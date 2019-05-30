UnitedHealth Group: Why I Just Purchased Shares Of This Health Care Leader

(Source: The Washington Post)

Investment Thesis

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price," so goes the popular Buffett adage. The only thing better, I would argue, is the opportunity to buy a wonderful company at a wonderful price. It's not too often that such an opportunity comes along, and when it does, it's usually a company that investors end up avoiding out of fear. In my view, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is exactly the type of company that currently falls into this category, and that's why I've recently made the decision to purchase shares of the company's stock. UNH has fallen deep into correction territory since early December on the back of loudening political rhetoric, but I believe the negativity is unjustified, and that the stock is grossly undervalued at current levels. In this piece, I will outline my fundamental rationale for buying shares, and why I believe UnitedHealth is poised for continued upside. I will also discuss how UNH has shown signs of improvement from a technical perspective, while highlighting some of the technical risks present in the stock.

Investment Highlights

Overblown Fears Amid Quality Fundamentals

For the last few months, health insurers like UnitedHealth have fallen victim to headlines such as these:

(Source: CNBC)

(Source: Bloomberg)

Over this period, UnitedHealth has indirectly come under attack from both sides of the political spectrum: the far-right, who is pushing to delegitimize the Affordable Care Act under which UNH has been able to thrive, and the far-left, who is seeking to replace the existing system with a single-payer approach that in their eyes would render private health insurers obsolete. Of these two, the market has currently chosen to give greater credence to the latter, likely because of the current administration's inability to overturn the ACA, coupled with the prominence of far-left presidential candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The rhetoric has taken a visible toll on the company's stock, which has declined by roughly 13.5% since peaking on December 3rd:

Data by YCharts

Even in the face of obviously strong fundamentals, the response of the "investor" community has been to shoot first and ask questions later. When the company released its first-quarter earnings on the morning of April 16th it reported a healthy beat across the board, driven by strength in its Optum PBM business and high enrollment for its health plans. Total revenues for the quarter rose by 9.28% YOY to $60.31 billion, beating consensus estimates of $59.7 billion. Diluted earnings increased by 24.04% YOY to $3.56 per share; similarly, adjusted earnings rose 22.7% to $3.73, handily beating expectations for $3.60 per share. On top of this, the company raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $14.50-$14.75 per share from prior guidance of $14.40-$14.70, reflecting growth of 13%-15% over 2018's earnings. It was everything a shareholder could ask for, and the stock was initially rewarded with a 2% rally after reporting the beat. However, on the company's earnings call, CEO David Wichmann proceeded to make these comments regarding the impact of "Medicare for All":

The wholesale disruption of American health care being discussed in some of these proposals would surely jeopardize the relationship people have with their doctors, destabilize the nation's health system, and limit the ability of clinicians to practice medicine at their best. And the inherent cost burden would surely have a severe impact on the economy and jobs, all without fundamentally increasing access to care.

On the face of it, it's likely Wichmann was either simply trying to express his thoughts on the issue, or alleviate investor concerns; however, the market appeared to construe these comments as giving legitimacy to the likelihood of the passage of a possibile Medicare for All bill. Ultimately, it was these comments from Wichmann on UNH's earnings call that turned what was an initial pre-market rally into a 4% decline by market close. Shortly after the earnings release came a slew of price target cuts from several analysts, most of whom cited "political risk" and "fear of policy proposals" as justification for cutting their numbers, rather than any real decline in UnitedHealth's businesses:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The drop in the company's stock raises two questions: is the decline in UNH rooted in any key fundamental decline in the company's performance, and just how likely is the passage of a Medicare for All bill? In answering the first question, it's important to reiterate that UNH has been falling as the company's top- and bottom-lines have been rising. In fact, UnitedHealth's performance in growing revenues and EPS for much of the last ten years has been nothing short of consistently good:

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, upon taking a shorter-term look, it appears that much of the decline in UNH is due to valuation contraction, rather than any sort of decline in earnings. Over the last year, the stock's P/E ratio fell as diluted EPS rose, while the stock itself has remained flat. This indicates that the drop is likely rooted more in worsening sentiment than it is in worsening performance:

Data by YCharts

And as for the second question on the risk of a Medicare for All bill, of course political and regulatory risk is but a certainty when it comes to investing in companies in the health care industry. But just because the rhetoric is growing louder for such a bill doesn't mean that its probability of passing has increased. Here are a few of the main hurdles a proposed bill would have to overcome in order to get passed into law:

A far-left presidential candidate would need to win the 2020 election

Democrats would need to win several additional seats in the Senate while maintaining their House majority

Some moderate Democrats would be against supporting such a bill

Strong resistance from health insurers, hospitals, and doctors

Legal challenges from those who are politically opposed to the measure

Even in 2017 and 2018 when Republicans controlled the presidency and both houses of Congress, still they were unable to successfully overturn the current system. So it seems that the market is ascribing an abnormally high probability to the passage of some form of a Medicare for All measure. And given that the declines in UNH appear more rooted in fears over policy proposals favoring single-payer health care rather than any sort of fundamental underperformance, I believe that this near-term fear serves as an opportunity for investors with a long-term time horizon to buy shares at a bargain.

Lack of Trade War Exposure Makes For A Safe Bet

Unless you've been living under a rock for most of the last month, you would know that the trade dispute between the United States and China has experienced an escalation after talks between the two sides broke down, contrary to the belief of most in the investor community (including myself) that they would eventually come to a deal. In this present market environment, companies with exposure to tariffs and Chinese markets have seen their stocks and valuation multiples decline. Considering that UnitedHealth doesn't fall into either of these categories, the stock appears well-positioned for outperformance going forward.

The company's businesses primarily operate in the North and South American health markets, as well as certain other international markets such as India, the UK, and the Philippines. But because of how UNH is positioned in terms of its product offerings and revenue exposure, the company is virtually immune to the negative impacts of the ongoing trade war. As a provider of health insurance and services, UnitedHealth doesn't produce any sorts of goods or raw materials where tariffs can be applied, and the company also lacks any meaningful revenue exposure to China. Additionally, with a market environment that is seen as volatile and uncertain, UNH stands to benefit with its low beta of ~0.7 and the defensively-oriented nature of the health care industry, as compared to more cyclical industries like technology or industrials. Improving investor sentiment over the last month has already manifested itself in the form of superior relative performance for UNH versus its benchmarks, which I will discuss later in this piece.

Insiders Are Buying Shares

As a rule of thumb, it's generally a good sign as an investor when insiders like executives and directors are buying shares of their company's stock. Insiders are regarded as having the most accurate and up-to-date information on their company's performance and future prospects, as well as a superior understanding of cyclical and industry trends. One of the most notable examples of this was the famous "Dimon bottom", in which JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon purchased 500,000 shares of his company's stock in the depths of the early 2016 market correction, when shares were languishing in the mid-$50s. The bold call marked a long-term bottom for both JPM and the broader markets, and Dimon was rewarded handsomely as JPM stock has nearly doubled since then.

This story is not meant to assume that I expect a similar return from UnitedHealth going forward, but simply to justify the strategy of following insiders into their trades. And over the last month, insider buying from two key players within the company has become notably prevalent. For example, on May 1st, former Vanguard CEO Bill McNabb, who currently serves as a director on UNH's board, made a $1.5 million purchase of the company's stock. With his purchase of 6,430 shares of UnitedHealth, McNabb now owns a total of 7,879 shares, significantly adding to his stake in the company. Shortly after, it was reported that none other than CEO David Wichmann had also made a major purchase, acquiring a record 20,000 shares for $4.6 million.

The fact that top insiders like McNabb and Wichmann are doubling down on their positions in the company displays confidence in their view of UNH and its long-term future. And while this wasn't a deciding factor in my choice to buy shares, it was another positive signal that cemented my belief that the stock was worth adding.

Valuation

UnitedHealth currently trades at a P/E ratio of 19.23, and while this valuation leans on the expensive side it is more than justified given the company's strong performance and earnings growth. For the period from 2014-2018, the company has grown GAAP earnings per share from $5.70 to $12.19, representing a CAGR of 16.42%. Revenues over that period have grown at a similarly impressive rate from $130.47 billion in 2014 to $226.25 billion in 2018, representing a CAGR of 11.64%. This strong performance is reflected by a PEG ratio of ~1.4, indicating that the company is reasonably valued with respect to its underlying earnings growth.

I'll also add that UNH appears undervalued from a discounted cash flow basis. With a DCF model that assumes unlevered cash flow growth of 12.2% for the next five years, a WACC of 7.08%, and a terminal growth rate of 3%, this leads to an equity value of $320 billion, and an equity value per share of $328.26. Compared to the stock's current value of $247.63, this model implies a considerable upside of 32.56% from where shares are today.

(Source: Data used from UNH 10-Qs)

Improving Price Action and Technicals

UnitedHealth has performed rather poorly year-to-date, and while the S&P index has returned just under 13% to this point, UNH has actually declined by -0.6% and is the sixth-worst Dow component so far in 2019. Additionally, the stock has underperformed its sector benchmark, the Health Care Select SPDR ETF (XLV). As the single-worst performing sector YTD, health care has lagged due to political and regulatory fears around drug manufacturers and health insurers. However, the relative outperformance of medical devices has kept XLV's YTD returns above those of UNH.

Data by YCharts

However, the tables have recently begun to turn, and UNH's relative performance has improved drastically since the S&P's peak on April 30th. Over the last few weeks, the index has declined by over 4%, but UNH has provided a superior return of 6.25%. The stock has also significantly outperformed the XLV, which has largely remained flat since the April 30 peak. I attribute this outperformance to a couple of factors, namely UnitedHealth's lack of exposure to China and to the ongoing trade war, as well as investor preference for the defensive and value-oriented qualities of the health care industry.

Data by YCharts

From a technical perspective, UNH first appeared on my radar back in mid-December, when the stock broke below a multi-year upward channel that had first developed in late 2015/early 2016. As is often the case with technical breakdowns, the bottom bound of the channel that had originally served as technical support soon converted into resistance, and the stock has lagged the overall market since then:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

For the last few months I'd kept an eye open and watched as the stock continued to stall, waiting for a new uptrend to establish itself. It was shortly after reporting earnings that UNH finally established a peak in selling, and signs of a new uptrend began to show. When the stock definitively broke above its 50-day moving average, I decided to initiate my position:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

That being said, UNH isn't completely out of the hole yet, and there is still some technical risk to consider. For one, the stock is currently brushing up against resistance in the form of a slightly longer-term downtrend than the one depicted above. It's also likely to face some overhead resistance once it reaches its 200-day moving average, currently just above the $255 mark:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Another view of the chart:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Despite this technical resistance I decided to establish a position anyway, largely because I believe that further upside is warranted due to the company's pristine fundamentals. Overall, I am of the view that these strong fundamentals are enough to outweigh the near-term technical risks present in UNH.

Conclusion

On May 20th, I decided to initiate a long position in UnitedHealth, buying four shares at a cost basis of $246.02. While the stock is currently facing headwinds due to the perceived risks associated with Medicare for All, the underlying company continues its strong performance. Management is letting the numbers do the talking with consistent top- and bottom-line growth, while the company's virtual immunity to the ongoing trade war, coupled with the fact that insiders like CEO David Wichmann are buying shares, serve as added incentive to follow his lead. While UNH does face some near-term technical headwinds, the stock's chart and price action have shown clear signs of improvement over the last month, and these concerns should likely be outweighed by the company's quality fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.