CenturyLink: A 100% Potential Return In 2 Years

CenturyLink (CTL) has been facing a lot of challenges in the past four years. Since 2014, its share price has dropped significantly, from $40 per share to only $10 now, losing 70% of its market value. In the shorter time horizon, CenturyLink lost more than 50% of its market value from $22.65 per share in September 2018. It is currently trading at its 27-year-low, creating a good opportunity for investors to buy at a very cheap price.

Source: Ycharts

Irrational Market Overreaction

Although the management did not expect any “material change” in the operating performance, the market seemed to lose trust in the company because of the company’s ineffective internal control. In its recent 10-K filing, KPMG LLP has expressed its opinion:

In our opinion, because of the effect of the material weaknesses, described below, on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has not maintained effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission.

So what are exactly the material weaknesses in internal control? The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) gives the definition as follows:

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the company's annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

It means that this issue can prevent the company from detecting future misstatements to see whether it is an error or a fraud. Even if the company has a proper system to detect internal control errors, it will not be perfect and still subject to potential risks. Thus, I believe that selling off a stock based solely on internal control is quite irrational.

There is a negative correlation between the stock price and its operating income. While the operating income is rising, the stock price is decreasing.

Source: Ycharts

Fiber Network is a major asset

The unique asset that CenturyLink has is its robust fiber network, giving the company in the right position to take advantage of the fast-growing technology evolutions for its enterprise customers. Its fiber network can provide infrastructure for AI and big data. The technology of the future, including 5G and IoT (internet of things), will have to use fiber lines to transfer huge amounts of data in a short period of time. Based on its huge fiber network, CenturyLink can expand a lot more services to enterprise customers. Recently, it has added multipoint-to-multipoint capabilities to its Ethernet E-Services portfolio, helping customers to simplify the process of upgrading old equipment, linking data centers, connecting new locations in a quite cost-effective way.

A potential 100% return in two years

By 2020, CenturyLink expects to generate $21.9 billion in revenue with EPS of $1.3 per share. At the current price, CenturyLink is currently valued at only 7.8x forward earnings, much lower than its 5-year average forward P/E of 14.25. If the company’s valuation comes back to 14x by 2020, its share price should reach $18.2 per share, an 80% capital gain. During those two years, investors can receive a nearly 10% dividend yield each year. In total, the potential total gain would be nearly 100%.

What worries investors is the company’s high leverage. However, we can see its efforts to reduce financial leverage over time. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA has gone down, from 4.3x to 3.9x in five months. In the next three years, CenturyLink’s management believed it can get the leverage level down to 2.75x – 3.25x.

Source: CenturyLink’s Q1 2019 presentation

In the middle of May 2019, the company announced to launch cash tender offers for its debt securities with a total value of $525 million. It is another move towards the financial leverage reduction goal. I believe CenturyLink can reach its desired leverage target as planned.

Key Takeaway

With the negative market overreaction, CenturyLink appears too cheap with a juicy dividend yield. In the next two years, CenturyLink might deliver to its shareholders a total return of 100%, including 80% capital gain and 20% yield from two-year dividend payments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.