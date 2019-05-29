If The Fiat Chrysler And Renault Merger Goes Through, Upside Potential Could Be Above 50%

As both companies struggle with profitability, the larger scale could lead to lower technology and production costs, lower financing costs, and ultimately to the higher profitability margins.

According to the proposal, no factories would be closed, and no jobs would be lost, which should make it easier for France to approve the merger.

For deeply undervalued FCA, the merger possibility is the icing on the cake and has further improved the return to risk ratio.

At the current prices, the combined business would result in the P/E ratio of 5.2 and EV/EBIT ratio of 7.4, which would be one of the cheapest large-cap European companies.

The stand-alone value for FCA is almost 35% above the current price, but the merger with Renault would produce synergies, which would result in price potential increasing to 50%.

Investment Thesis

Only two weeks after I wrote an article on Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) regarding a potential merger, Fiat Chrysler submitted the proposal to merge with Renault (OTC:RNSDF or OTCPK:RNLSY) in the 50/50 shareholder structure.

According to my previous analysis, the stand-alone FCA has a growth potential of more than 35%, but in the case, the merger goes as planned, the growth potential for the combined company could be above 50%.

The crucial shareholder for this approval will be France, which in Renault has a share of 15%. After the FCA's proposal, France's finance minister said that the only way for the merger to go ahead would be that no factories in France will be closed, and no jobs will be lost. It seems that FCA has expected such demands, and thus have already included them in the Proposal.

Because significant synergies could be realized, France has approved the start of negotiations. As both companies struggle with profitability, a larger scale could lead to lower technology and production costs, lower financing costs, and ultimately to the higher profitability margins.

In my opinion, the chances are high that the agreement will be reached, and that the deal will go through. Thus, the merger possibility is the icing on the cake for deeply undervalued FCA, and at the current valuation has further improved the return to risk ratio.

Merger Proposition

During this and previous year, there were a lot of speculations regarding the possible Fiat Chrysler takeover or merger. From Fiat Chrysler, there were a lot of signals, which pointed that the management and the Agnelli family (the largest shareholder) were ready for a significant change, and it was just a matter of time when such a proposal would emerge.

For example, two months ago, FCA's CEO said the Italian-US group would have an "active and constructive role" in consolidating the automotive sector. Similar words announced Chairman and representative of the Agnelli family, which said that the Family is ready to make "bold and creative decisions."

Although Fiat Chrysler was more frequently connected with the PSA Group then with the Renault-Nissan Alliance, especially after the Ghosn's scandal, FCA decided to pursue a full merger with Renault. Additional talks with Nissan will follow if the merger with Renault goes through.

The Pros And Cons Of The Merger

This Proposal is subject to Renault shareholders' approval, but if accepted, Fiat Chrysler Renault is going to be the third largest global car manufacturer. Afterward, if the rest of the Renault Nissan Alliance will be included, this group will be the world largest automotive producer with annual sales above 15 million units.

Source;*sales numbers include joint ventures

Such a scale would produce significant synergies, which are according to the Fiat Chrysler's Proposal above €5 billion per year. Additionally, the company calculated that benefits for other Alliance partners would amount to €1 billion per year.

Sharing the costs for the development of platforms, electrification, and autonomous driving would definitively bring lower costs. According to the proposal, synergies would come from purchase savings (40%), R&D efficiencies (30%), and manufacturing and tolling efficiencies (20%). FCA has calculated that the number of platforms could be reduced by approximately 20% and the number of engines by around 30%. The full rate of estimated synergies is expected to be achieved by the end of the sixth year after the closing of the merger.

From the balance sheet perspective, the proposal makes sense, as Fiat Chrysler has a net cash position, while Renault has significant leverage. The combination of balance sheets would lead to the trailing EBIT of €10 billion, and a net debt position of €38 billion, producing a net debt to EBIT ratio of 3.8. Such a level of debt would be easier to manage than Renault's current net debt to EBIT ratio of 10.68, and the combined balance sheet would probably lead to lower capital costs and savings on interest.

Regarding the geographical diversification, as Renault does not have a presence in North America, in this market, the combined company would still be the fourth largest producer. In Europe, the company would be the second biggest producer, just after German VW, and in Latin America, the combined company would be the largest car manufacturer.

A negative aspect of the merger would be that both companies are under-represented in fast-growing Asian economies. During the last year, Renault's share in the Asia Pacific region was only 8.5% of the total units, and out of that China was 5.6%. Likewise, Fiat Chrysler's revenues in the Asia Pacific were only 4.9% of the total sales.

Regarding the brands, practically the only overlapping is between Fiat and Renault, which both target the middle segment. Renault's two other brands, Lada and Dacia, are both an entry segment and do not overlap with FCA's current portfolio. In that sense, the combination would create a broad portfolio that would be presented in all key segments, from luxury and premium (Maserati and Alfa Romeo), to SUV and trucks (Jeep and Ram), to the middle segment (Fiat and Renault), and at the end in the affordable segment (Lada and Dacia).

As Fiat Chrysler has higher market capitalization, a special dividend would be paid, as well as Comau would be spun-off to FCA's shareholders. After these two transactions, the exchange ratio would be equal.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

When I was valuing Fiat Chrysler, the discount rate was 9.8%. However, FCA has a net cash position, which increases WACC, and the combined company would have a balanced market capitalization and interest-bearing debt ratio, which would lead to the lower WACC. Because of this change, the discount rate is 9%.

During the first quarter of 2019, both companies experienced lower sales by almost 7%, and I have projected a similar environment until the end of this year. The stabilization would come in two years, and return to low single-digit growth in 2022.

Throughout the last year, the combined EBITDA margin was 11%, but as synergies would decrease costs, it is reasonable to assume that this ration would see a gradual increase.

According to my last analysis, the stand-alone value for FCA was almost 35% above the current price, but the merger with Renault would produce synergies, which would result in price potential increasing to 50%.

Recap

The most significant risk is that Renault will reject the Proposal, which would probably lead to a retracement of gains that we saw after the announcement. Nevertheless, consolidation is the future for car manufacturers, and this move shows FCA's willingness to seek a partner and merge. As the new regulation, significant technology changes, and trade war all carry substantial costs, a larger scale with production and distribution spanning around the globe could in one part mitigated these challenges.

For now, Nissan said that they do not oppose the FCA-Renault merger, but if in the next step, Nissan and Mitsubishi would be included, this would produce additional benefits. In that case, the scope of the production would be unmatched, and from the cost side, this could create competitive advantages that could increase profits margins above closest competitors.

With the Chrysler takeover, FCA proved that it is capable of turning around an ailing company, and this knowledge and experience could be used one more time to transform FCA and Renault from under-appreciated competitors to the world's cost leader.

In the future, the scale will be a crucial advantage, and it will be easier to develop affordable technology and spread the costs over almost 9 million vehicles, or even 15 million if Nissan will be included.

Additionally, at the current prices, the combined business would result in the P/E ratio of 5.2 and EV/EBIT ratio of 7.4, which would be one of the cheapest large-cap European companies. Although the purchase of FCA carries a risk of the failed merger, at the current level, reward significantly surpass risk, which should in the coming years lead to the above average investment results.

