Mesabi Trust: One More Boom Before The Bust

With iron ore prices flying high, it is the right time to review Mesabi Trust (MSB). I have written a bit about Mesabi Trust before and noticed not long ago that it is still appears on the Magic Formula stock screen, which it is to this day. MSB has been a ten bagger since the trough in early 2016 due to the strong rebound in iron ore prices. Though it is likely that earnings and distributions go up this year, the long-run prospects are mediocre and I think that MSB is fairly valued.

Royalty structure

As most unitholders are probably aware of, Mesabi Trust doesn’t operate the mine and relies on a third party to extract the ore and turn that into iron ore pellets. MSB receives base royalties based on gross pellet revenue and volumes as well as bonus royalties based on price from Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), the operator of the Northshore mine in Babbit, Minnesota.

Iron ore pellets. Source: Cleveland-Cliffs.

The most important revenue source are the base royalties, the calculation of which is clarified in the table below.

Source: MSB 2019 10-K.

As mentioned, MSB also gets bonus royalties and this happens if the price received by CLF on the iron ore pellets is above the threshold price of $56.93 (increases annually with GDP deflator). The maximum bonus royalty of 3% of revenue is hit when the price per ton is at least $10 above the threshold price. Note that this is on a price per shipment basis, so the average price over the course of a year can be misleading. The annual report of Mesabi doesn’t directly tell us what the price per ton received by Cleveland-Cliffs is, but we do know volumes and base royalties, from which we can calculate the price. A chart of the price implied by the base royalties is shown below, along with the relevant global iron ore benchmark. Another way to analyze pricing is to take the average pellet price received by CLF for all its operations, but that is less accurate due to the use of different plants/mines and the differences in timing of the fiscal year.

Note that years on the x-axis refer to MSB fiscal years e.g. 2019 is from February 2018 to January 2019. Prices are USD per ton. Source: author’s own calculations.

As it becomes apparent from the chart above, CLF has been able to sell its pellets at a relatively better price in calendar 2018 vs. previous years. It looks like CLF has been able to sell pellets from the Northshore mine for $120 per ton in MSB fiscal 2019. This is a favorable environment for MSB that will last for some time.

Revenue outlook 2019/2020 ‘the boom’

Cleveland-Cliffs, in its latest annual report, says in its mining and pelletizing outlook that it expects revenue rates in the range of $111 to $116 per ton in calendar 2019. They forecast volume to be 20 tons, which is similar to last year. I then assume that the production from Mesabi’s mine changes by the same price and volume as Cliffs' overall. This should impact revenue positively as the average rates according to the outlook go up $8 per ton to $113.5 from the level of $105.6 realized by CLF in calendar 2018. Because price development in the market has been particularly strong recently, I’ll add another $2 to get closer to the upper end of the range. This implies a pellet price of $130 per ton ($120+$8+$2), which on a volume of 5,000 tons should produce a royalty income of close to $49.5m, or a net income of $3.65 to $3.70 per unit depending on trust expenses and interest income. This would mean a distribution yield of about 12.2%.

Long-term outlook ‘the bust’

Obviously, this is a favorable environment and therefore I think it is sensible to work towards a normalized dividend level.

Mesabi was helped by a strong American steel industry after implementation of import tariffs, as the CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, MSB’s client, points out:

"The U.S. is the largest importer of steel in the world and any restrictions on the steel imports should lead to a stronger demand for domestic-produced steel and improved the steel pricing. Higher steel prices have clearly benefited Cliffs from a pellet price realization standpoint given that the HRC domestic price is a metric used in our contracts."

Lourenco Goncalves – CEO Cleveland-Cliffs

I think it is reasonable to believe that in the longer term either the iron ore production will adjust to the new situation, or that the import tariffs will be brought back to the previous state. In either case, supply/demand will readjust and prices will normalize (decline). An optimistic normalized price level would be $75 across the cycle. In general, prices don’t go much below the variable production cost that is close to $60/ton for Cleveland-Cliffs, but also shouldn’t go that far above that level for a sustained period of time because this is still a commodity business. Because there are some periods that see higher prices like we have seen over the past two years, I settle for $75, which should be realistic.

Another important observation is that as pellet prices decline, volumes decline too. This leads to the conclusion that the high annual production of 5,000 tons we see nowadays isn’t representative of the long-run average, so that is adjusted downward as well. These inputs should produce a normalized EPS of close to $1.83, as shown in the table below.

Interest income is excluded from net income. Source: author’s own calculations using MSB fiscal years. Annual average iron ore spot prices are sourced from Index Mundi, futures quotes are from CME group.

Going forward, a decline in earnings is not unreasonable, given what we know about Cleveland-Cliffs, which faces decreasing EPS estimates by analysts as well as a forward P/E of 5.5, implying the market thinks along the same lines as the analysts.

Valuation

One way to value Mesabi is to take the average dividend yield in the past, another is to form one’s own opinion on what the right dividend discount rate should be. I will review the first approach and use the latter.

Using Seeking Alpha Essentials, we can review various dividend statistics (including annual averages) of Mesabi Trust since 2010. According to that data, the average dividend yield was 14.7% with the average lowest yield in a given year at 8.9%. Of course, the average yield was high in 2015 in anticipation of lower future dividends but low in 2017 in anticipation of recovery. From this viewpoint, it seems like Mesabi Trust has been valued quite cheaply. Another road to Rome is to take the average unit price and quarterly dividend over that same time period. Using monthly prices, the average unit price was $21.56 and the average quarterly dividend was $0.50 for an average yield of 9.3% from 2010 to today. I don’t think that 9.3% is expensive, as the company is debt-free and the company structure contains an option component; i.e., the trust has very low operating expenses and won’t go bankrupt when ore prices hit rock-bottom, but profits when prices are high.

A fairer average dividend discount rate, in my opinion, would be 7%, valuing it more expensively than Metals & Mining stocks but cheaper than less cyclical low-growth companies. Applying a 7% yield to my dividend estimate of $1.83 p/s would produce a unit price of $26.1, while taking the average valuation in the market instead (9.3%) would drag that down further to $19.7 per unit. We must also take into account the $2.5 p/s in government securities Mesabi holds, which makes the total value per unit $28.6. This excludes the elevated dividend level for the foreseeable future, but that shouldn’t materially change fair value to a point where we see 20% upside. The main variable components (pellet pricing and dividend discount rate) are captured by the table below.

Source: author’s own calculations. USD per ton refers to the pellet price received by Cleveland-Cliffs, on which MSB revenue depends.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Mesabi Trust has been structurally undervalued and will see a strong dividend distribution this year. An opportunistic investor may take a position to profit from the high and increasing dividend payments. At this point in time, however, it looks like there is not too much long-term upside as valuation caught up while long-term prospects are somewhat moderate. The best plan is probably to await slower times and then strike, as the buyers of 2016 did.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.