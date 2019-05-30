A Guide To Beating The Preferred Share Index ETF: PFF

Opportunities arise to swap between preferred shares from the same REIT. Those opportunities can further enhance total returns.

Investors might think the individual preferred shares would be more volatile, but that wasn't the case. They were often less volatile when measured over the span of weeks.

Many preferred shares have thoroughly outperformed the indexes over the last few years. PFF has been thoroughly defeated, despite delivering positive returns.

However, diversification by itself does not protect investors from including poor investments in their portfolio.

Preferred shares have come into fashion for many retail investors over the last several years. During a period where Treasury rates were exceptionally low, many investors began looking for alternative sources for yield. Unfortunately, the easiest option hasn't been remotely close to the best.

Preferred Share ETFs

Many investors turned to preferred share ETFs like the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). That technique has delivered some yield for the investors, but it delivered much weaker returns than picking individual shares. We explained this concept at great length in Preferred Shares Week 147.

Within that article, we charted total returns for PFF and included MFA-B (MFA.PB), DX-B (DX.PB), and CMO-E (CMO.PE). We use a unique charting technique for this purpose. Instead of calculating returns from one singular date, we chart based on current values. We want to answer the question:

"To have $100,000 in these shares today, how much would I have needed to invest (with dividend reinvestment) on any prior day?"

By phrasing our question that way, we can view thousands of potential starting dates and prices at once. Here is the chart:

We wrote:

The chart is designed so that all the final points must line up at precisely $100,000. Most charts show returns only from one starting date, but our chart shows returns based off any starting date. That means we don’t need to draw a new chart every time we want to look at a different date. You can tell at a glance that an investor who bought DX-B, CMO-E, or MFA-B on any day between 7/1/2016 and 1/1/2018 was significantly outperforming PFF. You know that because throughout that period the highest line (worst performance going forward) came from PFF’s green line. You also can see that these preferred shares usually correlate very well together. Small breaks in the valuation can appear for a few months, but the longer-term correlation is extremely strong. This is why we monitor prices so closely. We’re watching for those opportunities as they occur. The next thing you may notice is the volatility. The preferred share lines (blue, gold, and red) are not showing materially more volatility than the ETF. They are climbing much faster, but the change from one period to another is not more volatile. This is important because it reflects the difference in risk. Since the ETF is diversified, it “should” be far less volatile than the preferred shares. Why isn’t the Diversification Working? Diversifying between several mediocre investments doesn’t create a great investment. PFF’s holdings include too many shares with excessive credit risk (terrible balance sheets) or excessive interest rate risk (yields are too low). The Concept of Diversification is Excellent. We encourage investors to diversify among several good investments. However, diversification by itself does not protect investors from including poor investments in their portfolio. PFF’s long-term performance is hampered by the inclusion of several poor investments. Diversification reduces the impact of a single bad investment but it doesn’t replace doing due diligence.

Other Mortgage REIT Preferred Shares

We put together the chart with AGNCB (AGNCB), NLY-D (NLY.PD), and ANH-C (ANH.PC) as well:

Why do these individual shares perform so well? None of them are going under or falling dramatically. There's also no expense ratio on the individual preferred shares. Finally, they offer fairly high yields relative to their risk.

The cumulative returns are primarily built on the dividend income, though sudden dips or rallies shown in the chart reflect a temporary movement in the share price.

So what have we liked lately? Despite a pretty large rally in the mortgage REIT preferred share space, we saw a nice opportunity in NLY-F during April.

Afternoon Sale on NLY-F

We witnessed a surprising sale on the afternoon of 4/16/2019. Shares of NLY-F (NLY.PF) were down nearly 1% on the day (from $25.70 to $25.45, though it bumped back to $25.50 while writing a buy alert). This sudden decline brought NLY-F back into our target buy range.

We issued a buy alert in real time:

Within that alert, we wrote:

NLY-F carries a risk rating of 1. We see this as a very viable opportunity for buy-and-hold investors as well as traders. The last few weeks saw materially higher stripped prices for NLY-F and created less favorable opportunities for purchasing. While our other preferred share picks rallied early today, the sudden weakness in NLY-F is providing investors with a new opportunity. This is a sale that's only appearing over the last couple of hours: Comparing the recent price to the historical range, we can see that this is just a tiny bit above the average valuations for the last year: Note: Even with the stronger liquidity of NLY-F relative to most preferred shares (over 100,000 shares traded hands today), there's occasionally a slight bump if large orders are entered.

Investors should never use "market" orders for trading preferred shares. It's wise for investors to stick to using "limit" orders for any preferred share trade.

Our actual “buy under” target price was $25.60, but at the time of this alert, the price was at $25.50.

What is Your Outlook on PFF?

It isn't worth having a "bearish" outlook, so we just remain neutral. We expect PFF to deliver mediocre returns. It could quite easily be +5% or minus -5% over the next year. Analysts don't want to take any rating besides "neutral" if they expect returns to be flat. It reduces the average performance on their ratings, so they tend to avoid it.

That's a bit unfortunate for investors, who may not like the prospect of taking on the risks of the ETF for relative meager returns. They could buy an ETF filled with very short-duration Treasuries and earn a moderate rate of return. However, if you wanted returns similar to a savings account or a bank CD, you wouldn't be here. So let's take a look at the process for finding bargains.

How Can You Find Bargains?

The most important step is to have a grasp of the underlying fundamentals. Investors should understand the financial condition of the company. By understanding the fundamentals, you'll have an easier time evaluating how much risk a specific share carries.

The second factor is to monitor several preferred shares to see when they are not moving in unison. Occasionally we will see preferred shares from a single REIT deliver dramatically different returns. That can be a big deal! If you find a large change in the relative value of two preferred shares, you may have a great opportunity to swap between investments.

Example of Swapping

During the second period of fear (December 2018), we swapped one fixed-to-floating share for a fixed-rate share. The shares in question were TWO-A (TWO.PA) and TWO-E (TWO.PE).

We bought shares of TWO-A on 9/12/2018. By 12/21/2018, their price had fallen by about 3.6%, but they had also paid out one dividend. We were down 1.7% on the position, but we had an opportunity to swap for shares of TWO-E. Here is the chart covering that period:

We dropped shares of TWO-A to free up cash so we could cover our order to buy shares of TWO-E. It's unusual to get such a great opportunity to swap between two preferred shares from the same REIT, but the market offered that opportunity. The three shares that fell the least were TWO-A, TWO-B, and TWO-C, each has a floating rate. Shares of TWO-D and TWO-E each had a fixed rate, yet they went on the better sale.

That becomes pretty easy to understand when you look at a quick comparison:

Shares of TWO-A carried an annual payment of $2.03 compared to the $1.88 for TWO-E.

An initial investment of $26,450 on 9/12/2018 would have generated $2,031.25 in dividend income annually. An investor allocating $26,450 would have been choosing between 1,000 shares of TWO-A and 1,056.3 shares (pretend they can buy fractional shares) of TWO-E.

On 12/21/2018, 1,000 shares of TWO-A were only valued at $25,500 rather than $26,450. By swapping into TWO-E at this point, an investor could trade out their 1,000 shares of TWO-A and acquire 1,143.5 shares of TWO-E.

Note: We had purchased shares of TWO-A on 9/12/2018, sold them on 12/21/2018, and immediately used the cash to cover our purchase of TWO-E on 12/21/2018. The example above isn’t abstract, it was a trade we made and communicated to subscribers throughout the process. We’ve rounded to using 1,000 shares for the example to make the math easier.

We sent a buy alert to subscribers at the same time:

Such swapping isn’t necessary, but it can work very well to enhance total income on the portfolio and total returns over time.

The investor wouldn’t even necessarily take a hit on taxes. While we like to use preferred shares within tax-advantaged accounts, an investor selling the share at a loss would be recording a taxable loss to purchase a different investment. If they remained in the second position, they would be recording the taxable loss from the first sale but not recording the taxable gain on the other side (unrealized gain). This technique is called “loss harvesting.”

Conclusion

Investors looking for superior returns in preferred shares should look to cut out the ETFs. By picking individual preferred shares they can eliminate the expense ratio. They also can carefully monitor against call risk. While this technique can reduce diversification, it has not demonstrated increased volatility. Even though the diversification is lower, the average quality of the shares can be materially higher.

Beyond picking individual shares, investors can also monitor their positions relative to other preferred shares from the same REIT. A sudden change in relative prices can create incredible opportunities. We demonstrated this in practice during December 2018 by swapping shares of TWO-A for shares of TWO-E. Even though the price was down for our investment in TWO-A, we were able to acquire far more shares of TWO-E than before. Such opportunities are often short-lived, so investors need to be ready. We monitor the market on a consistent basis to spot those opportunities, but any investor can do that. You'll just need to know the relative quality of many preferred shares and be able to check valuations a couple of times per day. Alternatively, you could find someone to assist in the process.

