HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone

The landmark judgment by the Indian people to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister has taken the nation’s banking sector to fresh all-time highs. Prime Minister Modi has returned with a massive mandate for his second term, much ahead of what the political pundits had been forecasting. Since the Modi government is seen as pro-growth, the Indian stock market has tested new lifetime highs, with the banking stocks leading the way. HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB), being the premier bank that it is, too has participated in the rally. The euphoric mood will take the stock higher, but the investors shouldn’t let FOMO, or fear of missing out, take over and buy now.

Source: HindustanTimes

The outlook for the Indian economy, as well as the Indian stock market, has completely changed. Better economic growth is being forecast as well as the targets are being raised in the hope that the government will continue with its reformist policies and kickstart the investment cycle. Even though the Indian stock market trades at an exorbitant P/E of 29.68, Morgan Stanley (MS) India equity strategist Ridham Desai sees tremendous upside in the next year.

India seems to be voting in a majority government for another term. This likely continuity in administration is a source of comfort for stocks due to accompanying policy predictability. We expect some shifts in the policy regime. Sensex target is at 45,000 for Jun 2020.

Sensex currently trades close to 40k.

My intention with this article is to provide an argument on why the stock’s rally should not be chased at these levels. Not only is there the risk of the market being aggressively expensive, both fundamentally as well as technically, but the stock itself is also approaching the multi-year danger zone.

Over the last 10 years, the stock has religiously followed the boundaries of the price-to-book ratio. Any investor who wishes to take an entry into the stock simply has to buy at the lower range of the P-B ratio, i.e. closer to 3-4 times. Similarly, investors who exited the stock at the higher end of the range, i.e. 5.7-6 times, never had to worry about getting an entry at many reasonable valuations. The YCharts data presented below has been marked to show that HDFC Bank is once again approaching the decadal-high P/B ratio, and there stands a significant probability of the stock witnessing sharp profit-booking from these levels.

Another reason why I recommend staying away right now is that I don't think that the election outcome can have a major bearing on the company's earnings prowess, which is solely a product of the strict lending policies.

In a recent analyst meet, the company highlighted the initiatives it is taking to expand its market share in non-urban markets. None of them, as you can see below, are inspired by the election outcome:

Doubling branch openings from 300 in FY19 to 600 annually, mostly in non-urban areas.

Quadrupling POS network from 1m to 4m by March 2021.

Virtual relationship managers (VRM) to double managed clients to 20m in three years.

Tie-up with government service outlets to deepen presence for low-income clients.

The aforementioned steps can help the company in maintaining its streak of consistent performance in the future. If it can grab market share from the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) who are struggling because of inadequate liquidity, then the growth rate can be even higher.

There have been talks of the company's NBFC arm HDB Financial Services which could be listed by the end of the year, according to a report from Bloomberg. If it does happen, then it would also provide a boost to HDB's valuation as the demand for a high-quality NBFC is expected to be huge.

Even so, investors need to remain cautious at multi-year high P/B valuations, because as valuations become rich, the good news keeps getting priced in.

Many local investors are participating in the rally purely from a trading perspective and bidding the stock higher. All of this while acknowledging the fact that the Indian stock market is dangerously expensive, and that it can correct 5-7 percent anytime.

HDFC Bank is an excellent franchise, and under the leadership of the phenomenal CEO Aditya Puri, has turned into a financial behemoth that is largely unaffected by the political developments. When Narendra Modi was first sworn in as the PM in 2014, the analysts did not upgrade the EPS estimates for the bank because it is simply too consistent in maintaining its earnings power. Even now, when most of the analysts are raising their outlook and target prices for some of the Indian sectors such as autos, real estate, and government-controlled entities, there has been no notable upgrade in HDFC Bank’s long-term earnings estimates.

The only way it could have made any sense to bid a richly-valued stock like HDB even higher was when the bank was entering a high potential market where it could expand its operations. But, this top-quality Indian bank is known to offer boring and predictable performance even in the thickest of times. The bank does not dip its feet into high-risk areas, which is the reason behind its record low NPAs or bad loans.

So, if you are an investor feeling compelled to participate in the rally because you couldn’t do so earlier, then fret not, because the historical trends in P/B ratios indicate that better valuations will come when the euphoria eventually dies out.

But, if you are holding HDB from lower levels, then it might not be such a bad idea to book some profits when the stock goes higher. Buying a put option or selling a call option to generate some extra income from any forthcoming decline is also a good strategy for the one who wants to preserve his cash holdings.

Hope this article was helpful to you! If you have a different view, then please use the comments section to share it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.