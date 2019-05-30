The Japanese Yen Attracts Safe Haven Buying

In the 1980s and 1990s, I spent lots of time in Japan. My career as a commodities trader has taken me all over the world. The Japanese trading companies were constant trading counterparts, which took me to Tokyo a few times each year.

In those days, I loved to walk around the streets of the crowded city and look in the shops. When it came to the latest electronic innovation, Japan was always a few steps ahead of the United States. Products I first saw in Tokyo would appear in New York City a year or more later. Perhaps the most significant observation was when I noticed that almost everyone on Japan had a cell phone before that trend took hold in the US.

While Japan had been on the cutting edge, the economy has suffered over the past two decades as an aging population, and a low birth rate caused productivity to decline dramatically and social costs to rise. However, the Japanese yen continues to be a reserve currency, and during times of fear and uncertainty, investors and traders tend to seek shelter in the safety of the Japanese currency. The Invesco Currency Shares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY) replicates the price action in the Japanese Yen versus the US dollar foreign exchange relationship.

A growth surprise in Q1

The Japanese economy has been sluggish for decades. However, the most recent economic news that the third-largest economy in the world grew at an annualized rate of 2.1% in the first quarter of 2019 exceeded analyst estimates. Economists thought that the weaker Chinese economy would have a contagious impact on Japan.

While the economic growth came as a surprise, the gross result was a bit of a mirage as the performance came on the back of a significant decline in imports, which declined more than exports. The wider trade surplus contributed to the bottom line, but the granular trade data revealed that Japanese businesses and consumers are spending less.

Negative interest rates and depreciation versus the oldest currency in the world

While short-term interest rates in the US stand at 2.25-2.50%, rates in Europe and Japan remain in negative territory which has supported the value if the dollar versus both the euro and the yen. Japan has been suffering from slow or negative economic growth since the 1990s, and efforts by the Bank of Japan and leaders to stimulate the economy have been futile. Despite the 2.1% GDP growth in the first quarter, the fundamentals of the Japanese economy remain shaky at best.

The yen is a reserve currency like the euro and the dollar, and the trend in all three against another asset that central banks around the world hold as a foreign currency reserve is a sign of the depreciation of the Japanese foreign exchange instrument.

The chart of the price of gold in Japanese yen terms highlights that the precious metal has more than quadrupled in value since the turn of this century. The decline in the value of the yen, the euro, the dollar, and most other world currencies is telling us that faith in central banks, monetary authorities, and governments around the globe has declined as the trend of gold in all currency terms is higher.

The trade dispute between the U.S. and China is likely to have a contagious impact on Japan's economy

Japan is the third-leading economy in the world, but China is number two behind the United States. China is the most populous nation in the world, and as it is a neighbor of Japan in Asia, the Chinese economy is one of the most significant factors when it comes to the economic health of Japan. Since the trade dispute between the US and China weighs more heavily on China's economy than the US, the contagion when it comes to economic conditions in Japan are likely to continue until there is an agreement on global trade. At the same time, President Trump is also seeking to rework the US trade relationship with Japan, which would mean Japanese concessions. If a new Japanese-US agreement increases commerce between the trading partners, it could make up for those concessions. However, the US is looking to level the playing field, which means that there is likely to be a winner and a loser. President Trump has stated that trading partners have been taking advantage of the US for many decades and he plans to end the imbalance which does not bode well for the Japanese economy given its growth rate for the past three decades.

An election and less productivity

President Trump was in Japan over the past weekend to play golf, attend a sumo wrestling match, and have trade discussions with Prime Minister Abe. However, the US will wait until after the upcoming Japanese election to hold more concrete talks on the future of trade.

The most significant problem that faces the Japanese economy is the steady decline in productivity as the population ages and birthrate remains low. The strain on the economy comes from fewer workers supporting those who are elderly.

The current leader of Japan came to office in 2012 on a platform of reinvigorating the economy or Abenomics. Under his leadership, the government loosened monetary policy, sending interest rates lower, invested heavily in the country, and reformed social and corporate institution which has weighed on Japan's economic performance. The policies led to modest growth, but China's must faster pace of economic growth over the past seven years supported Japan's economy as the nations are trading partners. With the Chinese economy slowing, the threats to the Japanese economy are rising, and the imbalance in imports and exports in Q1 is a sign of overall weakness.

Mr. Abe plans to increase Japan's consumption tax from 8 to 10% to pay down debt and fund social programs as the average age rises. The Prime Minister has already delayed the hike in the consumption tax two times but has set an October deadline which could cause problems when he stands for reelection this July. Both President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed to wait until after the election to negotiate a new trade agreement between their nations.

FXY for those who do not use the OTC or futures markets

While the Japanese economy remains sluggish, the yen tends to rise in value when market volatility expands as the currency is often a safe haven along with US bonds and gold. The conservative nature of Japanese political and economic policies cause market participants to seek shelter in the yen during risk-off periods.

As the weekly chart of the yen versus the US dollar currency relationship shows, in late 2018 when the VIX index spiked higher as stocks moved to their lows, the yen rallied from a low at $0.0087675 during the week of November 12 to a high at $0.0094585 during the final week of last year. The increase of 7.9% was the result of the risk-off activity in markets across all asset classes. Recently, as US stocks and crude oil moved lower, fear and uncertainty again drove the yen higher as it rallied from $0.008934 during the week of April 22 to a high at $0.0091980, a rise of 3% during the week of May 13. The yen often acts as a haven for capital during periods of increased market volatility.

The most direct route for a position in the Japanese yen is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or futures markets. The Invesco Currency Shares Japanese Yen Trust provides an alternative and brings exposure in the Japanese currency versus the US dollar to traditional equity accounts. The fund summary for FXY states:

The investment seeks to track the price of the Japanese Yen, net of trust expenses. The fund seeks to reflect the price in USD of the Japanese Yen. The sponsor believes that, for many investors, the shares represent a cost-effective investment relative to traditional means of investing in the foreign exchange market.

FXY has net assets of $184.01 million and trades an average of 136,325 shares each day. The expense ratio for the instrument is 0.40%.

The chart shows that when the yen rose by 7.9% from mid-November until the end of last year, FXY moved from $83.81 to a high at $89.13 per share or 6.3%. More recently, the rise of 3% from April 22 to the most recent high took the FXY product from $84.81 to $87.41 or 3.1% higher.

The Japanese yen typically attracts safe-haven buying during periods of market turmoil. However, if the next risk-off period comes from Chinese economic weakness, the impact on Japan could change the dynamic of the currency. The range in the yen-dollar relationship in 2019 is from $0.0089255 to $0.0093260 with a midpoint at $0.00912575. At $0.009160 on May 28, the yen is just below the midpoint for 2018. The range in the dollar index has been from 94.635 and 98.26 with a midpoint at 96.4475. At 98 on May 29, the dollar is a stone's throw away from its high. The yen has remained stronger against the dollar than other leading world currencies as the prospect for more risk-off market action is high as we move into June.

