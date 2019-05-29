Investment Case Improving On GSL

I wrote a couple of articles on Global Ship Lease in March (Better Rates Help Global Ship Lease, Fleet Value Calculation for GSL) and the investment case seems to be improving now two months later as I will illustrate in this article.

Firstly we have seen a further improvement in charter rates for container vessels, which is the basis for improved earnings in Global Ship Lease. Secondly, the outlook remains healthy for 2019 and the coming years on the back of low supply growth. Turning to GSL there has also been some interesting news. The company has acquired three vessels, which are earnings accretive from day one, GSL has secured more work for the existing fleet and the Q1 report was as expected.

Charter rates continue to improve Source: Harper Petersen & Co.

2019 have shown a steady improvement in charter rates for container vessels, especially for the larger vessels (6,500 TEU and 8,500 TEU). The improvement is due to demand outpacing supply as we have seen a reduction in idle vessels (see chart below).

Source: Hapaq-Lloyd

Demand/supply outlook for 2019 remains positive

The outlook for 2019 and 2020 remains solid as supply growth will remain limited and below expected demand growth according to the latest forecast from both IHS/Hapaq-Lloyd and MPC/Clarksons. See demand/supply from both sources below. On a more pessimistic note, there has been a recent downgrade from Alphaliner. However so far fundamentals seems sound with fewer idle vessels and higher charter rates. Source: Hapaq-Lloyd

Source: MPC Container Ships

A positive factor in the current market is increasing scrapping on the back of the slump in the market in the second half of 2018. Scrapping in the first 5 months of 2019 is already close to the total scrapping in the full year 2018. 49 vessels in 5 months compared to 67 vessels in all of 2018. Source: Clarksons

Acquisition of three vessels is earnings accretive

GSL announced on May 23 (View press release), that the company had acquired three more 7,849 TEU vessels. The vessels are 15 years old but the deal carries attractive economics. The vessels are acquired for USD 48.5m and will enter into contracts with Maersk Line. One of the vessels will enter into a five-year contract and the two other will enter into three-year contracts with two one year extension options.

These contracts will generate total EBITDA of USD 47m if the extension options are exercised. So essentially GSL is acquiring three vessels and at the same time being able to lock in cash flow to pay for the purchase price over the next five years. After the five year period, GSL will have three 20-year old vessels, that can generate cash flow for another five years before reaching the scrapping age at which time the scrap value will be around USD 40m.

The vessels are earnings accretive from day one and will improve EBITDA with USD 9m in 2020 and net profit with USD 5m (22 cents per share).

Q1 report as expected

The Q1 report from GSL didn’t bring any important news. The main newsflow from GSL in 2019 has been a number of new charter contracts. These contracts can be seen in the table below. After these new contracts, GSL has only three smaller feeder vessels, where the company need new contracts this year. GSL has used the recent strength in the market for larger vessels to lock-in attractive multi-year contracts on six of the larger vessels in the fleet.

Source: Global Ship Lease

Upcoming catalysts

I see two main catalysts for GSL going forward. Firstly a continued improvement in the charter market will act as a positive catalyst.

Secondly, the company stated on the Q1 call, that it is working to refinance the debt to more attractive rates following the merger with Poseidon, which has created a larger company with better access to cheaper financing. The recent acquisition of three more vessels shows that the capital market is open for GSL.

Net Asset Value confirmed at USD 21.70 per share

GSL confirmed (as expected) at the Q1 presentation the estimate for NAV to be USD 21.70 at the end of 2018.

Source: Global Ship Lease

2021 case for Net Asset Value still highly attractive

In my second article from March I calculated an estimate for Net Asset Value in 2021 to be USD 33.6 per share. Following the Q1 report, the newly acquired vessels and the recent charter contracts I have updated this estimate to USD 37.2 per share. The key basis for this calculation is that asset values and charter rates will return to new building parity over the coming 3 years – a scenario, that I find likely given the positive demand/supply outlook. I refer to the article from March for a further description of the assumptions (Link to Article).

Source: Created using author's own calculations

Source: Created using author's own calculations

Updated estimates

I have updated my earnings estimates following the Q1 report and they are shown below.

Source: Created using author's own calculations

Source: Created using author's own calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.