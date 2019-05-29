Rolling Returns Of A Winning Buyback Strategy

Share repurchases have historically been pro-cyclical, rising in strong markets and falling in down markets. This article examines what parts of the business cycle have led to the greatest outperformance.

This article uses comparative rolling returns to delve deeper into the market environments where the buyback strategy has delivered its alpha versus the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 Buyback Index, which tracks the 100 constituents with the highest share buyback ratio over the trailing year, has strongly outperformed the broader market index over time.

In a pair of recent articles, I have published information for Seeking Alpha readers on a strategy that focuses on the companies in the S&P 500 with the largest share buyback ratios. The S&P 500 Buyback Index has returned nearly 14% per annum over the past quarter century, strongly outperforming the broad index from which the constituents have been drawn.

Source: Bloomberg

In the conclusion to my most recent piece on this subject, I suggested examining the rolling returns of the S&P 500 Buyback Index versus the S&P 500 to determine what market environments drove the long-run outperformance. This piece aims to answer that question with the longest data set I have available.

I have looked at monthly returns for the S&P 500 Buyback Index and the S&P 500 back to February 1994. I then calculated annualized returns over rolling 1, 3, 5, and 10-year horizons. In doing so, I hoped to illustrate for Seeking Alpha readers the market environments in which Buyback strategies have historically outperformed.

Below I have graphed rolling 1-year returns. The largest period of underperformance for the Buyback Index came from February 1998 to January 1999 when the S&P 500 returned 32.5% and the Buyback Index returned just 12.9%, trailing the broad market gauge by 19.6% over that inclusive 12-month period. This largest 1-year period of underperformance occurred during the inflation of the Tech Bubble as growth stocks with no share buyback or limited buyback programs commanded quickly expanding premium multiples.

Conversely, the largest rolling 1-year period of outperformance for the Buyback Index occurred between July 2000 and June 2001 as the tech bubble deflated. That period also coincided with the mild 2001 recession that pressured high-multiple stocks. The Buyback Index posted positive annual returns in 2000 and 2001 as the S&P 500 posted the first negative returns of a 3-year drawdown.

The largest 3-year period of underperformance for the Buyback Index occurred between April 1997 and March 2000. During this longer lead-up to the inflation of the tech bubble, the S&P 500 returned 27.4% per year versus the 19% return by the Buyback Index.

The largest annualized outperformance for the Buyback Index was between July 2000 and June 2003 as the Buyback Index outperformed by 22.4% per annum. While the largest outperformance occurred in the aftermath of the Tech Bubble, the annualized outperformance of the Buyback strategy also eclipsed 10% per annum in the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis.

The Buyback Index has outperformed the broad market for nearly 90% of all rolling 5-year periods. The largest underperformance again came during the lead-up to the Tech Bubble - March 1995 to February 2000 - when the Buyback Index posted a 21.3% annualized return, but the S&P 500 returned a scintillating 25.1% per annum.

The largest outperformance came in the 5 years after the Tech Bubble, at 16.6% per annum. Over that period between July 2000 and June 2005, the S&P 500 shed 2.4% per year while the Buyback Index rose 14.2% per year.

There have been no 10-year periods where the Buyback Index has posted a return that lagged the S&P 500 over this quarter century sample period. The lowest period of outperformance was between July 2006 and June 2016 at just 2.35% per annum. That just narrowly edged the current trailing 10-year period from May 2009 to April 2019 that has seen the annualized returns of Buyback Index outperform the S&P 500 by 2.36% (17.67% to 15.31%).

The absolute lowest 10-year return for the Buyback Index was 3.76% per annum from March 1999 to February 2009, a period that included the tech drawdown and concluded just before the March trough during the Great Recession. The S&P 500 lost 3.4% per annum over that period.

The best period of outperformance was from July 2000 to June 2010, a period that featured the Tech Bubble sell-off for the broad market and captured the sharp rebound by share repurchases following the Great Recession. Outperformance over that decade was 8.2% per annum (versus the -1.6% of the S&P 500).

In this article, I have chosen to highlight the S&P 500 Buyback Index as a factor tilt from the broad market. State Street offers the SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (SPYB). However, the fund has only $20M of assets under management and has only traded an average daily volume of 2,300 shares over the last 90 days. There are a number of other potential Buyback fund strategies, that have been discussed by Seeking Alpha commenters, and I will look to delve further into these strategies in this mini-series. I think the S&P 500 Buyback Index provides a good backtest even if there the fledging vehicle replicating this index is not particularly robust today.

While this analysis of the S&P 500 Buyback Index covers the better part of three business cycles, the sample period is necessarily short. Remember that share buybacks were generally restricted for much of the last century. In the U.S., the size and scale of buyback programs did not really start to expand much until 1982, when the Securities and Exchange Commission passed a new rule that provided corporations protection from lawsuits around market manipulation.

From the information we do have from the Buyback Index, we can make some observations about how buyback strategies fare in different parts of the business cycle - the goal of this article. The Buyback strategy has underperformed in late cycle periods, lagging in 1998, 1999, and 2007 just before large drawdowns. (The more recent underperformance of the Buyback strategy may offer further evidence that we are late cycle). The Buyback strategy has done the best in early market recoveries (2003, 2009). A strategy that does better in down markets (-7% in the 5 negative years for the S&P 500 in the sample period versus -18% for the broad market), and captures upside in the early expansion might be a valuable portfolio construction tool for Seeking Alpha readers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.