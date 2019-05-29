TiVo's New Direction Still Doesn't Point Up

The rest of the company may be viable, but shrinking revenue streams mean that the stock has little upside from current levels.

This month, following another rough quarterly earnings report, TiVo (TIVO) announced that it was cutting its dividend 55%, from $0.18 to $0.08 per quarter. This was probably necessary, as the dividend had been held steady for several years despite continuing declines in the fundamentals of TiVo’s core business. You can see TiVo’s full dividend history here. But the market appears not to have been prepared for it, as TiVo stock has declined almost 25% since the announcement. It is down almost 75% over the last three years.

TiVo also announced a new strategic direction for the company that will see TiVo spin off its Products division - the boxes we all associate with TiVo - to shareholders as a new separate company while continuing to retain its IP Licensing division with the new, slimmer company.

This article will analyze whether this news should change my generally bearish outlook on the company.

My Thesis

These two announcements were meant to restore investor faith in a company that has struggled for some time. They don’t restore mine, though. The key announcement was the spin-off, which is meant to tell investors that they will be receiving a valuable asset from the parent company tax-free, allowing both halves of the formerly united company to reach higher heights.

Unfortunately, TiVo as a product faces a number of operational challenges that make it, and the division that houses it and consists almost entirely of it, effectively worthless to buyers and, therefore, to its seller, assuming the market is even remotely efficient. And, without Products producing, the rest of the company cannot justify even this lower share price.

The Amazon Challenge

The big one is the Everything Store. Last September, Amazon (AMZN) launched a new TiVo competitor product called Fire Recast. Recast is similar to TiVo’s own Bolt OTA tuner, which uses an OTA antenna to capture and record video signals from the major local broadcasts - CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, CW, PBS and maybe one or two others depending on the area.

Recast has received solid reviews and is generally seen as a superior product to TiVo’s Bolt. Setup is simpler, and Recast can be placed anywhere in the home instead of having to be plugged into the TV directly. This usually means it can get a stronger signal, since the strongest signal in the house for OTA transmission is usually not the same place as the TV set.

Recast can do this because it is not itself a video player, as such. The Recast is simply a black box that captures and records transmissions. It then broadcasts them over a WiFi network to another device. This is also what leads to just about the only complaint people have about the Recast - you need one of Amazon’s Fire TV devices in order to actually watch what you record with the Recast. But with Amazon now the largest player in the digital set-top box market with 30 million active users - pulling ahead of Roku (ROKU) after already eclipsing Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) - that is likely to be a problem for fewer and fewer people.

Just Not Enough

Even if not, Amazon is not the only one with a ‘batteries sold separately’ problem. TiVo’s own products practically require a separate software subscription to be of any real use. Without it, basic product features become disabled. And, this is where TiVo’s vulnerability really becomes clear. Amazon’s Recast is a fully integrated product, with the software included in the base price. Once you buy it, you can use it forever, for free.

In response to Amazon’s Fire Recast launch, TiVo cut the price to its own product, but maybe not enough. A Bolt OTA TiVo device still costs $250 for lifetime software service, over and above the $250 it costs to buy the device in the first place. Alternatively, a $7 monthly fee option is available, but over the lifetime of the device, that’s a considerably worse deal. So, essentially, TiVo tacks on a $250 charge to use its products. Meanwhile, the Fire TV stick only costs $40.

Products Could Easily Be Worth $0

Sorry for the long-winded exposition on tech trends, but it's important to understand TiVo’s current position in the eyes of consumers, if we want to understand its value to investors. Simply put, I can’t really see what value there is in TiVo’s product line. And, with revenues shrinking 17% Y/Y, it seems consumers agree with me.

I’d attach a value to Products of $0, and I expect the market will as well.

On the one hand, this means that ending production of TiVo products should happen in the not too distant future, and that will reduce losses at TiVo regardless of what roof the division is under. Good. But it also means that TiVo’s “spin-off” is absolutely useless to investors. They're getting stock in a new, worthless company. The only reason to hold the stock is the parent company and the business it is keeping, Licensing.

So, what does a licensing-only TiVo look like?

The New TiVo

In 2018, Products accounted for 57% of revenue at TiVo, but it probably failed to bring in a single dollar of EBITDA to the company. In fact, IP Licensing contributed $45 million of EBITDA on its own - even though the company’s total EBITDA only came to $37 million. Officially, Products reported an $8 million EBITDA, and a separate ‘Corporate’ segment was responsible for the $16 million in red ink.

Even that number means that the entire Corporate EBITDA could be assigned to Licensing, and it would still bring in over three times the operating profit of Products. But how likely is it that the Licensing division accounts for all of that Corporate cost, while the division that actually manufactures - a traditionally far lower margin activity than licensing - accounts for none? Even a 50/50 split puts Products at $0 EBITDA.

Realistically, it seems clear that Products remains a money-losing operation. And, this is before Amazon really kicks its own DVR product line into gear.

On the other hand, that means Licensing should be more valuable once the dead weight of Products is cut away. But the question is, can Licensing remain valuable going forward? While the division operates better than Products does, it is still not healthy: Licensing saw revenue shrink 8% Y/Y in the last quarter.

Searching For Upside

The one upside for TiVo right now might be the other big item on its balance sheet, that last desperate hope of any money-losing company: NOLs. TiVo’s Net Operating Loss credits against the federal income tax come to a total of roughly $1 billion, about $8 per share give or take - a considerable bargain, considering that the stock currently trades for $6.75. And, these will remain with the parent company. Apparently, you can get a discount on these NOLs and get the Licensing business itself thrown in for free.

The problem with this outlook is that these aren’t really separate assets at all - the NOLs obviously have no value unless they are attached to something generating profits that would otherwise record income tax liabilities, i.e., the Licensing division. Which means that the NOLs have only as much value as the tax liability the company’s IP can generate.

Let’s assume that the company keeps all of its $37 million per quarter in EBITDA after the shut-down/spin-off off Products. Let’s also assume Licensing has little in the way of D&A. $12 million of that still goes right back out the door as interest expense. This means that maximum potential profit comes to $25 million per quarter, $100 million per year. At a 20% tax rate, it would take 50 years to work off all those NOLs - and they don’t keep for nearly that long before expiring, which they still will since they pre-date the tax reform law.

In reality, it’s even worse than this, because IP Licensing is actually seeing its revenue shrink as well - it just isn’t shrinking as fast as Products. Meanwhile, D&A almost certainly will be considerably higher than zero, reducing profit potential further.

Summing The Parts

I’d be willing to assign $250 million of value to NOLs, at most, based on current trends. That comes to $2 per share. As for the Licensing business itself, it is shrinking about 8% per year, which means that it is on pace to be one-third smaller in five years, assuming the company survives that long. With one-third of EBITDA going to interest payments, that means one-half of profits gone. We don’t quite know what the D&A picture will look like after Products is gone, but let’s put it at just 10% of EBITDA. Since we accounted for the NOLs separately, we should also apply tax to this profit stream to calculate a yearly net income. That’s 20% of what’s left.

Altogether, I’d say annual net income for TiVo on an ongoing basis should be valued at no more than $25 million per year. Even at a 20 P/E ratio - and that might be optimistic too with the market wobbling - that comes to only $4 per share.

Investment Summary

With the NOLs at $2 per share and the ongoing business at $4, the only way to see an upside for TiVo right now is if you think that Products spin-off can make up the difference. Hence, my focus at the beginning of this article on the competitive position of TiVo boxes in the marketplace. With Products worth basically $0, TiVo doesn’t seem to me to represent value even with this latest pronounced decline. I won’t be adding it to my portfolio anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.