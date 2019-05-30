Retirement Advisor: Getting By With A Little Help From My Friends (Podcast)

Money’s final print issue discusses real-life Golden Girls who moved in together in retirement. These ladies have applied the same efficiency to their residential lives as a tontine brings to a shared pension, sparing themselves the $8,365 average monthly cost of a nursing home and many of the problems the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has discovered in its annual survey of deficiencies in nursing homes.
This brief podcast (4:51) explains why the Golden Girls' method of sharing retirement housing with friends is a winning strategy financially, emotionally and health-wise.