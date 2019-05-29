MediPharm Labs: Now Working For Cronos And Very Undervalued

Since May 2019, the company is trading on the OTCQX Best Market. It means that many more investors will be checking the financial statements of MediPharm.

MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) has recently reported an agreement with a relevant cannabis player. Besides, the company has received new financing to continue developing its new facilities in Australia. Despite the good news, the company is very undervalued as compared to peers. The share price is at $4.57, and the recent developments justify a stock price of $7.

Business

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs Corp. is a licensed Canadian producer of cannabis oil under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. The company focuses on the production of cannabis oil purchased from licensed cultivators and the provision of tolling services to licensed cultivators.

Source: 10-K

MediPharm owns a 70,000 sq. ft. facility in Barrie, Ontario, with five CO2 primary extraction lines. The current production capacity is equal to 10 kg of cannabis oil per day. However, the company expects to add two more extraction lines to obtain a planned capacity of 250,000 kilograms per year.

Among the projects of MediPharma, the most interesting is its venture in Australia. It commenced in January 2017 with a local partner. The company owns 80% stake in its Australian subsidiary.

MediPharm Labs Australia is quite appealing as it has already completed its application process with the local authorities to extract and import medical cannabis products. The company expects to commence operations in the second half of 2019, which means that revenue will most likely increase by the end of the year. The new facility in Australia expects to add production capacity of 75,000 kg of dried cannabis per year.

10-Q, New Financing Agreement And Collaboration With CRON

The revenue reported in the last quarterly report was impressive. Revenue from contracts with customers approximated to CAD21.95 million, CAD6.85 million more than expected. With that, the gross profit margin was not that beneficial. The company reported a gross profit of CAD6.8 million, so the gross profit margin is equal to 31%, which is way below than that of other competitors. The table below offers the top of the P&L:

Source: 10-Q

The results were delivered on May 10, 2019. The market reaction was not favorable. Investors seemed worried about the gross profit margin. They pushed down the share price from $4.8 to less than $4.5. The charts below offer the market reaction and long-term performance of the stock.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Notice that after the 10-Q was released in May, MEDIF released a CAD30 million agreement with Cronos (CRON). Besides, the company signed a committed term sheet for a CAD20 million senior secured revolving credit facility from a Canadian Schedule 1 Bank. The new agreements justify the stock price increase seen at the end of May. Note that the new deal represents not only access to non-dilutive capital to fund planned growth, but also additional revenue.

In the three months ended March 31, 2019, the free cash flow approximated to -CAD2.44 million. The new figure is much better than that reported on March 31, 2018, which was equal to -CAD5.11 million.

With that, the company is still far from reaching its break-even point. MediPharm's capital expenditures will continue for some time. Thus, the FCF may not be positive soon. The market will most likely look at revenue growth to assess the performance of MediPharm.

The cash flow statement is shown in the image below:

Source: 10-Q

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2019, with an asset/liability ratio of 1.9x, the company's financial situation is very stable. The most significant assets are cash, equal to CAD8.4 million, inventories of CAD22.04 million, and property and equipment, equal to CAD15.8 million. See below the list of assets:

Source: 10-Q

Let's assess the inventory. As of March 31, 2019, the amount of raw materials approximates to CAD15.6 million, 168% more than that in the same quarter in 2018. The amount of work in progress also increased by 290% as compared to that on December 31, 2018. The increase in raw materials and work in progress are quite favorable. The company is expected to have more finished goods in 2019 and 2020, which could lead to more revenue. The table below offers further details on the inventory:

Source: 10-Q

The assessment of property and equipment shows that buildings represent 56% of the total amount of property, and machinery and equipment comprise of 28% of the total amount of property. With this information in mind, investors should understand that MediPharm seams to invest also in real estate. MPL Property Holdings Inc., which is a subsidiary of MediPharm, owns land and building. Read the lines below for further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Read the table below for further details on the company's properties:

Source: 10-Q

Liabilities Are Not Worrying

MediPharm reports financial debt of only CAD 6 million, which is not significant. Notice that as of March 31, 2019, the total amount of cash owned is close to the company's financial obligations.

See more below on the list of total liabilities:

Source:10-Q

In the last 10-k, the company reported total financial obligations of CAD 14.6 million. Besides, MediPharm had to pay CAD 8.3 million in less than six months and CAD 6.23 million in six to 12 months. Market participants should not worry about the 2019 contractual obligations. The CAD 20 million senior secured revolving credit facility recently signed will help MediPharm pay the obligations.

See the table below for further information on the company's contractual obligations:

Source: 10-k

Total Enterprise Value And EV/Forward Sales

The weighted average number of ordinary shares is 103.7 million. At $4.76, the total market capitalization equals $493 million. As of March 31, 2019, with cash of CAD8.4 million or $6.24 million and debt of CAD 6 million or $4.64 million, the enterprise value approximates to $491 million.

Let's assess the company's forward revenue. The 10-Q noted CAD21.95 million or $16.31 million. However, the new agreement with CRON will help the company obtain more revenue of CAD 30 million or $22 million. With this in mind, forward revenue of $80 million is very reasonable. MediPharm trades at 6.13x.

Valuation Of Competitors: MediPharm Is Cheap

Competitors are trading at 11x-88x forward sales, which is expensive as compared to that of MediPharm. See the chart below for further details on the matter:

Source: Ycharts

The gross profit margin of peers is equal to 33%, 71%, 78%, and even 95%. The gross profit margin of MediPharm is low as compared to that of competitors. With that, the difference in valuation is too significant. Investors are not taking into account the new agreement with CRON. As a result, revenue growth could increase quite a bit in 2019. Even if the gross profit margin is small, a ratio of 6.13x cannot be justified. MediPharm should trade at more than 9x forward sales or $7. The chart below offers further details on the gross profit margin of peers:

Source: Ycharts

From The OTCQB To The OTCQX Best Market: More Liquidity

Since May 2019, the company is trading on the OTCQX Best Market. It means that many more investors will be checking the financial statements of MediPharm. As a result, the liquidity in the market should increase, which could lead to an increase in the share price. The lines below offer further details on the matter:

"On May 2, 2019, the Company announced that its Common Shares were qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. MediPharm Labs upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB and continued to trade under the symbol "MEDIF"." Source: Management Discussion and Analysis

Conclusion And Risks

In May, MediPharm Labs has released many favorable announcements, which should push the share price up soon. The agreement with CRON is the most important. However, the increase in revenue reported in the quarterly report and the new financing received are also remarkable. MediPharm should sell at more than 9x forward sales or $7. Keep in mind that other competitors are trading at 11x-88x forward revenue.

Thanks to the agreement with CRON and the new facilities in Australia, MediPharm is expected to report massive revenue growth at the end of 2019. If MediPharm cannot report decent revenue growth, the market will most likely push the company's share price down. Besides, like other competitors, MediPharm should try to sell shares on the NYSE. If the company cannot do so, trading at the valuations of peers will be difficult.

