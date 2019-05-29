Citigroup, Inc. (C) CEO Michael Corbat Presents at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference - (Transcript)

Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C) Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Mike Corbat - CEO

John McDonald - Bernstein

John McDonald

Great. Thanks everyone for joining let me get started. Very happy to have Mike Corbat, CEO of Citigroup join us again this year. Mike, thanks for joining.

Mike Corbat

Thank you for having me.

Q - John McDonald

Appreciate having you back. I thought we'd start off talking about the macro backdrop, Citi's global presence gives you some good inside into what's happening in terms of global markets, maybe you could talk about which regions of the world you feel better about, which you feel a little more cautious about and what you're hearing from clients.

Mike Corbat

Sure. Just thinking back to when I was share last year, and I -- one of the things around this question that I talked about was the necessity to use multiple lenses, as you look at the world. Can't just look at the world from an economic perspective, you've got to look at what's going on politically, you got to look at what's going on in society. I think when we look at the world today, it's more important than ever that we take the broad approach to how we think about things.

You think of the world right now is pretty interesting that there's clearly some forces at work, and there are some things that just have to be wrong. And what I mean by that is, I think the fourth quarter is a good example. And I think we're seeing it again, that in many ways, there's some real fundamental disconnects, be going on between what the market is saying, in terms of price and in terms of yields. And what we're seeing in many cases in the underlying data.

So whether it was yesterday's consumer confidence, whether it's employment, whether it's housing, even business confidence to a reasonable degree, all of those things, not just in the U.S., but around the world are in reasonable shape.

And yet, like the fourth quarter, the market again is prognosticating a continued or a rising probability of a recession. We've kind of gone and when we think about 2018, one of those years where we came in to the euphoria of Tax Reform, synchronized global growth, and we wrote out the year in heightened recessionary concern -- with heightened recessionary concerns. I think, that proved at least in the first quarter, not to be right and the markets rebounded pretty quickly off the back of that, but we're back talking about it again.

And so I would say, you look at trade, you look at Iran, you look at Brexit, you look at a number of things out there. And I think it continues to weigh on people's minds. And I think the final piece that I would say is that, to me is I have conversations and people always ask, where are we in this economic cycle? The honest answer is, I don't know. I understand and I'm sure we all can think of reasons why it's different. I don't know if that's true.

We're 10 years into it, but the markets trade that belief to be real, meaning that they just believe it's late cycle and if you look at price action, price action today is much more to the downside than the upside and I think people are questioning what's the catalyst that can keep this going longer.

So again, in our fundamentals, we don't see it today and I go back to the statement that I've said, and I believe, right now, as we look at the world, the biggest risk we have of recession is our own ability to talk ourselves into it. Because we don't necessarily see that catalyst today, and again, it's based on confidence, and as we know confidence can turn quickly, but we don't see it.

John McDonald

Maybe you can talk a little bit about the resilience of Citi’s business, during difficult economic times. We were just chatting off stage here about some difficult economies in Latin America, your business did well. In China, you have more of a network business, maybe you can talk a little bit about that?

Mike Corbat

Sure. So, one of the things that, I guess, politely put drives me a bit crazy is when I watch things go on in the world and our stock underperforms as a result of certain things, whether it's China or other things. And, when you think of our business, I wouldn't necessarily describe our business as an EM or having a big EM component to it, it's a network business. And so, I was just last week in Argentina, and if you think of some of the challenges that Argentina has gone through recently in terms of inflation, foreign exchange volatility, challenged growth, a number of things, our business in many ways, there's never done better on the back of that.

I think of what we've been through in terms of Brazil, in the last several years, our business performing extremely well. And so, when we see trade talks go back and forth if there is a trade war, no one necessarily escapes that. But we're not outsized. And I think the uniqueness, the power, the resiliency of our network, I think is underappreciated.

John McDonald

Okay. So how would you size up Citigroup’s performance last year in 2018, and so far this year, when you look at your financial results, how are they tracking relative to your multi-year goals?

Mike Corbat

So back in 2017, we had our last Investor Day, and we talked about trying to really accomplish a few things. One, is some headline growth and we talked about GDP, GDP plus type growth, kind of 3%, 4%, headline revenue growth, good expense discipline, reasonable cost of credit and meaningful capital return.

So as I think of 2018, the underlying growth in both our institutional and our consumer business was about 3%. Expense growth was minus 1%, cost of credit was reasonable. We returned about $22 billion in terms of capital in the course of the year, we grew net income by beyond double-digits. And so, in that year that I described a little bit of pillar to post in terms of a strong start and I think an extremely weak finish, I think the breadth of the contributions are accrual businesses, combination of TTS, banking, lending, private bank, security services, generated about 9% revenue growth.

And then our markets businesses, obviously, didn't clear that well, but when you compare our market sensitive businesses to what went on, two things that can't necessarily be controlled, is one, is what's going to happen in the market and second is what's the size of the wallet in the market. But I feel good about this businesses because in both of those instances, we took wallet share pretty much across the board in our markets, businesses, fixed income, equity, parts of investment or investment banking, and I think that the direction of the markets. So I think the things that we can control, I think we did a nice job at.

John McDonald

So last year you generate a return on tangible common equity of 11% and you have a goal and you express confidence in getting to 12% this year and 13.5% in 2020, what do you see as the key drivers go from 11% to 12% this year this year and then to 13.5% next year?

Mike Corbat

Yes. Well, that 11% last year was against a stated target of 10.5% and it really goes back to the things that I just described is, better revenue growth, good expense discipline, reasonable cost of capital, reasonable cost of credit and capital return. And so, when you look at our first quarter, we had a return on tangible common equity of 11.9%. Again we had a good momentum across a number of our businesses.

And in there I think an important piece is the acceleration of our U.S. Cards business, 5% underlying growth in that business that's taken a while to return and get on that trajectory. I like that we've gotten that business back in balance in terms of promo balances, interest-earning balances and I think you can see in a number of our metrics that continuing and accelerating and we've spoken to that.

And then, as I look around the world, in challenging -- parts of challenging times Asia revenue growth there, Mexico and really all the pieces contributing across. So I feel about the trajectory into this year, how we came out of last year with that momentum and I see it continuing this year.

John McDonald

So GDP type revenues 2% to 3% flattish expenses, kind of the model with you said good cost of credit and capital return. How much flexibility do you have to achieve this plan if things get more difficult, markets are difficult, yield curve is flat? And how do you think about exercising that flexibility versus long-term goals versus meeting your current objective?

Mike Corbat

So, I would use the fourth quarter of last year as an example, we didn't know that when you looked at what I described as the velocity and the violence of what went on in the fourth quarter, in some ways almost unprecedented in my 36 years. We started to pull some of those levers, certainly, from a compensation lever, revenues come down, you can pull that pretty quickly.

From a risk perspective, you can see in our capital numbers that we were fairly prudent in terms of risk on or in that case risk off in the fourth quarter and I think that help drive our 11.9% common equity Tier 1 which was probably ahead of in a more normalized environment likely where that would have been. We can pace and re-pace and reprioritize investment and again I think on the cost of credit beside I think we've been pretty aggressive.

When you think of aggressive in the sense of staying disciplined because you know in financial services it's not that hard to grow revenues, if you really want to. You can loosen up your lending standards and in the near-term you can ramp up revenues. I think you've seen in our Cards business, I think you seen in our ICG business that we have stayed very disciplined and in fact really fought our way up FICO, fought our way up credit through the cycle and really not gotten pulled into a diminution of terms. And we think that over the cycle that gives us the ability to outperform more to do well in terms of credit.

And I think the other piece is capital that we've got a good size balance sheet and we’ve got leverage that we can pull, in terms of capital we deploy and continued capital optimization. But that being said, when that recession comes, we're going to have to stay smart as well because we don't want to back away from some of the important long-term investments that we have in our payments in our TTS business. Some of the investments that we've made in terms of our Cards business and other things that we think have and will continue through the cycle to give us good returns and most importantly obviously keep us competitive.

John McDonald

And to the extent you have more expense flexibility now than you did in few years ago, why is that you talked about some stepped up investment spending that you gotten through, and maybe some maturation of prior investment, where are you in that crossover points?

Mike Corbat

So few years ago, we began an investment program where we talked about really investing in a couple of things. One obviously was the investment in technology and probably one of the neatest things about investment technology is that most importantly, if you do it right, it increases your customer client satisfaction. But pretty uniquely compared to most things to do that it actually is cost reducing.

And around these investments that we started a few years ago, we talked about hitting a run rate of about $500 million to $600 million of net saves, all of last year we got about $100 million or so, $150 million of that full year. First quarter, we got $100 million of that and we think that annualizes this year to probably be around $500 million, and increases to $500 million to $600 million in 2020.

So again, around our ability to absorb inflation in parts to the world or different pieces that are out there in terms of pressures around volumes and the growth, we think we can absorb that. And what we've talked about is really keeping at a minimum expenses flat, over the cycle.

John McDonald

So why is the Street skeptical, in other words, consensus estimates don't give you full credit for reaching these goals, the Streets models your earnings about 10% to 15%, below the ROTC targets? Where do you think the Street is most skeptical or most conservative relative to what you think you can achieve?

Mike Corbat

When we look at our numbers and compare them against some of the Street estimates -- to the Street estimates, I'd say probably two areas predominantly. I would say one is revenue, I think the revenue growth, I think the consensus is probably a little bit below where we are. And again, we don't think ours is outsized around the numbers that we just talked about.

And I would say the second piece is cost of credit. Where, again, I think we've talked on the consumer side as an example in our branded business 3% to 3.25%, in our retail services business is 5% to 5.25%. Of course, those have some seasonality to them. I think we feel pretty comfortable this year on delivering those businesses in that range. And then if you look at ICG, I think we've got a pretty good track record through some different challenges there. And so, I would say those two are the predominant areas of differential.

John McDonald

You got a bigger ramp in credit cost than what you think is necessary, absent of course, a big recessionary downturn, is that correct?

Mike Corbat

Correct.

John McDonald

So let's talk a little bit about your operating businesses maybe start with the global consumer bank. In the U.S., can you talk about your consumer strategy broadly, specifically, how you're looking to combine your card presence, brand strategy, new wealth management into an integrated consumer offering and how digital plays into that?

Mike Corbat

Sure. So today, in the United States, we operate a consumer bank that operates in six cities, 700 branches, 65,000 ATMs, and certainly amongst our peer group has the highest deposit ratios of the group. We have something in some ways that I would define as being unique to us and that is, despite having a very targeted set of branch presences, we have around that a truly national presence in terms of our Card business.

So just in our Branded Cards business alone, we've got about 28 million people that carry a citi piece of plastic and are active with it. And when we think about the retail bank penetration rates around that it's less than 10% of those card holders have a retail account with us. But when we flip it the other way, and think about retail accounts that carry our card, over 40% of those people have it.

And so what we've been looking at is digitally and with the value propositions we have, how do we actually augment, supplement, convert cardholders from being simply card holders to being multi relationship clients to the firm. So in there, we obviously have the ability, and we have the information to go to our card customers, many of which have been customers of the bank for 10, 20 years or more. We know who they are, we likely know where they work, we know where they live, we know what they spend. And when it's not us, we know who their bank is.

And so we can create very customized tailored offers around thank you points, double cash back, American Airlines miles, where there's an emotional attachment to those, and then supplement that with what we've done from a digital perspective. And when you look at our digital adoption rates and things that we're doing, albeit from a smaller customer base than the big three, we've got digital adoption rates that are increasing at a pace faster than our competition. And so our digital product is resonating.

And so how do we actually take this national footprint that we have, and convert that. So very early in this process, but in the first quarter, we brought in about $1 billion of deposits through those channels. And I think as we look to the second quarter, I would expect that momentum to continue. So it's resonating in there, and again around this advantage that is unique to us, I think something pretty exciting for the future.

John McDonald

These folks that you're bringing in are they, in fact, mostly card customers or some of them brand new to Citi overall?

Mike Corbat

Predominantly card customer new to bank. They're either card customers or they're not customers of the bank. In those two buckets.

John McDonald

How does the Citigold Wealth Management ramping to the overall consumer strategy?

Mike Corbat

So obviously in the United States, predominantly what we focus on is what we would describe as the mass affluent. So the value proposition around Citigold in terms of your bank or your service, the different offerings that we can give you obviously, the investments that we've made in digital and really allowing you to live your financial lives through a combination of digital, as well as analog in the cities that we operate.

The hub and spoke system that we've put in with our branches and wealth centers, our investment in wealth management professionals, which we've increased significantly over the past few years, I think has been resonating nicely.

John McDonald

So in terms of the retail bank, you've done some downsizing and optimizing of the physical footprint. Where are you in that process? And are you also building branches like some of your competitors are doing now? Can you talked about that branded footprint?

Mike Corbat

As I said, we're, right at around 700 branches. I don't expect that number really to go down from here. We've invested heavily in the ATM network and now have 65,000 ATMs across the United States. And from a branch perspective, what we've said is that, what we will do is, as we implement the digital strategy, and we build critical mass or the beginnings of critical mass in places, we're happy -- we're excited to put a hub in, we're excited to put some branches in.

So I would expect as that gets traction, for us to be out selectively supplementing those areas. So, as an example, as you can imagine place like Dallas, where we've got hundreds of thousands American airline card customers, if we're successful in terms of converting some of those, it would be completely logical.

So, in movie parlance, the way I would describe it, it's not build it and they will come. But it's more of let's make this work. And then we're certainly willing to invest and supplement that would branch footprint.

John McDonald

We see some banks going digitally, all over the country in pretty much any market. Are you still going to focus on urban areas? Or is this kind of liberate you from that or anything more national truly outside of urban areas?

Mike Corbat

Yes, I think we're going to focus on where we feel we've got the biggest advantage and that is think about those banks when they go to Dallas, they're new to Dallas. When we go to Dallas, we have hundreds of thousands of people, who are actually customers of the bank already. And so, when we approach you, I've got a value, hopefully a value proposition that's resonated based on what we know about you in terms of your spending, in terms of how you’ve chosen to take your rewards and the things that you do.

I can pre-populate your application right down to pre-populating the payment authorization from the bank that's been paying our credit card for quite a while. And so really trying to take all the pain points out. And so when other people go in, they go in truly de novo when we go in, we go in with an existing relationship and are looking to add on to that.

John McDonald

So turn over to U.S. Branded Cards, the revenue growth in U.S. Cards out of Investor Day, kind of undershot your expectations, relatively flattish revenues for a while and that seems to have turned the corner. I think in the first quarter, you had almost mid-single digit revenue growth on a core basis. Is that kind of new run rate, what's helped accelerate the revenue growth there and what should we expect going forward?

Mike Corbat

I think coming out of Investor Day what we had talked about was consumer business and a Cards business that we believe could grow somewhere sustainably in that 4 percentage points of revenue growth area. To your point coming out, we didn't achieve that. And I think the primary or one of the primary drivers of why that didn't necessarily occur is we kind of came out and pretty quickly were in a rewards war.

And rather than compete in a rewards war, what we did is made the decision to move towards promotional balances as opposed to putting lots of rewards out, we put promo balances out, felt pretty good about our ability to target and to flip those promo balances to revolve balances, but it would take time. I would say, we were pretty successful in that in terms of on-boarding, those new clients. I think we surprised ourselves in terms of the pace of the promo Costco growth and that coupled with rising interest rates put pressure in the near-term on our revenues.

I think what you see now is we got to the fourth quarter and now coming into the first quarter, I think you've seen us hit a better balance in terms of promo to full revolve and we think we can kind of maintain and grow that balance. And I think you've seen client acquisition and the different pieces kick-in nicely. And so, I think you've seen that underlying organic revenue growth start to hit stride. And so, I think we feel pretty good about our ability to get back to the levels that we had talked about at Investor Day in that business.

John McDonald

So the mix of promo and go to rate is probably stabilized from here and volume should drive the revenues?

Mike Corbat

Correct.

John McDonald

Okay. And then in terms card credit quality, I think you already mentioned, you feel good about the existing guidance you given in branded cards, I think it's 3% to 3.25% and in the private label 5% to 5.25%?

Mike Corbat

And again there is some seasonality to that for full year.

John McDonald

Great. So how about international consumer, I think in Asia revenues were in line with the 4% outlook coming out of the Investor Day and those of moderated a bit on weaker investment sales, what are you seeing in the core business in Asia consumer?

Mike Corbat

The core business is healthy. And so, as you describe we came out of Investor Day, we’ve been pretty consistently in that 4% area. Obviously, in the fourth quarter and first quarter, we saw that come under strain, but if you feel the numbers back as we talked about on the earnings call that is predominantly if not almost exclusively coming from the wealth management component. And if you look at the wealth management segment in Asia it’s much more market sensitive.

And so with the volatility that we've had, we've seen the pace of that business slow. The really good news is the underlying drivers of the business were continuing to grow AUM at a pace of 8%, Citigold 10% in that business.

So the assets haven't gone away, they’ve simply chosen to take a more passive stance and as things normalize we will see those assets put back to work and we will see the fee income on those assets come back. And if you go back and look historically, not dissimilar some things that we've seen in the past.

John McDonald

Maybe talk us up to market volatility and more conservatism in investment choices and investment activity among the consumers there?

Mike Corbat

Yes, Asia is probably most out there on that spectrum of when things are good they can be relatively aggressive and when things get choppy they tend to become fairly passive. And so, you can -- that sentiment can change relatively quickly. But for us over the long-term the most important piece is to continue to grow that AUM because as they come back, they will come back with us and those revenues will come back.

John McDonald

And outside of investment sales the core retail banking in Asia, the core that seems to be travelling along in that 4%.

Mike Corbat

The cards depository in those pieces I think all showing good healthy levels of growth around the areas that we talked about, and importantly gained credit disciplined and when you look at NCL rates, NCL rates in Asia remain under 1%.

John McDonald

How about Mexico, you obviously have a big large presence there with Citibanamex, in broad terms can you talk about the initiatives in Mexico and how you feel about the environment down there?

Mike Corbat

Mexico, which is one of these places that I kind of go back is that there's a disconnect and the disconnect in Mexico manifest itself in a way where you’ve got a newly elected President, popularity rating 85% in the country, you've got a consumers that’s probably as engaged historically as ever there. And when I go to the other side of the street to the business side I have a business community that’s probably as disengaged, as I have seen, and really the dichotomy that exists between the consumer and business.

We’ve got a new populist President and I think that Mexico and the world are trying to figure out exactly what this President means. So I would say, not unexpectedly, and I think very consistent with historic typically first year saw the President growth in Mexico slowed, growth has been slowing candidly has probably slowed a bit faster than we would have expected. But again, the consumer has stayed engaged.

So I think we’re watching it and again I think we are staying very disciplined in terms of how we're approaching the business, you saw in the first quarter our revenues come off a bit what we talk to about on the call. And what we believe is that while revenues have come down and may stay down for a while, we think that between our expense and cost of credit line that we can continue to deliver the EBIT and the returns that are necessary for us to hit our targets.

So, revenue is probably down a bit, expenses will come down a bit, cost of credit will come down a bit, and I think the net effect of that is pretty close EBIT or kind of spot on EBIT to what we talked about. But it's slowing, and we're obviously watching it closely.

John McDonald

Okay. So shift gears and talk about the institutional side of the business, your ICG business, there the revenue growth been a touch below what you're shooting for out at Investor Day, but that's really been driven by markets, where what you call the accrual businesses have been probably well planned.

Mike Corbat

Performing well.

John McDonald

Yes, what's been driving the strength there, and what's your outlook for those accrual businesses?

Mike Corbat

So when you look I talked about last year, we had 3% underlying growth against the target of 4%. And again, in the year that we had last year, again, this pillar to post, I feel okay about that. And when you look at the accrual businesses the combination of TTS our securities businesses, lending, private bank, and some other parts of banking, we've had -- we have had 9% growth in that business last year. And I think it kind of goes back to the strategy that we talked about is kind of deep client centric approach to the things that we're doing, using our investment dollars around technology to kind of make sure that we're providing the types of services that were there. And I think, from that you've seen us with those approaches continuing to take share, grow revenue.

So one is I think that combination of taking share, clearly in parts of those businesses, the higher interest rates than we had forecasted for a period of time, have helped us a bit in those businesses. And I think the value proposition and the uniqueness of some of the things that we're doing, I think are clearly resonating.

John McDonald

Could you remind us specifically about TTS the Treasury and Trade Solutions, what's so unique about that is not copy-able [ph] I hear other competitors looking to build that out, what's so special about that business? How does it see the other business?

Mike Corbat

So one is, there's clearly a lot being said, written about, talked about in terms of the payment space today. And I think that one of the big changes that’s in the process of occurring is that traditionally we were -- the economies were fairly siloed in terms of their thoughts of the way payments work that kind of these big B2B pipes that were there. And then obviously, we had credit cards, and we had other types of payments on the consumer side.

I think what you're seeing is really a breakdown, or a delineation or a lack of segmentation, where many companies, whether it's Netflix, or whether it's Uber, or whether it's people in the energy space, want that direct access, and the consumer wants the direct access to them. And so, our ability to create that eco sphere of being able to connect C2B and B2C I think is very powerful.

Because, in particular, when you go to new age companies today, they don't come and say, well, okay, you're going to do this, and they want somebody who brings them holistic solutions. And so our ability around the fact that we were in the full spectrum in a big way, world's largest institutional money mover, world's largest issuer of credit cards and the pieces in between the fact that we own our own proprietary network, physically on the ground in 100 countries with a banking license and have been most of these countries for decades, if not longer.

The fact that we're a proven operator, in terms of the things that we do, and that we kind of occupy share of desk, share of mine, in terms of the treasury functions of these companies. And as they look to expand and to think about the things that they're doing, we're a very natural partner for them to approach to work with.

And so, again, we don't take our position for granted at all. Because it's an attractive space and people are going after, but from our perspective, how do we actually take this advantage that we have and continue to accelerate with it. And I think that you've seen in upgrades, downgrades, stronger economic times, weaker economic times, this business has shown I think a tremendous ability to continue to take share and grow.

John McDonald

And how about on the markets revenue side, I mean, obviously the industry wallets been disappointing over the last couple of years. Could we get a comment on the second quarter markets environment and what you’re hearing from clients and seeing in terms of activity level?

Mike Corbat

So our CFO, Mark Mason is going to be speaking at a conference in a couple weeks. And so he'll kind of lay out specifically what's there. But I would say that more broadly, and then I'll get a little bit more granular. One is that the markets realistically have shown the ability to come back pretty quickly, and wallet to grow pretty quickly once we start to see some trends. And I would say in periods of uncertainty things tend to become pretty muted.

And so, obviously we been in this period the past year of kind of pillar to post in those and clearly trading revenues and wallets right now are down. I think as you think about the intermediate and longer-term from a cyclical moving to a secular perspective is that as QE starts to dissipate in places over time, I think the roles that governments have played in terms of liquidity, probably start to wane. And it's probably going to be more incumbent upon the banks and the people in this space to be providing some of those things, some of the financing, some of the liquidity that have been supplanted by parts of QE.

So I think we see over time that there's a resilience and from our perspective, what we’ve tried to do is to continue to take share in this space and take it smartly, we're not going to do it, but I think the advantages that we have in terms of scale, the advantages that we have in terms of footprint and the advantages that we have going back to the TTS point around linkages with our business in terms of thinking about our rates in currencies business and what percentage of our volumes actually come off of our TTS flows and how do we bring that together and deliver it.

So my expectation that we’ll likely continue to take share, we will go up and down with the market, but I would expect that we should either match or probably more importantly outperform over time.

John McDonald

And how about that uncertainty in terms of corporate confidence, is that also weigh on that as well and has that transit again broadly to kind of businesses like M&A and underwriting?

Mike Corbat

I think we've seen and again last year was an example, I think we came into a pretty euphoric start in terms of the Tax Reform in the United States. I think engagement out of the C-suite. I think by the fourth quarter those same suites of offices were pretty rattled of not necessarily knowing where the economies were headed. I think in many cases that fundamental disconnect, the story I tell as I went to Davos this past year and one of our board members asked me the question, he said when you go there what are you going to do and what are your expectations?

I said well, I always create my list of things I’m trying to solve for the questions I have and number one on my list is this fundamental disconnect between what the markets are saying in terms of price action and what we're seeing through our lenses, we think some pretty good lenses and to have those same conversations with businesses from different industries and different places in the world.

And they said what do you think the answer will be. I said I don't know, but I hope everybody is bearish as they can be. And I asked a question I said why would you want everybody to be bearish, I said because Davos is always wrong, always wrong.

And so, I got here and what was interesting is I think everybody arrived with the same question it was pretty early in the year, so it was pretty negative. But conversation after conversation doesn't see it, we don't see it in our quarter book, we don't see it in our engagement, we don't see it necessarily in those pieces.

So eventually that recession will come, but again, fast forward to today the engagement and the things we're seeing don't tell us that it's right there, but that is unsettling. But the C-suite because they're not making investment decisions over the next 90 or 180 days, you're making investment decisions over much longer cycles and they want to see some of that stability. But by the way when that stability comes back, I think you see these businesses engage around our willingness to do things pretty quickly. I think with M&A, I think being a really good example of that.

John McDonald

Great. So talk a little bit about capital management, you made a lot of progress reducing excess capital last few years and looks like you’re two thirds of the way towards your goal of returning $60 billion over three years CCAR process. So as a result your CET1 ratio has come down from 13% two years ago to 11.9%. As you mentioned earlier, as that 11.9% approach is your goal of 11.5%, how do we think about capital return over the next few years?

Mike Corbat

So a few years ago, we set a I don't know if I would necessarily call it a goal, but a target, an area that we think is the right place to run the firm and that's approximately 11.5% common equity Tier 1, with an acknowledged number of things out there between SCB and some of the things that in some ways will -- that may implement themselves.

The way we think that we thought about capital return, I think remains very consistent to the way we've spoken about it historically is, one is, we think our stock is cheap, we're going to continue to buy our stock. At the same time, we recognize that and want to be competitive from a dividend yield perspective. So I think when you look at the big bank peer group, we're right there and we will stay competitive in terms of our dividend, but we will be continuing to use the outsized amounts of capital return to continue to buy back shares.

And if you look, when I became CEO, we had somewhere around about 3.2 billion shares, I think we're now around 2.4 billion shares. And that's going to continue to come down. And so I go back and you think about better revenue growth, expense, cost of capital, capital or cost of credit and capital return. With a continuing shrinking denominator, it gets to be a pretty powerful multiplier in terms of EPS as we go forward.

And then, I think, as we normalize kind of the components of the capital that we're returning probably changed a bit. And so, we had significant excess, pre-tax reform significant DTA and significant pieces of wind down where we were generating big pieces or parcels of regulatory capital. I think going forward, as we normalize our shelf in that area of 11.5%, the two primary components of capital will be earnings.

And then from a DTA perspective, we've talked about our ability to probably use about $1 billion to $1.3 billion of that, those two pieces. And I think you'll start to see our levels normalize around some of our peer set of coming back down below 100%. Obviously, continuing to use some of that capital for future growth, but obviously returning the rest.

John McDonald

Yes. So you are going to have 20 years [ph] holding your capital steady still generating something in the high-teens between the earnings and the DTA.

Mike Corbat

Absolutely.

John McDonald

And why is the 11.5% the number and is a risk around that with SCB, you have some cushion in there for whether the GSIB [ph] coefficient rose on you or the SCB turned out to be a harsh final result?

Mike Corbat

Well, I take -- I do take a bit of dollars and comfort in the fact that [indiscernible] publicly in their testimony have talked about their belief that big banks are probably right around, where they need to be in terms of capitalization. And so as I think we look at those pieces, I think there'll be, in my opinion, some pluses and minuses in terms of how those will be implemented.

And I think candidly, it's why, it's probably taken longer than we might have expected. I think the Fed is very conscious and probably wanting to get that right. I don't think any of us are necessarily asking for capital to go down. But at the same time, I don't think any of us today see it necessary for capital go up. And I think the Fed and the other regulators are trying to figure out what that implementation looks like.

John McDonald

Yes. And your actual minimums is closer to 10.5 you have a 100 basis…

Mike Corbat

And we carry around buffer on top of that.

John McDonald

Yes.

Mike Corbat

Which we believe in the environment and kind of with the pieces still out, there's the right thing and as things get finalized, we'll obviously continue to dial that in.

John McDonald

So when we look at your stock and the valuation, what are some of the things you think about besides being frustrated about the EM label? So the stocks rebounded nicely from the December sell off but still trades at a significant discount to money center peers, and really virtually all other bank stocks trading at just about tangible book value. What do you think misunderstood or under appreciated by the Street?

Mike Corbat

I think one is probably a bit of the skepticism that's there around the earnings and earnings trajectory and increased capital returns. So, if you look at and all of you, I'm sure track this and follow it, but when you look at the R-squared, around, return on tangible common equity and price to book, it probably historically never been higher. And so, what I would describe is that we have a price to tangible book today that reflects where we are, call it one-time tangible book somewhere right in that area, 10%, 11% return on tangible common equity. And I don't think gives any credit towards the future, I think point one.

I think the second thing is that we continue to trade with this EM discount, opposed to a network premium. And I think we've got to continue to prove and show that. It's there.

And I think the third piece around it is, the evolving composition of our business mix, now we're a very different company than we were seven, eight years ago, when you think about where we make our earnings and where our earnings growth is coming from, we came out of the crisis, knowing that kind of made a bet around being a bank, we had relatively speaking an outsized markets business and an outside cards business. And I think we've been doing a nice job of growing in the annuity revenues around those at the same time of making sure that those are healthy, taking share of businesses.

And so, when you look at kind of where we are, and you think of some of the spaces that we operate in, these are places that a lot of our competitors are targeting of places they want to be, we’re there, we’re the incumbent, in many cases, we’re the dominant player. And yet, I don't think the market recognizes that.

John McDonald

Yes, I think it's great point about the business mix, because you are over indexed relative most on cards and investment banking, they tend to be lower PE businesses as well as some of the parts you get a little bit of that discount. That mix will evolve as the accrual businesses grow and where you're investing. Is there any inorganic way to change your business mix that you think about whether it's M&A on either side or anything to accelerate the business mix operations?

Mike Corbat

Well, I think from an M&A perspective, we're probably much more focused on asset type purchases and whole businesses. So when you kind of look at the two pieces, one, I would say, when you look at the consumer business, I'm not all that excited to going out and paying a multiple of book to buy a bunch of branches and to buy somebody else's antiquated technology.

On the ICG side of things, we have that scale, we have the network. So from our perspective, we think that our money spent is actually our investments made are actually much better organically than inorganically. But as in the case of Costco, as in the case of LL Bean, as in the case of other things that have presented themselves where we can go out and get those bolt-ons at reasonable price points, and bring them in, and on a risk adjusted capital return basis they make sense, we're happy to do that. And obviously, we've got plenty of capital to be able to do that.

John McDonald

It's interesting, as you're answering, I got a question from the audience in the cloud here about retail services, or our private label card as some people refer to it. Can you just talk about the attractiveness of that business, how that business is evolving and changing into maybe more of a partnership business? And, here the question on the card is, is it just a higher volatility business that maybe you should think about getting out of and improving the mix, is that one of the things that hurts on the some of the cards spaces.

Mike Corbat

When you look at our retail services business, and we've got some terrific partners in that business, it's very different from your Branded Card business. So in the case of Home Depot, or BestBuy, our client per se is not necessarily the end user. It's the enterprise and when you think about today of the way e-commerce is evolving, the competitiveness in terms of pricing and value proposition and people trying to seek brand loyalty, you've seen many merchandise move towards their card as their cornerstone, or their stake in the ground and trying to grow that.

I think, in the old days, when you kind of go back pre-crisis, it was a nice to have. But I can tell you today that our engagement with our partners around digital engagement, product offerings, all of those pieces is critical, that really who they are and their growth as they compete in a hyper competitive world. And I think our positioning in that space is effectively a duopoly in that space today, around a couple providers, extremely efficient, very low cost of acquisition, we share losses with our partner, and clearly provide some unique value.

And by the way, it's a good return business; you've got to be very careful in terms of your credit. And I think we've spoken very publicly in terms of how we approach credit in that segment in terms of where we draw the line in terms of our lower bands. But as you think about where the world's going in terms of payments, to having that complete wallet. Again, that ecosphere of the consumer, through the business engaging with the consumer, creating the value propositions that work all the way back through the supply chain, and trying to create that connectivity. I think that ecosphere is unique and I think that ecosphere over time has a lot of value as payments continue to evolve.

John McDonald

That's helpful. Couple of questions just around the tech spend idea. So where are you on tech spend today? How do you benchmark, where you are stand versus peers and how much are you kind of spending to run the bank versus save the bank -- sorry changed the bank not to save the bank?

And then just one question, we're kind of asking across all the different industries today, is there one thing you're investing in today that will have the biggest impact in next five years?

Mike Corbat

So we -- I think it might have been here, John, that we actually kind of broke the headline that we're spending about 20% of our operating budget, our operating budget is just a little over 40 -- operating expense is a little over $40 billion a year. We're spending about $8 billion a year. And as we think about that spend, it goes into really three buckets, run the bank, grow the bank, protects the bank. Probably the fastest growing expense on a relative basis is to protect the bank and the cost of cyber, the things that we're doing there.

And obviously, what we're doing in that tech spend is actually using the money and grow the bank to shrink the cost of running the bank. And so, going back we talked about this investment program that we add. We started a couple years ago, last year we crossed the inflection point of actually getting net saves on that. This year, we've talked about $500 million, $600 million worth of seeds coming from that. So increasing customer client satisfaction, making sure we're staying competitive digitally with what's going on and at the same time reducing costs.

And I think from a bank perspective, one thing we've got to be very mindful of when we think of the competitive landscape and maybe this goes to the second part of your question is -- are the expectations of our customers and clients is not best in bank, but it's best in life experience. Why is my bank experience not like my Uber experience or my Amazon experience? So whatever it may be? And so that's certainly where as an institution, but realistically as an industry we need to go in there.

And then if you think five years from now, I think it's disability to live your -- if you choose to and it likely happens before five years, but your ability to live your financial life completely un-tethered from bricks and mortar. When you think of what's going on in digital. When you think of what's going on in real time payments. You think of what's going on in terms of tokenization, and how that will play in the rest of your life. And again, I think that in there, there'll be the expectation that people will want the physical and the digital, but if you choose to live your life completely detached from physical infrastructure that's going to exist.

John McDonald

Great. And Mike, we're out of time. Thanks very much for joining us today. We really appreciate it.

Mike Corbat

Thank you very much.