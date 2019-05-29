Splunk-What Is Going On In Its Cave!

Splunk-What really happened in the quarter

Sometimes you just do not know what it is that might spook investors. Last week, Splunk (SPLK) reported what seemed like a strong quarter, and it raised guidance. But apparently the results and the guidance weren’t pleasing to investors-or at least not pleasing enough-as the shares fell noticeably on Friday. At this point, the shares are lower than they were at the end of last September and the one year gain of about 11% compares to a gain of the IGV of 16.5%. And Splunk, once the epitome of a highly valued enterprise IT company, has seen its valuation compress to a point where it is below average for its growth cohort.’

Is this current share price a decent entry into Splunk shares? Is something negative happening to Splunk’s positioning? Is the company’s long term growth rate materially contracting? I haven’t commented much on this name in quite some time. I did suggest that its valuation had started to look much more investor friendly last summer, and that its capital raise was a thing of beauty for shareholders. But I haven’t written extensively on the name since last July when the shares were around $100. I don’t have Splunk shares in the Ticker Target high-growth portfolio-but at this price, and this valuation, I think it makes sense for readers and subscribers to consider starting a position. I do not believe the company’s sales motion is at risk, or that its competitors-either its direct competitors or its functional alternatives are gaining ground on the company.

I think the company will continue to grow both its TAM and revenue and see rising profitability in years to come. The issue with cash flow guidance is essentially meaningless and transitory. I would be a buyer of this name at this price. And I expect for the shares to achieve positive Alpha and to return to relative strength over the coming year.

Splunk actually reported that its total revenues rose by 36%. And it reported that it non-GAAP operating margin was negative 2%. Non-GAAP gross margins for the quarter rose to almost 82% up from 79.3% in the prior year. These numbers were substantial beats-the prior consensus for revenue had been growth of 27% and the prior estimate for non-GAAP operating margins had been negative 8%. The non-GAAP operating expense ratio for the quarter was about 78%, compared to 84% in the prior year. Even the reported stock based comp expense fell a little bit from 32% to 30%-although of course 30% is an outlier and far above average for even high-growth software companies.

The company did raise guidance-although by no great amount. Q2 revenue expectations were increased by 1%, and margin guidance was raised nominally. For the full year, the company increased it revenue guidance by a bit more than the beat of Q1 and the raise of Q2. It is now forecasting that it will report growth of 25% in reported revenues for the full year, compared to a prior estimate of 23%. The company has actually beat its forecasts every quarter now since 2016, when its earnings just met estimates in a single quarter. Revenues have been greater than forecast for every quarter for no less than 5 years. I think it would be reasonable to imagine that full year percentage revenue growth will reach close to 30% or perhaps higher, a strong level of performance given both the size of the company, and the move to ratable consumption agreements.

What is going on here?

The culprit, at least according to headlines relating to last week’s pullback, relates to weak cash flow, which fell by more than half in Q1, and did so, mainly because the decline in deferred revenues, a normal seasonal event, more than trebled. The company is now forecasting operating cash flow of $250 million this year, and that compares to a prior forecast of $350 million. Cash flow the prior year had been $295 million. Cash flow is a product of many items, and in particular, a company in the midst of a transition from perpetual to ratable revenue streams, will see cash flow change in a given time period based on the level of ratable business that it closes. In this quarter, the ratable component of its business increased from about 77% last year, or perhaps a bit less, in Q1, to 85% in this latest reported quarter. And in a nutshell, that is the sole reason for the decline in cash flow compared to its projection for the year in the prior quarter.

Splunk shares have drawn the ire of the analyst team at Citi for almost the past year now, initially based on concerns about what they described as “plateauing growth.” After the results of this quarter were released, the analyst propounding the negative thesis cut his price target further, from $112 to $106. The Citi analyst in question, Walter Pritchard, has been in this field for quite some time and is well regarded by many. His current justification for his thesis about slowing growth at Splunk relates to maintenance revenue. It is a very weak support for the thesis; Splunk’s maintenance revenue growth has declined, as its cloud revenues have increased. Simply put, consuming Splunk in the cloud affords users a service that includes maintenance so the decline in maintenance growth is not terribly surprising. It is hard to talk about plateauing growth for Splunk with a straight face and a reasonably sized nose in the wake of a headline 36% revenue growth, a 54% growth in software, and an adjusted growth of more than 30% in considering the impact on Remaining Performance Obligations.

I have commented in the past when writing about other companies, that bookings as a metric used to value high-growth names has become a bit obsolete. That said, it is likely that one factor that has weighed on the shares is the miss in the estimated bookings metric that came to $353 million as opposed to the published expectation for bookings of $373 million. Is that a problem? The major shortfall apparently came in the area of long-term deferred revenue change which is more or less an unforecastable metric. No one can know if users will choose to pay in advance for large enterprise contracts that have a multi-year duration. There is no real incentive that makes sense for a large enterprise to attempt to gauge their consumption of different Splunk solutions into the distant future. It is a completely random event, which of course is why this management and many others no longer try to forecast it. It is much more accurate in the new world of ASC 606 disclosure to calculate some bookings proxy by the use of the change in what is called Remaining Performance Obligation added to the actual revenue results in a quarter. Using that methodology, the so-called bookings growth proxy comes to a bit more than 30% and was quite a bit greater than prior estimates for bookings growth. Even that number, understates the strength of the company’s business as it is influenced by non-software elements such as services. Overall, the level of software sales this past quarter was one of the strongest this company has achieved in some time, and its growth seems not to be reflected by its share price, and the share price reaction to the earnings release.

Some analysts have attempted to provide a new subscription ACV calculation. It is a valiant effort, but unfortunately I don’t think it is entirely accurate. Some of the numbers presented are simply not credible and the numbers that are less tendentious, show evidence of a very volatile and very seasonal set of quarterly contract signings.

I would be very much surprised if that level of variability as portrayed in some of these reports actually exists for Splunk in the real world. In the real world, the metric that is now used by Splunk and which should be incorporated into the analysis, is Remaining Performance Obligation. This should replace billings as the metric of choice in evaluating the performance of this company. The RPO metric jumped sharply compared to normal seasonality, mainly because of an $80 million increase in unbilled contractual commitments in this past quarter. In aggregate, the RPO metric was $1.2 billion, an increase of 57% year on year. While that is not a metric that is likely to continue to grow at that rate, it does suggest that the company is achieving very strong performance when looking at the sales metrics holistically.

At this point, Splunk does not include RPO and unbilled in its earnings presentation although it is discussed on the conference call; that can be a reason as to why investors didn’t react rationally to the earnings release. I do think investors would be far better served in evaluating Splunk and its sales productivity to look at that metric rather than billings which can be strongly influenced by the timing of printing invoices.

Notionally, Splunk’s valuation is not longer prohibitive. It is below average for its estimated growth cohort in the mid 20% range. In fact, the shares on an EV/S/growth basis are now in the range of the valuation of Wix (WIX) and PayPal (PYPL), and actually below the valuation of Autodesk (ADSK) and Adobe (ADBE), just to name a couple of other well-known software vendors.

My calculation of EV/S on a 12 month forward basis has dropped to about 7X, and the company, despite the expense involved in moving to a subscription basis, has still been able to retain a 10% operating cash flow margin, albeit with the help of a substantial level of stock based compensation.

And despite the revised forecast for cash flow this year, Splunk still is more profitable when looked at on the basis of its cash flow margin/compared to its growth rate than average. And there seems little doubt, that the cash flow results projected this year are more transitory in nature having to do to the noticeable transition from perpetual to renewable bookings which drives strong increases in uninvoiced contract value in the short term but which will drive much higher cash flow in the next few fiscal years.

Has the sales machine at Splunk deteriorated, and if so why?

I really do not imagine that too many people think that it is, although from time to time, articles appear on SA to that effect. But beyond SA, there were comments from well-known brokerage analysts with regards to moderating business momentum -although the author has the share rated as a buy and maintains a $157 price target. In his case, he says one ought to own Splunk shares because “the company is a unique asset that extracts value from unstructured data.” I think readers should own the shares because this past quarter was exceptionally strong, on both an absolute basis, and relative to expectations and that strength seems likely to continue into the foreseeable future. I simply do not see the kind of moderating business momentum that some might have seen and which might have hobbled share price performance in the wake of the quarterly earnings release.

The issue, which is not really an issue, is that the company has chosen to focus on providing more and more data with regards to its performance and some of the data its provides is not always familiar to everyone or is subject to multiple interpretations due to lack of historical context. But if there is a single thing that is important to understand about this company, it is the sales culture. Splunk has been a sales machine essentially since it started, and while the original founder has retired, by all accounts that hasn’t diminished the sales focus. The company spends an enormous sum on sales and marketing-last quarter that ratio came to 66% of revenues on a GAAP basis, and that is actually less than the level of the prior year when the sales and market expense level was 70%. It might be argued that the company doesn’t have the most efficient of selling mechanisms-but at the end of the day, the success this company has enjoyed in creating a substantial business speaks for the validity of its strategy and sales effort.

Splunk is the leader in what is called SIEM (security information and event logging). Splunk was one of the earliest competitors in the space and its marketing efforts were essential in seeing the space take-off. It is still the leader in selling SIEM. I have linked here to a guide to Splunk alternatives. There are plenty of these, but the disparity in sales and marketing spend between Splunk and these alternatives is such as to have left Splunk with a commanding market share in the space. For the convenience of readers with an interest in such things, I have provided a link to the Gartner evaluation of the SIEM space. Splunk has been one of the leaders since the space was first looked at by Gartner, it remains a leader and it is has positive evaluations both from Gartner itself and users. The principle issue users have with Splunk is that it can cost quite a bit-typically what market leaders are able to do.

As can be seen from this Gartner market share evaluation, Splunk has continued to gain share in the faster growth areas of its solution set including Performance analysis, and other monitoring tools such as what is called ITSI (IT service intelligence tools). It is not feasible in a single article that is focused on quarterly performance to evaluate all of the different components that make up Splunk’s product portfolio. This quarter, the conference call focused on the success that Splunk is having with the platform it calls Phantom. Phantom is a platform that was introduced about a year ago, as part of the acquisition of a company of that name. The company provides security orchestration, automation and response which is known as SOAR. SOAR is a set of offerings that might reasonably be expected to grow the TAM for Splunk and to meaningful accelerate its growth rate. Last quarter, the company booked its first 7 figure Phantom deal which I imagine is a harbinger of things to come.

In Q1, Splunk closed 400 new name accounts. That is a strong metric relative to the performance in the recent past and yet perhaps not strong enough for some observers. Historically, new customers have been Splunk enterprise customers. But these days, Splunk offers a service from an acquisition called VictorOps, and because of the way it is priced and consumed, its customers are not part of the total. Splunk has a variety of consumption options on the cloud and these options do not always create a new customer count, as the company defines that metric. It is the kind of subject about which it might be said it has the relevance of the number of angels living on a pin-but there are analysts who are concerned about and write about such things for no purpose other than to support their thesis about why investors should avoid the shares.

Splunk has set a goal of achieving 20k customers by the end of the year, and it needs to close more than 400 customers each quarter. Q1’s are seasonally slow for new customers-and the fact is that the 400 number is rounded down. There are analysts who felt this was an area of less than great performance-again, I look at Splunk holistically and not in particular silos. Splunk at this stage, will achieve much of the company’s growth through the sales of the full product line to the installed base. That was one of the reasons for the strong software license performance in Q1. 400 new nameplates was good enough for me and is good enough to keep Splunk’s growth rate in the hyper territory.

I believe that Splunk, in the future, will bring down the sales and marketing expense ratio and will pivot its spending a little more to research and development. Last quarter, research and development was up 50% year on year, while sales and marketing increased by just 32%. I have commented when writing about other companies, that I like to see higher levels of research investment to an extent that it can offset investment in sales and marketing. That strategy, for example has served Atlassian (TEAM) favorably. For a company like this, with dramatic recognition in the IT space, it doesn’t need quite the level of sales and marketing investment that was rationale in times past. I think the pivot to supplying the market with a greater array of products will both build the company’s moat and lead to a continuation of hyper growth at rates above 30%.

The issue of new age competitors

There are a host of newer companies that Splunk might face in the area of IT ops and of course companies that have capabilities in search that could be part of an IT Ops solution. Are any of these companies a threat to Splunk’s growth and dominance in the space? It is somewhat difficult to handicap some of these newer companies that use machine data to provide alerts to provide threat analysis and warning. Some of these companies are well known names such as Atlassian, PagerDuty (PD) and Everbridge (EVBG)

I am not going to try to evaluate all of the different use cases that can be developed using the data from log analysis. This was a concern of one questioner on the call and the CEO tried to articulate both the benefits and the limitations of companies that are focused on a single lens, as he described it.

Many people like to believe that investing in the IT space is a zero sum game. I think that it is not and that there will be room for multiple companies doing slightly different things. Splunk has built a franchise, not just in the SIEM space, but in the other spaces that can use an analysis of machine data to improve productivity and efficiency.

Summing Up

As I write this, Splunk shares are making a modest recovery, although given the performance of the shares thus far this month, it is more in the nature of a dead cat bounce. The shares have under-performed now, for some time, and that has come despite strong operational performance.

I think that the results that were reported for Q1 should have been received positively. Splunk’s valuation compression has reached a point where it valued as though the outlook for the company has deteriorated meaningfully. If there is any change, whatsoever, the outlook for Splunk has gotten better.

The outlook for cash flow has more to do with a transitory, transition issue rather than some negative implication for profitability or the ability of the company to generate cash. It has more to do with the company’s transition to the cloud and to subscription revenues at a more accelerated pace and that is a good thing which will ultimately generate higher cash flow margins.

The company has some new metrics that should best be used to evaluate its progress than the bookings proxy which no longer reflects the level of growth the company is achieving. With a 30%+ growth in the new metric that tracks business activity, I think investors need to carefully evaluate the opportunity in these shares at this point. I think the opportunity for positive alpha over the coming year has increased and will continue to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPLK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.