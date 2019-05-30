Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Boring Can Be Good

We estimate the potential for HPE over the next six quarters and find that the stock is fundamentally undervalued, with a potential 50% upside.

The market also appears to be discounting the value of HPE's put option in its Chinese investment.

The headwinds from legacy businesses, forex, and Chinese exposure have been masking the potential that HPE can deliver over the next few years.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been in the process of transitioning its business model to become a leaner B2B company.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) stock price suggests that the company has been written off by the markets to a large extent due to HPE's slow revenue growth at the surface level and multiple restructurings. Further complicating matters are forex headwinds and its Chinese exposure. We explore that HPE may actually be shedding baggage and is becoming ready for a much better growth profile. We also attempt to find a value of the put option that HPE has in its Chinese investment. Overall, we find, HPE appears to be deeply undervalued.

HPE is an enterprise-focused technology company operating across the following segments:

Hybrid IT

The Hybrid IT portfolio is geared towards the data center infrastructure market and includes servers and storage solutions. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, HPE transferred its data center networking business from the Hybrid IT segment to the Intelligent Edge segment. Also, edge compute business from the Intelligent Edge was pulled into Hybrid IT. In May 2019, HPE announced the acquisition of Cray (CRAY), a leader in global supercomputers, to accelerate HPE's growth in the global high-performance computing (HPC) market.

HPE plans to build upon the Cray acquisition to deliver HPC-as-a-Service and other cognitive offerings through HPE GreenLake.

Source: HPE Investor Relations

In addition, Cray's acquisition is also likely to enhance HPE's US manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. The updated stack of HPE's offerings is likely to look as follows:

Source: HPE Investor Relations

Hybrid IT also includes Pointnext, HPE's professional services arm that enables IT transformation projects. Pointnext also houses one of HPE's fastest-growing businesses, GreenLake. GreenLake is HPE's subscription-based offering for using HPE's IT offerings on-premise.

Source: HPE GreenLake Description

HPE has been expanding its GreenLake ecosystem by way of its partnerships with Nutanix and Google cloud for hybrid cloud. The benefits have also been evident with the management disclosing the total contract value has crossed $2 billion in last quarter of fiscal 2018 (ending October) and order growth of 39% in the second quarter of 2019.

Intelligent Edge

The Intelligent Edge segment offers connectivity infrastructure solutions and is a play on mobility and IoT. Most of the segment portfolio is that of Aruba Products and Services.

Both Hybrid IT and Intelligent Edge operate in highly competitive markets and are businesses that have a significant hardware component. In addition to the commonality amongst competitors (such as Dell, Cisco, Juniper, etc.), the common theme in the market has been to grow the software component in the solutions to earn better margins.

Financial Services

HPE extends the leasing and financing of its solutions to customers through its Financial Services division and is in direct competition with IBM's financing arm.

A turnaround in the works

Realizing the complexity and the geographical spread of its business HPE had put in a long-term program (HPE Next) to streamline its operations by taking steps such as pruning the number of countries HPE operates in, streamlining the company's manufacturing and support locations, focusing on channel-only mode etc. by 2020 with an objective to execute on the following strategy:

leveraging our existing portfolio of hardware, software and services as we deliver Hybrid IT solutions to our customers and power the intelligent edge that runs campus, branch and Internet of Things applications.

Source: HPE 10-K - 2018

In simple terms, HPE wants to shed its low margin business, exit many geographies and use its portfolio to position itself as a leader in the high growth tech areas. The difficulty in executing this plan has been evident in the company's stock price and low valuations.

Data by YCharts

HPE also continues to exit Tier 1 business and has also been impacted by currency headwinds and China.

Source: HPE 2Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

In the context of the transition the company has been undergoing, we list down the following to ascertain HPE's fair value.

Investment positives

HPC: HPC is a multi-billion dollar market expected to reach $60 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7%. The acquisition of Cray appears to be aimed at strengthening HPE's on-premise base (or the hub) in HPC, particularly in the US. HPE's strategy appears to be using its understanding of the HPC market to then rent out capacity by way of initiatives such as GreenLake and further extend its reach through HPE's partnerships with Nutanix and Google Cloud (to create spokes to its hub). What could also aid HPE's growth is the company's team of over 20,000 professional services staff who sit in the Pointnext business.

HPC is a multi-billion dollar market expected to reach $60 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7%. The acquisition of Cray appears to be aimed at strengthening HPE's on-premise base (or the hub) in HPC, particularly in the US. HPE's strategy appears to be using its understanding of the HPC market to then rent out capacity by way of initiatives such as GreenLake and further extend its reach through HPE's partnerships with Nutanix and Google Cloud (to create spokes to its hub). What could also aid HPE's growth is the company's team of over 20,000 professional services staff who sit in the Pointnext business. Antonio Neri: HPE's CEO, an over two-decade veteran at the company, is known to have led HPE's SuperDome X (one of the world's most scalable compute platforms). Neri was also instrumental in streamlining HPE's operations post the split from HP Inc and had launched the HPE Next initiative in 2017. Neri's organizational emphasis appears to be multi-pronged:

Technical: Neri has been wanting to reposition HPE as a data management company and not just a storage business. In addition, he has been convinced that memory and storage are likely to be the driving force behind computing versus the traditional focus on processor optimization. Neri believes that HPE's memory driven computing is likely to become a key differentiator for the company when the processor development peaks out. He expects HPE to sell its memory-compute driven platform by 2020. Sales: Simplifying SKUs, limiting the number of geographies of operation and making the sales teams more productive are some of the initiatives HPE has undertaken as part of the HPE Next program. People: In addition to pivoting the focus on data, edge, and cloud, Neri has been aiming to supercharge employee morale to gear them towards innovation. It is a herculean task to manage the inertia associated with a 60,000 people organization and Neri has been lauded for his efforts.

Put option on the H3C investment: In May 2016, HPE signed a pact with Tsinghua University to pool together their Chinese enterprise technology assets. HPE contributed the erstwhile H3C Technologies and HPE's China-based server business to this new entity named H3C. Unisplendour Corporation, a subsidiary of Tsinghua Holdings bought 51% stake for $2.6 billion, leaving HPE with a 49% stake in the new entity.

Source: HPE 2Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

Between the start of May 2019 and end of April 2022, HPE can exercise a put option to sell all or a part of its stake in H3C to Unisplendour Corporation for 15x of H3C's TTM Net Earnings (adjusted for any exceptional or on-offs). We note:

HPE had noted that the company had received $164 million in dividends from HPC in 2018 and expected to continue receiving a similar amount. This translates into an implied value of $2.46 billion at 15 times of $164 million. On the upside, the dividends received were $98 million in 2017 and thus 2018 payments represent a 67% y/y increase. If 2019 dividends again see a lower growth of 50%, the value of the option could still reach $3.7 billion (=164 X 1.5 X 15). HPE's 49% stake could be worth nearly $2.5 billion, based on the transaction that took place earlier where HPE sold 51% of its stake for $2.6 billion. HPE management stated that Unisplendour derives the bulk of its profits from H3C and is a listed company with an $8 billion market cap. As per Yahoo! Finance, Unisplendour's market cap is around RMB 41 billion which translates into nearly $6 billion. Again, the stake could be worth nearly $3 billion.

Valuation: HPE's projected free cash flow of $1.4-1.6 billion translates into a free cash flow yield of over 7.5% at current prices. (Free cash flow yield gives an idea of how much can the company potentially return to investors.)

Source: HPE 2Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

HPE reorganized its business in 2018 and then again in the first quarter of 2019, possibly in anticipation of the deal with Cray, made a reporting change. Additionally, due to the decline in revenues due to the company exiting Tier 1 customers, forex headwinds and the company's Chinese exposure, we estimate that HPE could do $30.9 billion (0.4% y/y) in revenue this year. Adjusting for Tier 1 customers, this number could be lower at $30.5 billion (+3.6% y/y). We estimate the following quarterly trends for 2019.

Source: HPE SEC Filings, Author estimates

We expect the HPE would have completely exited its Tier 1 business by the end of 2019 and thus 2020 growth could look a lot better.

Source: HPE SEC Filings, Author estimates

We estimate 2020 revenue growth of 7% and a net income margin of sub 9%.

Source: HPE SEC Filings, Author estimates

In order to value the company, we apply a 10x multiple (versus the sector median of 20x) to our estimates of HPE's 2019 non-GAAP net income of $2.7 billion and also add the value of the put option (conservatively estimated at $2.5 billion). The resultant equity value comes out to $29.5 billion ($2.7 billion X 10 plus $2.5 billion), which is less than 1 times estimated 2019 revenue to $30.9 billion. HPE's stock currently has a market cap of $19-20 billion and our estimate suggests an upside of almost 50% over the next few of quarters.

Risks to our thesis

Inertia associated with large enterprises: While Antonio Neri has been trying to change the culture and operational strategy of the company, HPE still needs to deliver on its compute-driven strategy to shed the perception of a company selling servers, which has been a stagnating market for a while.

Sales and execution issues: The recent execution issues around Aruba in North America due to uneven sales coverage serves as a reminder that HPE has many moving parts and all of them need to perform in sync. Should such issues continue to persist, they could easily derail our thesis about the company's growth.

Even in the bear case, we think the company is likely to see an increase in the subscription component in its offerings. However, persistent issues could translate into lower earnings and a lower P/E multiple. We estimate the bear case 2019 earnings to be $2.5 billion and a lower multiple of 7x would translate into an expected market value of $20 billion ($2.5 billion X 7 + $2.5 billion) or an upside of 5% from the current levels. The upside in the bear case would primarily be driven by the value of the put option.

Conclusion

While HPE appears to have come a long way in terms of becoming a leaner enterprise business, the company still appears to have some distance to go. Taking on the risk of potential inertia arising out of the company's heritage, we are betting on the CEO Antonio Neri's vision to turn around HPE. The potential for upside remains significant (nearly 50%) given the steep discount at which the company trades (at 0.6x 2019 revenue) to its intrinsic equity value (estimated to be at least $29.5 billion).

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.