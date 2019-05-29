Signet Jewelers: A Safe 7% Yield With Short-Term Value Appeal

The company is closing stores, shrinking its work force, and halting buybacks to reduce expenses and free up cash that can deleverage its balance sheet.

It's pretty rare for a stock to lose the majority of its value in a bull market. But that is just what has happened to Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) over this past year. While the stock currently resides at just over $21 per share, it has traded as high as $71 (believe it or not) as recently as nine months ago. The staggering decline in the share price has resulted in a very low earnings multiple, and an outsized dividend yield. Both of these tend to attract the attention of investors, so what does Signet Jewelers have to offer investors? To decide a course of action, we need to investigate the business from both a financials and operational standpoint. While we feel that the business's long-term outlook is a bit shaky, there is a case to be made for short-term traders.

Signet Jewelers is a fine jewelry retailer that owns a number of well-known brands including KAY Jewelers, Jared, and Zales. The company operates more than 3,000 total stores in the US, Canada, and the UK. Since last September, the stock has shed a staggering two thirds of its value despite the S&P 500 performing just under flat over that time frame.

The decline of Signet has stemmed from a number of problems that the company is currently working through. Over the past several years, expenses have been too high, and comparable sales have been contracting. The result has been deteriorating revenues and operating margins.

The company's EBITDA has plummeted, falling to just $393 million on an adjusted basis from the prior year's mark of $770 million. This collapse in earnings has expanded the company's leverage ratio to an uncomfortable ratio of 4.3X.

When you put all of this together, it begins to make sense why the stock price has fallen the way that it has. However, despite these developments, it is important to note that cash flow remains adequate. In fiscal year 2019, the business still generated $564 million in free cash flow. The company paid out just $110 million in total dividend payments, resulting in a payout ratio of just 19.5%. Despite a whopping dividend yield of 6.90%, the business is generating plenty of cash flow to fund the payout.

When you consider that share buybacks have ceased for FY2020 (to enable the company to divert cash towards the balance sheet), it further reinforces the dividend's safety. We find it unlikely that management would cut both buybacks and the dividend payment, and management vocally backed the dividend payment during its 4th quarter earnings call. If a high dividend yield is a core investing goal of yours, Signet Jewelers does have at least some short-term appeal.

Over the long term, we do have some concerns because a long-term approach pulls other factors into consideration. This includes the long-term outlook of the business, where we see some potential hurdles and unanswered questions that could lead to the company's cash flows weakening over time.

Signet Jewelers is sort of stuck in the middle of a few "shifts" within its own business climate. The first problem the company has is that it has overextended itself. The business has too many employees, and too many stores. This has created high expenses and ineffective stores are dragging down comparable sales figures. Fortunately, management has recognized and moved to correct this.

Over the past couple of years, the company has downsized its workforce and closed stores. This process still continues today with more stores set to close this year. Since FY2015, the amount of company-wide stores has dwindled from 3,579 to 3,334. The workforce has shrunk from 28,949 to 22,989 over the same time frame. The hope is to cut expenses and eliminate failing stores to help drive comparable sales growth.

The company still has work to do as the "bleeding" has yet to stop. SG&A expenses remain elevated (they have actually risen as a percentage of revenue), though same-store sales did improve. FY2019 saw a decline in same-store sales of 0.1% versus a decline of 5.3% in FY2018.

The trending pattern of both expenses and same-store sales remain extremely important to monitor over the coming years, as there are some macro level headwinds facing Signet. The first being that the company has a large concentration of stores based in shopping malls.

The US and Canada make up the majority of the company's footprint, and within that segment there are 2,305 mall-based locations. Due partly to over-saturation (too many malls have been built) and the rise of e-commerce, mall traffic is declining. As fewer people visit malls, this creates an uphill battle that stores such as the national brands owned by Signet have to fight in an already competitive environment.

To make matters worse, the millennial demographic is veering away from sinking large sums of cash into jewelry. It was once a nugget of wisdom that an engagement ring should cost approximately three months' worth of a person's salary. However, the various financial pressures pinching younger consumers (student loans, ballooning costs of living) is steering them away from such large investments. This only ratchets up price competitiveness in the industry, which will only strain margins and revenue growth. Bridal jewelry happens to be the largest contributor to sales at 48% of total revenues.

The headwinds and lack of convincing results from management's "path to brilliance" leaves us unsure of a solid long-term investment thesis. There is however some appeal in the near term. At just under $21 per share, the stock is currently trading at only 7X the midpoint of projected FY2020 earnings - just a third of the S&P 500's current earnings multiple.

While the company certainly has some major challenges to overcome moving forward, the market is simply giving Signet no respect whatsoever. The dividend yield has shot higher due to a falling stock price, and its current 6.90% figure is near its all-time high.

Meanwhile, the stock is yielding an absurd 49.52% on its free cash flow. The stock is priced like bankruptcy is around the corner, yet the company's decision to halt share buybacks will free up plenty of cash to provide near-term stability. It's hard to see the share price deteriorating drastically lower from here without a major negative development within the operational metrics of the business. Earnings are set to come out for the first quarter in early June, so some good news could provide a lift to shares.

Those skeptical of Signet shouldn't be blamed. We probably fall into that camp when it comes to the company's long-term prospects of thriving in a macro-environment that is working against them. However, the dividend is well-funded, and sporting a huge yield. Combined with the stock's cheap valuation, Signet does have some value to investors looking to make a trade rather than an investment.

