2 Gold Stocks To Buy For Second Half Of 2019

During times of market volatility, gold has traditionally served as a “safe haven” asset, considered by many investors to be an effective, non-correlated financial instrument to hedge against any decline in the value of paper investments, such as stocks and bonds and protect against political, social and economic uncertainty. However, gold’s recent “treading water” pricing action seems to be a function of retail apathy meeting the heavy buying of central banks and financial institutions supporting gold prices around the $1300/oz. mark. History tells us this trend doesn’t last for long, and once retail investors rush in – whether in response to macroeconomic news or a collective FOMO, the next stop for gold will be $1500 and higher.

Some of the factors contributing to positive performance projections of gold and silver for the remainder of the year include increased demand for the physical metal from China and India, Central Banking buying activity, volatility in other asset classes because of uncertainty about the outcome of Brexit, uncertainty about the 2020 elections, escalating tensions with Iran, and unsettled trade and tariff negotiations with China.

Although a rise in interest rates often puts short-term pressure on precious metals prices, there is a strong sentiment that any further increase in interest rates will be slow and incremental, as economists take a wait and see approach to analyze the impact of each successive rate increase on the overall economy. At this time, it seems that additional rate increases are on hold, another positive bullish sign.

One of the most exciting, underreported catalysts for gold has been newly adopted changes to bank capital requirements that favor expanded gold holdings. Under the Basel accord, a set of rules were originally established to set capital requirements for financial institutions, dividing assets into categories based on their perceived riskiness. Under Basel III, starting March 29, 2019, a bank's tier 1 and tier 2 assets must be at least 10.5% of its risk-weighted assets, an increase from the 8% previously required under Basel II. For gold, the discount applied for calculating its liquidity buffer, known as the net stable funding ratio (NSFR) that all banks must hold, recently increased from 50 percent to 85 percent. It is no wonder banks can’t get enough of the yellow metal.

In January 2019, the World Gold Council reported that global central banks, added 651 metric tonnes of gold to their existing reserves during the previous calendar year, the highest expansion in fifty years, representing a 74% year-over-year increase in net purchases.

The World Gold Council’s first-quarter purchase reports noted that gold buying in the first quarter of 2019 had reached the highest level in six years. “We saw a materially significant increase in gold buying from banks and central banking institutions in anticipation of these regulatory changes and the institutional buying has continued unabated since the beginning of the year,” says Anthony Allen Anderson, Senior Partner at GSI Exchange, a leading national coin and precious metals company based in Calabasas, California, “while individual investors have largely stayed on the sidelines in the first half, perhaps taking a wait and see attitude with buoyant stock prices propped up by artificially low interest rates, a lot of smart money has been moving into gold coins and bullion, gold ETFs and gold mining stocks, and the retail investors will soon arrive, pushing gold prices even higher.”

With gold prices relatively flat through the first several months of the year, gold mining companies are seeking to position themselves for growth through strategic acquisitions to increase market share, representing a strong buying opportunity for growth-oriented investors over the next 6 to 12 months. Consolidation into two or three large companies will create economies of scale and provide a higher capacity to bear risk, improve margins and enhance efficiency. Consolidation of different operations will give Newmont Goldcorp and Barrick Gold, our two favorite picks in the sector, greater control over the value chain strengthening the companies’ respective balance sheets. Another advantage of the recently completed mergers is that the combined companies will be able to better withstand the volatility in the global precious metals market.

Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is currently trading at $30.15 per share down 13% year to date and near the low range of its 52-week range. Despite beating earnings per share estimates for the past five consecutive quarters, the stock has been weak, with April a particularly brutal month.

GlobalData says the merger which formed Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, creating the world’s largest gold company, will have an estimated gold production capacity of 8.4 million ounces in 2019, roughly 7.1 percent of global production, compared to 5.6 million ounces for Barrick Gold, and 2.8 million ounces of estimated gold production for Kinross Gold.With the Goldcorp merger now complete, the company reiterated in its Q1 earnings call that it expects that “over the next seven years, the combined portfolio is capable of producing seven million to eight million ounces of gold annually with all-in sustaining costs declining from $945 per ounce in 2019 to $830 per ounce in 2025.” With gold currently trading at $1285/oz. any bullish inclination regarding future gold prices will be strongly positive for Newmont stock.

Although investors raised concerns about the level of debt Newmont was absorbing in connection with the Goldcorp merger, Newmont enjoys a very strong balance sheet, and announced on its Q1 earnings call that it was able to reduce $1.25B in debt as well as pay out a special dividend back in March, ostensibly to appease existing shareholders. With double-digit percentage losses over the past several weeks, it appears the sell-off is overdone. The significant synergies to be achieved in connection with the Goldcorp acquisition and a joint venture with Barrick in Nevada are near-term catalysts for the stock price to rebound sharply over the next 12-18 months. We are looking at 20-25% upside from current levels.

Barrick Gold

Canada’s Barrick Gold is currently trading at $12.24 per share, down 9.6% year to date. We believe Barrick, like Newmont is currently oversold and represents a compelling near-term buying opportunity. Last week, Barrick announced Q1 earnings, reporting revenue growth of 16.9% year over year. Net income margin came in at 6.7% in the first quarter, significantly higher than the loss reported in the previous quarter.

The Randgold merger is another example of how gold industry consolidation will lead to better, stronger more profitable companies. Barrick now has the largest collection of Tier One Gold Assets among any major company, with ownership of five of the world’s top ten Tier One Gold Assets by total cash cost (Cortez, Goldstrike, Kibali (45%), Loulo-Gounkoto (80%) and Pueblo Viejo (60%)) and two locations with Tier One potential (Goldrush/Fourmile and Turquoise Ridge (75%)). With an improving balance sheet, robust gold reserves, and a commitment to delivering shareholder value and industry-leading returns, Barrick has excellent investment promise right now.

We are very excited about the potential from Nevada Gold Mines, a JV owned 61.5% by Barrick and 38.5% by Newmont Goldcorp, managed by Barrick. The operations produced over 4 million ounces of gold in 2018, more than double the next largest gold mining complex. We also believe the successful integration of the JV may lead to further such ventures between Newmont and Barrick, perhaps leading to an oft-rumored merger between the two rivals.

Cost saving synergies from the Randgold merger, improving asset quality leading to higher prices realized in gold sales, improving margins in its Nevada mining operations and management focus should boost earnings and support stock price growth of 15-20% from current levels.

ConclusionContinued geopolitical uncertainty, steady interest rates, and recent changes to bank capital requirements should provide support for gold at current levels. China, India, Russia and Central Bank buying will be a catalyst for a trend upward after a lethargic first half of 2018. It is in the largest gold mining companies where we see the best opportunity for short-term growth.

The synergies of two successful merger integrations coupled with a stabilized balance sheet and rising gold prices should be seen as a strong positive signal for Newmont Goldcorp and Barrick Gold shareholders.

