within the next 13) looks most attractive by its rules. For the time being, DBO’s exposure consists of the following:

Source: Bloomberg

Besides, the fund is structured like a commodity pool, implying that long-term holder will be taxed on any gains even if it does not sell the shares. Despite that, DBO lags to replicate short-term moves in crude prices, but provides low incurred costs.

Source: Nasdaq

Indeed, DBO offers an expense ratio 0.78% and an average spread in the last 60-day of 0.09%, which are in the industry’s average.

Crude and petroleum stocks

Latest EIA report shows a slight deceleration of crude oil storage, up 1% (w/w) to 476.8m barrels on the May 10-17 period. Despite this slim stock build, crude markets tumbled sharply last week, amid renewed trade-war tensions that blurred global oil demand picture. Besides, during the week, crude oil seasonality deteriorates slightly on a yearly basis, establishing in a surplus of 8.8% (w/w) to 38 643k barrels, whereas the 5-year range improves, remaining in a marginal deficit of 0.3% (w/w) to 1 276k barrels.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report – EIA

Besides, refined oil product stocks advanced concomitantly on the studied period. Indeed, gasoline storage, advanced 1.65% (w/w) to 228.7m barrels, while distillates lifted slower, up 0.61% (w/w) to 126.4m barrels. Nevertheless, refined storage remains in deficit compared to the 5-year average, in spite of improving refining utilization rates.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

That being said, storage crude and refined build-ups have partly triggered crude market correction witnessed last week, bringing headwinds to DBO shares.

In spite of that, US crude output lifted up slightly during the week, up 0.83% to 12.2m barrels per day, but should be partly counterbalanced by the declining number of active oil rigs on the May 17-24 period, which were reduced by four units.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

Concomitantly, the American crude oil balance eased slightly during the week, amid declining crude exports, down 12.7% (w/w) to 2.92m barrels and weakening imports, dow, 5.72% (w/w) to 4.02m barrels.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the CFTC, the most-recent Commitment of Traders Reports shows that ne speculative bets on Nymex crude futures declined slightly on the May 14-21 period, down 1.93% (w/w) to 478 395 contracts. With this fourth consecutive net spec positioning decline, interest for the black commodity seem to slowly fade away, following increasing uncertainty on the global markets.

During the week, the reduction of speculative length has been due to moderate long liquidations, down 3.62% (w/w) to 585 979 contracts and was partly offset by robust short covering, down 10.48% (w/w) to 107 581 contracts.

Since the beginning of 2019, net speculative positioning on Nymex crude contracts eased compared to last week, but is still up 72.58% or 201 187 contracts, whilst DBO’s YTD performance eased (w/w), posting an advance of 15.13% to $10.58 per share.

Fundamental advances

Since my last article, released on May 7, DBO decreased moderately, down 4.16% (w/w) to $10.35 per share, following tumbling investor confidence, triggered by the lengthy Sino-American trade war. While the dispute resolution seems not ready to ending soon, investors remain concerned that the escalading trade war will hurt economic growth and dent oil demand.

On the other side, global oil supply remains tight because of supply cuts let by OPEC+ members and US sanction on Iran and Venezuela’s oil exports. Nevertheless, US oil markets are oversupplied and the spread between the Brent and WTI benchmarks has significantly increased lately, reaching a peak of $14.27 per barrel. In spite of that, this discount remains positive for American crude futures and DBO shares, given that the strong price differential should contribute to pull the American crude benchmark higher.

Meanwhile, the crude oil future curve shifted lower and steepened its contango pattern on nearby deliveries, but remain in backwardation on medium and long term maturities. This indicates growing uncertainty in the near-term, but the comfortable backwardation pattern continue to sustain crude markets and DBO shares.

That being said, oil bulls stopped last week's strong short selling, and crude markets have almost regained most of the loss. In that vein, I expect DBO and crude futures to continue to head north, given the large benchmark crude differentials, which should benefit to WTI futures.

