Amazon's Stock May Be About To Turn Around

Amazon's (AMZN) stock has quietly fallen about 8% from its May 3 highs. For the most part, the stock's decline hasn't gained much attention due to rising trade tension headlines. That may be about to change. Some bullish options bets suggest the stock may be about to rise to $1,970, and so does the technical chart, which suggests a climb to as high as $2,025.

The last time I wrote about Amazon was on April 23. At the time, I thought Amazon could rise to around $2,025 following its results, taking the stock to near its all-time high. It didn't quite make it that high before turning around, proving me wrong. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

The Triangle

The technical chart is sending a signal that the recent stock decline may be about to reverse. A technical pattern has formed in the chart called a symmetrical triangle. It is a continuation pattern, and in this case, it is bullish since the previous trend in the stock was up. It would suggest that the stock rises past its previous high of $1,965, but this time, the equity makes it back to its all-time highs around $2,025.

More Bullish Technicals

Another bullish sign is that the volume levels have been in steady decline in recent weeks. However, the stock price has stabilized around $1,825. The lower volume and stable stock price would suggest that the number of sellers in the stock is declining. Additionally, the relative strength index is still trending higher, and that would suggest that bullish momentum is moving into the stock.

Options

Another bullish indication is that the options for expiration on July 19 at the $1,940 calls have increased in recent days by over 4,000 contracts. It brings the total number of open contracts for the options series to almost 5,500. It is not a small wager either. The options trade at approximately $29 per contract, and that gives the open interest a dollar value of roughly $15.9 million a considerable bet. For the buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock price would need to rise to almost $1,970, an increase of over 8%.

Big Growth Prospects

The company is expected to deliver strong earnings growth over the next few years. Earnings are expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of about 38%. However, that growth rate is slower than estimates before the company's first quarter results. On April 19, analysts had been looking for earnings to grow at a 3-year CAGR of around 40%.

(Data From YCharts)

It leaves the stock trading at roughly 47.7 times 2020 earnings estimates of $38.18 per share. It sounds like a very higher earnings multiple, but when considering the growth rate, the valuation is fair - using the 3-year CAGR the stock trades with a growth adjusted PEG ratio of 1.26.

Risks

There are plenty of risks with Amazon currently, because, for the most part, the market has moved to a risk-off mentality and that likely means that the earnings multiple continues to contract. That could mean that investors are less willing to pay for Amazon's earnings multiple.

Additionally, should the stock fall below technical support around $1,800, it could result in the stock falling to around $1,770.

Amazon's stock has quietly been falling over the recent weeks as trade tensions continue to grab headlines. Perhaps just as quietly, the stock can once begin to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.