Shopify Inc. (SHOP) CEO Tobi Lütke Hosts 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Tobi Lütke

Good morning everyone. Hey everyone thanks for coming. Thank you for joining us for the Annual Meeting of Shareholder since becoming a public company. It's very grateful to have you here. The Annual Meeting of Shareholder is now open. I will act as the chair for this meeting as in years prior and Joe Frasca will act as secretary.

Please note that Joe will handle the formal portion of this meeting and then turn it back over to me for question-and-answer session.

Joe Frasca

Thanks Tobi. Good morning. My name is Joseph Frasca. I'm the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Shopify. I'd like to introduce the following people with me here in room today. Amy Shapero, our Chief Financial Officer. Also you've met Tobi. Harley Finkelstein, our Chief Operating Officer. And Brittany Forsyth, our Chief Talent Officer.

To my right, I'd also like to introduce to you the other members of our Board of Directors who are seated in the first row. Robert Ashe, our Lead Independent Director, Chair of our Committee and Member of our Audit Committee and our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Gail Goodman, Member of our Audit Committee, our Compensation Committee and our Nominating Corporate Governance Committee. Colleen Johnston, member of our Audit Committee. And John Philips, Chair of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and member of our Compensation Committee. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Shopify's Auditors are also in attendance.

Proceeding to the meeting. Topics of discussion on the agenda today are set out in the management proxy circular that was sent to all shareholders. Additional copies of the circular are available to scrutineers desk at the entrance of the room. Please wait until the question period following the meeting, if you have any questions on topics not on the agenda. I would also ask individuals wishing to address the meeting to identify themselves for the benefit of other shareholder present and to confirm that their shareholders or duly appointed proxy holders of shareholder before they ask a question.

We’ll now proceed with the business of the meeting. Appointment of Scrutineers. With us today are Josette Koffyberg and Bryce Docherty from Computershare Investor Services, our Transfer Agent. I appoint them to act as our scrutineers. Notice of meeting, we have confirmation from Computershare that all shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting have been sent the notice of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the management information circular, a former proxy and that all registered shareholders have been sent the consolidated financial statements of the corporation. We direct that the copy of each of these documents along with the affidavit of Computershare be kept by the Secretary in the Records of the Corporation.

Shopify's bylaws provide that a quorum of the shareholders is present at the Meeting of Shareholders if the holders have not less than 25% of the shares entitled to vote at the meeting are present in person or represented by proxy irrespective of the number of persons actually present at the meeting. I have received the scrutineers' report confirming the number of shares represented and to be voted at the meeting, and have advised by the scrutineers that 93,671,644 shares, representing 83% of the issued and outstanding shares of corporation are represented at this meeting, well in excess of the required quorum. The scrutineers report will be available at the close of the proceedings to anyone who wishes to inspect it. I declare that this meeting is regularly called and properly constituted for the transaction of all business for which it was called.

Proxies and voting procedures. Eeach Class A subordinated voting share conferred upon its holder one vote on all matters to come before the meeting. And each Class B multiple voting shares conferred upon its holder 10 votes on all matters to come before the meeting. Approval of resolutions on all matters before this meeting will require an affirmative vote of a majority of votes casted by shareholders. Voting together as a single class present in person or represented by proxies at the meeting.

I’m advised by the scrutineers that based on the preliminary tabulations of proxies received over 90% of the votes attached to the shares conferring right to vote at the meeting will be voted in favor of the Election of Nominees presented in the proxy circular as directors of Shopify. The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers' LLP as the auditors of Shopify, and authorizing the Board of Directors of Shopify to fix the auditors' remuneration and the precatory resolution on Shopify’s approach to executive compensation. Therefore, unless a ballot is requested, voting for the appointment of the auditor will proceed by way of show of hand. All other matters will be conducted by ballot.

Proxy holders and registered shareholders who are present in person, who have not previously provided us with their proxy have been provided with ballot. When a ballot is conducted, Amy Shapero, as Management’s Proxy Nominee, will vote all proxies appointing for its proxy holder. The casting of her ballot will result in the approval of all matters put before this meeting, notwithstanding the ballot being taken.

However, on any motion if Tobi determines as chair of this meeting that there are enough votes to carry the motion, we intend to declare the motion carried, rather than delay the business of the meeting to wait for the final tabulation of votes cast the results of the ballot will be included with the minutes of the meeting and also filed on SEDAR. We’ll do that to keep the pace of the meeting. There will be a formal scrutineers' report tabled later, in which she’ll form part of the records of this meeting.

Financial statements. The first set among the agenda for today's Annual Meeting pertains to the receipt of Shopify's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the related auditor's report. The financial statements and auditor's report mailed to all registered shareholders since any shareholders that have requested a copy. The financial statements and the auditor's report were also made available on Shopify's website and on CEDAR and EDGAR. Shareholders who've had the opportunity to review the financial statements and the auditor's report we will include in the minutes of this meeting the financial statements of the corporation for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 in the related auditor's report.

Election of Directors. The next item on the agenda is the election of Shopify's Directors. The Board of Directors has determined that there will be six Directors to be elected in this meeting. Our proxy circular sets out a list of six nominees for election as Directors of Shopify. All nominees are currently members of our Board of Directors. The nominees to be elected as Directors are the following: Tobias Lütke, Robert Ashe, Gail Goodman, Colleen Johnston, Jeremy Levine and John Phillips.

The affirmative vote required for electing as Directors for each of the proposed nominees is the majority of votes cast by shareholders voting together as a single class present in person or represented by proxy at this meeting. The term of office of the directors will be from today until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until such time that their successors have been duly elected or appointed.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

My name is [Jesse Lung], and I am a shareholder of the corporation. I move to elect each of the nominees as Directors of Shopify.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a question before you proceed.

Joe Frasca

We're going to take questions at the end.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a question about the Board of Directors.

Joe Frasca

Yes, we will answer questions at the end after the formal…

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Joe Frasca

The subject is going to the vote, sir. And if you would like to ask a question about the operation of the Board of Directors or corporate governance at the corporation, we will save those questions to the end.

Unidentified Analyst

I would like to ask before [indiscernible]...

Joe Frasca

Mr. Levine's flight was canceled, and he was unable to attend.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is Kevin [Ochel]. I'm a shareholder of the corporation. I second the motion.

Joe Frasca

Thanks Jesse and Kevin. Each of the nominees has confirmed that he or she is prepared to serve as the Director of Shopify and qualifies as the Director into Shopify's bylaws. As the corporation has adopted an advanced notice bylaw and no nominees were received under that bylaw, I declare the nominations closed. Registered shareholders or proxy holders entitled to vote who've not already voted were already provided with the ballot. If you have not already voted or wish to change your previous votes and have not yet received the ballot, raise your hands and the scrutineer will provide you with one. Any ballots?

I'm now asking to the shareholder or proxy holder to record his or her vote. Any ballots actually out here? You may vote for or withhold voting in respect to each of the individual nominees indicated on the ballot. You must sign your ballot put your name below your signature in order to assist the scrutineers in their identification of ballots. Once you finished, please raise your hand and one of the attendants will collect your ballots. Any other ballots to be collected? I declare the motion carried.

Appoint of auditors. We will not proceed with the appointment of the auditors and the authorization of the Directors to fix their remuneration.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [Jonathan Herd], and I’m a shareholder of the corporation. I move that PricewaterhouseCooper's LLP chartered professional accountants to be reappointed as the auditors of Shopify to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, or until a successor is appointed and that the directors to be authorized to fix the remuneration.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [Nora Hammond]. I’m a shareholder of the corporation, and I second the motion.

Joe Frasca

Thank you, Jonathan and Nora. You’ve heard the motion. All those in favour, please raise your hand. Any withheld from voting? I declare the motion carried.

Advisory non-binding resolution on approach to executive compensation. We’ll now proceed with the next item of business, which is a non-binding advisory vote on the Board of Directors' approach to executive compensation. Approval of this resolution will require an affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast by shareholders voting together as a single class, present in person or represented by proxy at this meeting. Since this is an advisory vote, the results will not be binding upon the Board of Directors. However, the board and in particular the compensation committee, will take results of the vote into account when considering future compensation policies, procedures and decision and in determining whether there is a need to increase their engagement with shareholders on compensation and related matters. The text of the resolution is set out on Page 21 of the management information circular.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [Thea Earl]. I’m a shareholder of the corporation. I move that the advisory non-binding resolution on Shopify’s approach, the executive compensation as set out on Page 21 of the management information circular to be approved.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [Dustin Burke]. I’m a shareholder of the corporation. I second the motion.

Joe Frasca

Thank you, Thea and Dustin. Registered shareholders or proxy holders entitled to vote who've not already voted were already with the ballot. If you have not already voted or wish to change your previous vote and have not yet received a ballot, raise your hand and the scrutineer will provide one for you.

I now ask each of the shareholders or proxy holders to record his or her vote. You may vote for or against in respect of this motion that’s indicated on the ballots provided. You must sign your ballot. Put your name below your signature in order to assist the scrutineers in identification of ballot. Once you've finished, please raise your hand and one of the attendants will collect your ballot. Any other ballots to be collected? I declare the motion approved.

Termination of the meeting. I have received a report from the scrutineers respecting each resolution. The scruitneers have indicated that 92% of the shares voted in respect of each resolution voted in favour. I therefore declare that the motions are carried and hereby approved.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [Liz McDonald]. And I’m a shareholder of the corporation. I move to conclude the meeting.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [Gillian Massel], and I’m also a shareholder of the corporation. I second this motion.

Joe Frasca

Thank you, Liz and Gillian. We now put the motion to the meeting and call for a vote by a show of hand. With those in favour of the motion, please signify by raising their hands. Are there any shareholders who abstain? I declare the motion carried and the meeting concluded. Thank you all.

