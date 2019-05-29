JPMorgan Building On Strengths Outside Of Banking

JPMorgan shares are not the cheapest in the banking sector, nor in its peer group, but the trade-offs between quality and value are still attractive for investors.

JPMorgan (JPM) is one of the largest, and in my opinion also one of the best-run, banks in the U.S., but core deposit/lending banking operations are only part of the story. JPMorgan also has a significant payments business, and management has made it clear that they view growing this high-margin, high-returns business as a core priority. To that end, the company recently announced its largest deal since the financial crisis, and I expect further investments (both organic and M&A) to grow this business.

Although I continue to believe that core banking has more or less plateaued for this cycle, JPMorgan continues to stand out for the quality of its operations. Looking ahead a bit, I believe the company’s plan to drive organic growth (new branch openings) and leverage its substantial IT investments will drive better-than-average growth and cost leverage. There are bigger bargains in the banking sector today, but in terms of quality and value, I believe JPMorgan’s double-digit discount to fair value still makes it a name worth considering.

Scaling Up With InstaMed

JPMorgan announced a couple of weeks ago that it would be acquiring InstaMed, a privately-held payments company focused on the healthcare sector, for a reported $500 million. This deal is the largest transaction JPMorgan has done since the financial crisis, and brings in a company that handled about $94 billion in transactions in 2018.

InstaMed has created a proprietary network connecting consumers, providers, and payers with an eye toward simplifying the payment cycle and reducing costs, while also providing additional services to providers like analytics. While healthcare payments make up a large market ($3.5 trillion per year), and one that is growing faster than the payments overall, as many as 90% of transactions are still paper-based (according to JPMorgan’s head of Wholesale Payments). That’s a significant opportunity for automation, and it makes sense that JPMorgan would want to get involved.

The bigger attraction of InstaMed is likely the network that the company has built over the past 15 years. Although the company is cagey about quantifying the size of its network, most large healthcare providers are part of it, as are most payers and several healthcare IT vendors (like Epic). While JPMorgan could likely duplicate the underlying payments platform technology without much fuss, management believes it would likely have taken just as long (around 15 years) to build the network.

With the deal, JPMorgan will integrate its full suite of payments technologies into InstaMed, offering existing InstaMed clients a wider suite of options, while also offering InstaMed’s platform and network to its existing payments clients.

Probably Not The Last Move In Payments

JPMorgan has made no secret of the fact that it wants to be a dominant global player in payments – an industry that processes close to $120 trillion in transactions every day. JPMorgan is already the largest merchant acquirer (ahead of Worldpay (WP) and Bank of America (BAC) ) and a major player in Treasury Services, but management believes there are still significant opportunities to grow in this fragmented market. That looks particularly true in Treasury Services, where about 75% of the market today is held by smaller banks that can’t match JPMorgan’s IT spending budget, nor offer the same depth and breadth of services.

Of course, JPMorgan is far from the only active player in the space. Global Payments (GPN) and Total System Services (TSS) just announced a $21 billion-plus merger, and U.S. Bancorp (USB) recently stated at a sell-side conference that it was looking to expand its large payments business (which contributes close to 30% of revenue) through deals.

The good news for JPMorgan is that the payments sector is still highly fragmented and tech-driven. Few companies can compete with JPMorgan’s $10 billion IT budget (Amazon (AMZN spends around $13.5 billion), and JPMorgan will face fewer regulatory issues with M&A in the space, as opposed to the retail banking franchise where M&A is basically a non-starter. It’s also worth noting that the payments business produces ROEs comfortably above the company’s averages and without the need for tying up large amounts of capital.

Core Banking Still Has Its Attractions

While payments is poised to be a significant driver of JPMorgan’s future growth, the core banking business still offers some growth opportunities. Management stated that newly-opened branches have been performing well, and the company is actively expanding now in Nashville, Charlotte, and Boston – challenging incumbents like Bank of America, Citizens (CFG), Regions (RF), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Credit quality is still comparatively strong in terms of criticized loans as a percentage of total loans, and although interest sensitivity ticked up in the first quarter, JPMorgan is still less exposed to rate risk than peers like Bank of America. As per the latest Fed data, the banking system continues to see loan growth, albeit perhaps at a slightly lower than expected clip so far in Q2, with C&I loan demand looking fairly sluggish. I think it’s also worth noting that JPMorgan is staying disciplined in terms of credit quality and margins. Although JPMorgan reportedly bid on Apple’s (AAPL) Apple Card project, the company didn’t chase the business (which has been reported to offer low margins). Likewise, JPMorgan’s latest 10-Q supports the idea that the company is not chasing lower-quality business in the credit card business.

The Bottom Line

I’ve made no changes to my model relative to my last update on the company, and I still believe fair value is in the low-to-mid $120’s. Bank stocks haven’t done all that well since the first quarter earnings cycle, and there are bigger discounts to fair value in the space, but I believe JPMorgan continues to offer a relatively attractive value proposition given its quality. I’m still happy to own the shares and I still think this is a stock worth considering at this price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.