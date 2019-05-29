There's No Stopping Mastercard's Growth

Increasing digitization of the global payment market, along with growth in India both mark significant opportunities for this company.

Back in December, I made the argument that while I remain optimistic on Mastercard’s (MA) growth, growth could moderate going forward.

The main reason for my argument was that pressure on card payment fees in Europe coupled with growing difficulties in entering the Chinese market due to domestic competition could mean that the company might see lower levels of growth as a result.

Recent Performance

That said, the stock shows no signs of slowing down. Since December, Mastercard’s share price is up by 27% compared to 7% for the S&P 500.

Moreover, we see that EPS (normalized diluted) has shown significant growth since 2018, while the P/E ratio of 42.2x is still significantly below the high of 48x seen last year:

In spite of my prior fears regarding Europe and Asia, we see that growth in gross dollar volume has remained in the double-digits, even if having moderated somewhat since 2018:

Additionally, we observe that while net revenue showed slightly below double-digit growth at 9%, this was accompanied by a 5% decrease in operating expenses coupled with a decrease in the effective income tax rate – resulting in a 25% increase in net income compared with that of last year:

From a valuation standpoint, given that the P/E ratio is significantly below levels seen in 2018, it is increasingly likely that further upside exists for the stock given recent growth rates.

In spite of short-term challenges that Mastercard may face such as cutting of fees for EEA transactions due to regulatory considerations, there are three particular reasons why I see this stock continuing to have significant upside.

Online shopping trends

Online shopping in 2019 has hit a significant milestone, with total market share of sales conducted online outpacing that of department store sales.

This is of particular advantage to credit card retailers – given that the incidence of credit card usage will typically be higher online than in brick-and-mortar stores.

Specifically, Mastercard saw an 18% increase in transactions from the year earlier to 24 billion, with a significant part of this being driven by online transactions.

Moreover, with Mastercard having recently partnered with Apple (AAPL) and Goldman Sachs (GS) to form the Apple Card, allowing for digital payments through iPhone devices, the company is making the right moves to take advantage of increasing digitization in the marketplace and ultimately bolster transaction volumes.

Partnership with Samsung

Aside from the company’s partnership with Apple, Mastercard’s partnership with Samsung is particularly noteworthy, as both firms are seeking to develop a new digital identity security system for smartphone devices. This would allow users to make payments in an easier manner, whereby biometric data or a single user ID could be used in place of multiple login details.

In particular, the purpose of these secure digital identities would be to allow consumers to verify their identity without disclosing personal information. This would be done with the aim of making it easier for consumers to open and access bank accounts or make online payments in an easier manner.

If the initiative is successful, then this would significantly reduce the transaction costs associated with making digital payments, and would allow Mastercard an even larger digital footprint.

Indian Market Growth

While I recently stated that the Chinese market may be somewhat of a tough nut to crack due to domestic competition and regulation, the Indian market is one that could in fact prove to be particularly valuable to Mastercard going forward.

Specifically, the company intends to invest $1bn in the country over the next five-year period, and it is expected that the value of digital transactions in India will be worth over $1 trillion by 2025.

Moreover, as users from rural and semi-urban areas increasingly make use of digital transactions, the user base is expected to increase from 90 million in 2018 to 300 million by 2020.

In this regard, Mastercard is eyeing a big opportunity in the form of the Indian market, and I estimate that this country will form a large part of growth for the Asia Pacific region more generally.

Conclusion

My overall conclusion is that Mastercard will continue to grow vibrantly. Aside from the fact that the stock appears to still be trading at quite a reasonable valuation on a P/E basis, the company’s growing digital payment capacity and its expansion into vibrant emerging markets means that the demand for Mastercard’s offerings have far from peaked. I see further upside from here.

