SLV: Investors Should Pay Attention To The Dollar, Not Industrial Production Growth

Rather, macro forces – proxied by the dollar – explain to a much larger extent SLV’s performance.

Our statistical study shows that industrial production growth dynamics are unable to explain the fluctuations in SLV.

Intuitively, we would argue that SLV should be impacted by industrial production growth because industrial demand for silver constitutes a dominant part of global silver demand.

Investment thesis

We believe that investors should pay more attention to the dollar than industrial production growth before asserting exposure to SLV. Our statistical study shows that SLV is much more driven by macro forces (proxied by the dollar) rather than industrial production growth dynamics, despite the fact that industrial demand for demand represents roughly 60% of physical silver demand.

Since we believe that increased US-China trade tensions are dollar-positive and SLV presents weaker safe-haven characteristics than GLD, we continue to favor GLD over SLV.

On May 15, we published a note (Silver Weekly: Industrial Demand And Its Implications For Prices) in which we provided a discussion regarding the industrial demand for silver and its implications for silver spot prices (SLV).

Our initial intuition was that because industrial demand for silver represents around 60% of physical silver demand, industrial production dynamics should have a material impact on silver prices.

Source: Silver Institute

However, after a deeper statistical investigation, we find that industrial production growth has not has a material impact on silver prices in recent years.

In the chart below, we plot the monthly return of silver prices versus the monthly change in global industrial production growth.

Source: CPB, Bloomberg

Because these two time-series are stationary (we performed an Augmented Dickey-Fuller (ADF) test for each time series), a correlation analysis can be performed. However, we find that the correlation is not significant over time.

We also look at the industrial production growth in the EM world since growth in demand for silver is more concentrated in emerging-market economies.

Source: CPB

Similarly, the correlation of EM IP monthly growth and silver monthly returns is insignificant over time.

From a purely statistical perspective, we cannot argue that industrial production growth has a material impact on silver returns.

While some SA readers may be disappointed by the lack of statistical influence of industrial production growth on silver prices, we highlight the chief driver of silver prices: the dollar.

In the chart below, we plot the monthly returns of the DXY and the monthly returns of silver prices.

Source: Bloomberg

In this case, the correlation of the two variables is much more significant. We find that the correlation of the DXY monthly returns and the silver monthly returns is -41% since January 2003.

To quantify the relationship between silver prices and the dollar, we regress the monthly returns of silver prices from 2003 to 2019 against the monthly returns of the DXY.

This linear regression is appropriate because 1) each time-series is stationary (ADF test), 2) the time-series are cointegrated (Engle-Granger cointegration test), and 3) the residuals of the Ordinary Least Squares regression (OLS) are stationary (ADF test).

Based on our work, the linear regression shows that, all else equal, a 10% increase in the DXY has historically led to a decline of 16.2% in the silver price.

In the chart below, we present our predicted against actual plot, which shows a relatively good fit, with the points being close to the fitted line.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Although it is intuitive to assert that industrial production growth should have a material impact on silver prices, our statistical analysis shows that global/EM production growth cannot explain greatly the vagaries in silver prices.

In contrast, macro forces - proxied by the dollar - seem to explain a large part of the fluctuations in silver prices

Implications for SLV

Our statistical study has been based on Comex silver spot prices. Since the iShares Silver Trust SLV seeks to track the performance of silver spot prices by physically holding silver bars in England or New York, our study also applies to SLV.

The only difference is that thanks to its physically backed methodology, SLV is not impacted the rolling yield. Given the contango structure in the Comex silver market, investors playing the futures would be impacted by a negative rolling yield, whereas SLV investors are not hurt by the structure of the silver curve.

Our statistical study shows that even though industrial silver for demand accounts for roughly 60% of silver demand, industrial production growth cannot explain SLV's performance. SLV's performance is driven, to a larger extent, by macro forces proxied by the dollar.

As such, we suggests that SLV investors build a clear view on the dollar before asserting more meaningful exposure to SLV.

As far as we are concerned, we believe that increased US-China trade tensions are dollar-positive and as such, SLV could be impacted negatively.

Investors arguing that SLV could gain from safe-haven bids triggered by a de-rating in US equities should risk assets begin to price downside tail risks from the US-China trade/tech spat, we would highlight the fact that gold has more reliable safe-have characteristics and as such, GLD seems a better play at this juncture.

