I Told You Not To Trust Yesterday Morning's Rally

TAKING A BOW

I won't always have that kind of granularity as my longer-term readers will heartily agree, so when it happens, allow me to take the point. Actually, I am making a point, there are key levels in the market - always. The S&P landed just 2 points above that support and it's going to break that important support substantially today. I would not be surprised if we see 2775 today. The good news is that we are finally getting close to a level that makes sense for the high-beta names that we esteem will be worthwhile for us to buy.

SALE

As I said yesterday the ten-year is key to the market. It still is, it is now down 100 basis points below the interest-rate that started the volatility in the first place (remember 3.2%?). Unfortunately, a continued drop in rates is not the cure for this correction. We now have the steepest interest rate inversion in a decade, the 3-month rate is now higher than the 10-year. This is not the classic interest-rate inversion, that's 2 and 10. Look I know interest rate talk is boring, but this selloff is anything but boring and it behooves us to be aware of what to watch. I have a new indicator for you to watch, keep an eye on AMZN. I think it breaks 1800 and in short order reach the key level of 1700. 1600 would mark the 20% down level and that is our "FOR SALE" sign. I know this was a long time coming, but buying when there is panic selling is the best way to build wealth.

I have been talking about this sale opportunity for a while (ok an eternity), I have been trying to prepare you for this selloff for months. I dearly hope you've put aside the 25% to 35% cash I have been pushing for. We created buy lists, you have hopefully gotten comfortable with them because buying in a falling market takes cojones (gender neutral ones of course).

NOW FOR WHAT I DIDN'T GET RIGHT

I was hoping that Anaplan (PLAN) would have a badly received earnings report. The opposite happened and PLAN shot up 18% and broke its all-time high. PLAN is part of a new and very dynamic sector of the IT Software space and I am inclined to recommend that speculators buy in on ANY weakness. If you are new to this bulletin please don't follow recommendations until you have been reading for a while to understand how we characterize speculation. I also want to add a new name in the health-tech list. Soliton (OTCQX:SOLVY). I am putting this in the wrong column because I was to slow to recommend it. It's up more than 100% in two days. I don't think it's done. Soliton is an ultrasound solution that works in conjunction with lasers to remove tattoos very rapidly. We may one day enter the happy time when your daughter or son can come home with a face tattoo and you can bribe them to get rid of it the next day. I envy you, parents, out there.

FAVORING THE HEALTH AND HEALTHTECH NAMES

Let's start with the Health Names like United Health (UNH), Anthem (ANTM) and Centene (CNC) these are safe for the long term portfolio and then names like Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Illumina (ILMN). Many of these names are close to minus 20% from their recent highs. This is a buying discipline we need to adhere to. Will a high beta name fall further than 20%? Yes, and that is what we are hoping for.

I AM NOT SURE THAT 2750 HOLDS

With the fear of global recession looming and China blustering and threatening, panic might increase, again that is what we are hoping for. The next level to watch on the S&P is 2710.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.