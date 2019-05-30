The Swiss Franc - Stable But Suffering From The Same Disease As The Dollar And Euro

Switzerland is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. The world-famous snowcapped Alps are the background for cities and villages in the central European country. For skiers and hikers, Switzerland is a paradise.

Swiss chocolate, watches, and banking are what most people think of when they hear about the small nation that is home to fewer than ten million people.

During WW II, Switzerland remained neutral, and the nation has a long history as independent from the rest of Europe. The Swiss declined to join or participate in the European Union, even though EU members surround the country. As a neutral nation, the Swiss attempt to keep relations with all countries around the world and serve as a haven when it comes to finance and banking. The Swiss have excellent relationships with the US, Russia, China, and most other nations. The Swiss tend to be conservative when it comes to managing money.

While the Swiss have loosened some of their secrecy when it comes to foreign accounts and has cooperated with US and European agencies over the recent years, the neutral political status continues to attract money from around the world.

Economic turmoil in Europe with the UK's departure from the EU, the trade dispute between the US and China, US sanctions on Iran, and Russia's damaged relations with most western countries, may only serve to increase the flow of money to and through Switzerland. The Swiss Franc currency has a reputation as a foreign exchange instrument that is stable and holds its value. The Invesco Currency Shares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF) is a product that replicates the US dollar versus the Swiss Franc currency relationship.

A trading range in the Swiss franc since February 2015 against the U.S. dollar

Many market participants believe that Switzerland and its currency, the Swiss Franc, is synonymous with stability. Since May 2015, the dollar index has traded in a range from 88.15 to 103.815, a 15.665 point or 15% band. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world because the US is the leading economy, and the greenback has a long history as a stable political and economic system.

As the weekly chart of the foreign exchange relationship between the dollar and the Swiss Franc highlights, the range in the currency pair has been from $0.9669 to $1.1037, $0.1368 or 12.4%, which is a narrower range than the dollar index. At the $0.9952 level on May 29, the franc is below its midpoint since May 2015 while the dollar index is above which reflects the strength in the US currency.

The weekly chart shows that both the price momentum and the relative strength indicator in the franc versus the dollar relationship is sitting at the lower region of neutral territory. Weekly historical volatility is flatlining at 4.38%, which reflects the stability of the Swiss currency. Additionally, open interest or the total number of open long and short positions in the currency pair has been edging higher, which represents rising market share for the franc. The futures market in currencies is a microcosm of the over-the-counter market and reflects the trends in the more liquid foreign exchange arena.

The Swiss currency attracts safe-haven buying and is synonymous with stability and is a bridge

During periods of fear and uncertainty in markets across all asset classes, several markets around the world serve as shelters which investors, traders, and other market participants view as safe havens for capital. Traditionally, US government bonds, the Japanese yen, and gold are assets that offer stability during volatile periods. The Swiss Franc is also a currency that provides shelter during periods of wide price deviance.

In the current environment, Switzerland's position as perhaps the most neutral political nation on the earth may offer more advantages for its currency. The trade dispute between the US and China, the increasing rhetoric between the US and Iran, and the deterioration of relations between western nations and Russia all make Swiss neutrality and position as a financial capital more attractive for businesses all over the world when it comes to the flow of money. In many ways, Switzerland can serve as a bridge between nations when it comes to financial arrangements. While the secrecy laws are not what they were in past years, the Swiss remain in a better position to assist when necessary than any other country in the world.

The Swiss franc has also depreciated against the world's oldest currency

Those who read my articles on Seeking Alpha and other sites know that I have highlighted the depreciation of fiat currencies since the turn of this century. The dollar, the euro, the yen, and even the Chinese yuan have all lost value against the world's oldest currency, gold, since 2000. I believe the trend in the world's reserve currencies reflects the decline in faith and the credit of the nations that print the legal tender. Despite the stability of the Swiss franc, it too has declined in value against the precious metal over the past two decades.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the Swiss Franc has lost value against gold since 2000.

Outside the EU, but contagion makes Swiss economic growth less than exciting

Switzerland's location in the heart of Europe makes the country and its currency even more appealing to counterparts all over the world since it is not a member of the European Union. However, the Swiss cannot avoid the impact of contagion that comes from the German and overall European economy because of trade and other issues that it shares with its neighbors.

However, recent economic data out of Switzerland revised Q4 GDP up 0.3%, and in Q1 Swiss GDP grew by a better than expected 0.6%.

Source: Bloomberg

The Swiss National Bank warned that the US-Chinese trade dispute and the potential for trade friction between the US and Europe could weigh on their economy. While short-term interest rates in the EU are at negative forty basis points, short-term deposit rates in Switzerland are even lower at 0.75%. At the same time, the SNB has told markets that they are prepared to intervene in currency markets to control the Swiss franc. However, last week's risk-off behavior in markets over the trade issue caused the value of the franc to rise as the world continues to view the Swiss currency as a safe haven during turbulent times.

FXF for those who do not use the OTC or futures markets

The Swiss franc is an asset that serves as a safe-haven at times, and the nation's neutrality positions Switzerland as a bridge for many countries around the world. The unique position of Switzerland adds its currency to a portfolio of other assets including US bonds, the Japanese yen, and gold, that act as shelters.

The most direct route for a trade or position in the Swiss franc versus the US dollar is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or futures markets. The Invesco Currency Shares Swiss Franc Trust is a product that allows market participants with traditional equity accounts to take currency exposure in the franc-dollar relationship. The fund summary for FXF states:

The investment seeks to track the price of the Swiss Franc, net of trust expenses. The fund seeks to reflect the price of the Swiss Franc. The sponsor believes that, for many investors, the shares represent a cost-effective investment relative to traditional means of investing in the foreign exchange market.

The Swiss franc rose from $0.9816 against the dollar on May 7 to its most recent high at $1.0013 on May 24 or 2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXF moved from a low at $90.84 to a high at $92.75 per share or 2.1%. FXF has net assets of $145.88 million and trades an average of 10,688 shares each day. The product has an expense ratio of 0.40%.

With lots of volatility on the horizon in markets across all asset classes, the Swiss franc and FXF could be a useful tool when periods of market volatility make safety and capital preservation, the primary goal.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.