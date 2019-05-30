Retirement Advisor: Getting By With A Little Help From My Friends (Podcast)

Summary

Money’s final print issue discusses real-life Golden Girls who moved in together in retirement. Here’s why I think they have acted wisely.

These ladies have applied the same efficiency to their residential lives as a tontine brings to a shared pension, sparing themselves the $8,365 average monthly cost of a nursing home.

Moreover, they’ve likely also spared themselves nursing home deficiencies recently documented by The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General.

One of Money’s Golden Girls discusses how the group arrangement enabled her to take control of her financial situation proactively, and about its unexpected advantages.