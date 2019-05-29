American Woodmark: Remaining On The Sidelines

American Woodmark (AMWD) recently reported 4QFY19 results. The company slightly missed top and bottom line estimates with adjusted EPS of $1.87 versus $1.89 consensus and revenues coming $6 mn shy of the estimates. While the company’s builder business performed well, growing at 5% (much better than end markets which declined 3.3%), its home center sales declined 4% due to an increase in promotional activities by Masco (MAS).

Volatility in the company’s home center business isn’t new, and over the past few years, the company’s quarterly results have been impacted by occasional promotional activities by Masco. While investors didn’t consider this miss very significant (they were happy with outperformance/market share gains in builder segment) and the stock was still trading up early Tuesday, the real shocker came during the earnings call when management guided for a slight decrease in EBITDA margins for FY 2020.

New margin headwind

While the impact of tariffs is well understood, the new headwind came in the form of the incremental cost passed down from one of the home center partners – Lowe’s (LOW) - to the company. Lowe’s has modified its merchandising process. They have created full-time merchandising teams now that are responsible for merchandising within the stores. These teams travel to stores and are responsible for making sure the inventory is in stock and in line with their plan. Lowe’s has reached out to vendors like American Woodmark and asked to help fund these merchandising support teams. While American Woodmark has declined to give the exact impact due to this initiative, it appears meaningful given they have guided for declining margins despite revenue growth.

The stock saw a sharp decline post management commentary and the stock ended the day down over 11%.

After being very bullish on American Woodmark in early January, when the stock was trading in low 60s, I moved to neutral in late February when the stock was trading around $90. One of the key reasons for me moving to the sidelines was changes in in-store support resources at Lowe’s that were anticipated to negatively impact the kitchen cabinet business. The company as well as its competitor Masco warned about these changes on their Q319 and Q418 earnings calls earlier this year and the uncertainty surrounding it made me move to the sidelines. It seems like it was a good move.

Housing recovery

However, it’s not all negative for the company. Spring selling season (mid-March to June) is going on well and the company is outperforming its end markets thanks to the launch of the entry level Origins product. While there was a lot of uncertainty going into the season this year, trends have been much better than feared. New single-family housing starts in February were down 12.2% y-o-y, March improved to down 7.2% y-o-y and April was down just 4.2% y-o-y. Not something to celebrate, but an improving trend nevertheless. If we look at the last year, housing starts peaked in May and then entered a downturn. So, we are likely to see easier comparisons going forward. I expect we will see a y-o-y growth in housing starts in the back half of this year.

What is even more exciting is that demand for entry levels homes is much stronger. Meritage Homes (MTH), which is focused on lower priced entry level homes, reported that its Q1 orders were up 7% year over year, much better than average homebuilders (down 1%).

Readers who have been following my coverage know that American Woodmark has shifted its focus towards entry level homes over the last few years with the acquisition of RSI, Inc. This will help the company outperform the end market growth in the near to medium term. I expect the company can continue to post mid single-digit sales growth in this segment.

Potential sale of kitchen cabinets business by Masco

Another positive development for American Woodmark is Masco’s (MAS) recent announcement of its intent to sell its cabinetry business. One of the major pain points for American Woodmark over the last few years has been the somewhat irrational pricing competition from Masco’s cabinetry business. Masco derives most of its operating profit from the plumbing and paints business. It was never able to execute well or develop a good long-term strategy for its cabinetry business. Over the last few years, Masco exited the builder markets as it was unable to compete profitably and then resorted to a pricing war in the home center channel in order to gain some of the lost volume from the builder channel.

Pricing war/discounting in the home center channel isn’t a good strategy because once the promotions end, market share tends to reverse to pre-discounting levels. So, there is no permanent gain in market share from promotional activities. American Woodmark and Masco are the two major players in the home center channel and American Woodmark always saw a short-term blip in sales when Masco stepped up promotions. This created short-term volatility in American Woodmark’s home center performance which investors didn’t like.

Sales of Masco’s cabinetry business to a more rational competitor or private equity will remove the risk of an irrational pricing war in the future and will be viewed positively by investors.

At this point, I am assuming flat sales in the home center channel. More clarity on it will emerge after Masco’s decision regarding its Kitchen cabinet business is finalized.

Estimates and recommendation

Assuming mid single-digit growth in the builder segment and flattish home center sales, we get low single-digit sales growth for the next year (I have assumed 2% sales growth). Assuming 20bps lower EBITDA, a slightly lower interest rate ($31 mn in FY 20 versus $35.6 mn in FY19), a lower share count 16.9 mn (Q4 2019 level, assuming no repurchase and no dilution), we get $7.48 in EPS for FY2020.

FY 2020 Estimates Sales 1678 Adjusted EBITDA 247 D&A ex. amortization of intangibles 44 Amortization of intangibles 49 Stock-based expense 3 Adjusted EBIT 199 Interest 31 PBT 168 Tax 42 Adjusted Net Income 126 Diluted Shares Outstanding 16.9 Adjusted EPS $7.48

Source: Author, all figures in millions except EPS

The current consensus for FY2020 is $7.80. I believe the stock will likely trade sideways as the sell-side revises its numbers downwards. Further, I don’t see any near-term catalysts for the stock. So, I continue to remain on the sidelines.

