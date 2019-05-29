Why I Am Still Bullish On Aurora Cannabis After Their Q3 Report

Intro:

Although Aurora Cannabis (ACB) missed on their top and bottom-line estimates for Q3 2019, I believe these numbers do not accurately justify Aurora's business. Analyst estimates had revenues of $67.5 million Canadian Dollars and predicted a loss of $52.6 million CAD. Aurora reported $65.2 million CAD for revenues and a $158.4 million CAD loss for the third quarter equating to an EPS loss of 16 cents.

To me, the more important numbers are derived from their cost per gram and their total production. Aurora has the goal of producing a gram of marijuana for $1/gram, which is crucial to achieving long term profitability. As for their total production, many have qualms over Aurora oversupplying the market and I will analyze if demand will be able to reach supply.

Decreased Cost Analysis

Aurora was able to decrease their cost per gram from $1.92 in Q2 2019 to $1.42 in Q3 2019. A 26% decrease in price/ gram is a considerable amount in only a few months and it conveys that the strategic acquisitions implemented by management are finally paying off. Management cites "economies of scale" being a reason for the decrease in price, but it is also attributable to their recent acquisitions. As we know, last quarter Aurora posted a large loss which was mainly attributable to a substantial increase in their goodwill. Some of these companies, such as Aurora Larssen Projects, BC Northern Lights, CanniMed Therapeutics Inc., HotHouse Consulting Inc., and Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation all helped contribute to a lower cost per gram. This quarter Aurora produced 15,590 kg in Q3 compared to 7,822 kg in Q2, which represents a 99% increase quarter over quarter. If Aurora would have continued to produce their Q3 amount at $1.92, it would have cost $29,932,800, but instead, they only incurred a cost of $22,137,800 representing a saving of $7,795,000 in a single quarter. The ability to cut down costs is one of their goals to find long term profitability, which they seem to be achieving. Also, these savings are then magnified when looking at Aurora's long-term outlook on production. They currently have the capacity for 150,000 kg and expect that they will have the capacity to produce over 625,000 kg per year by 2020. It is an ambitious goal, but they will have the help of new facilities.

The completion if the Aurora Sun is slated to be completed by mid-year 2020 and is stated to be able to produce over 230,000 kg per year. The Aurora Nordic 2 is then set for completion around the same time with expected production to be over 130,000 kg. The last considerable facility is the MedRelief Exeter which can produce 105,000 kg but Aurora does not give any indication to when it will become operational. These facilities alone will well over double the production capacity as Aurora hopes there will be a continued uptrend in demand for their product.

Quarterly Revenue Growth

As for continued growth in Aurora's business, they increased their quarter on quarter revenues by double digits in their consumer and international medical divisions boasting an increase of 37% and 38%, respectively. Their Canadian medical revenues grew at a slightly slower pace of 8% with an increase in that customer base of 5%. According to Health Canada, the number of registered users is continuing to grow at a steady pace due to more widespread insurance coverage on medical marijuana. Last year, active patients grew 14.3% which is a good indicator for Aurora as their Canadian medical division is responsible for 45% of their total revenues.

Source: Health Canada

I also like to see that their international sales were able to grow at a substantial pace of 38% quarter over quarter proving that their strategic acquisitions and desire to become a global company are beginning to materialize. Another one of Aurora's goals towards long-term profitability is leveraging their low per gram costs and create a first mover's advantage in countries beginning to relax regulations regarding marijuana, specifically medical. According to a study by lift.com which had over 6,000 reviews of different marijuana products, Aurora had two of the top three most highly regarded brands and all of their brands scored within the top 11. The ability to produce a quality product at an affordable cost will surely entice new customers due to Aurora's reputation for producing a quality product.

Another appealing aspect of this earnings report is the increased selling price of their cannabis extract division. This was another key component to Aurora's long-term path to profitability as cannabis extracts have the highest gross margin out of any division. They boasted a 64% gross margin in Q3 in the medical division and 68% gross margin in their consumer division. As shown, they increased their prices from $10 to $11.01, conveying that there is demand for their high margin product and can increase the selling price per gram. As for the rest of the net selling prices, as a whole, they seemed to have decreased in every division except for the cannabis extracts. They all decreased in the single digits and this chance is more than offset by the reduction in production price.

Source: Aurora Q3 Report

Production Outstripping Demand

Now, after highlighting some key aspects of this quarterly report, I will focus my attention on whether Aurora will be able to sell what it produces. As mentioned before, Aurora will have the capability to produce up to 625,000 kg by the end of 2020, but that does not mean they will sell, or even produce close to that amount. Currently, they have the capacity to produce 150,000 kg and if they grow production around 100% a quarter, which is a fairly close estimate to past quarterly growth, they will be producing 31,180 kg in Q4 2019, 62,360 in Q1 2020, and 124,720 in Q2 2021. This is a very crude justification for why they may need these extra facilities, but the broader question becomes if they will be able to have demand to meet production. In this most recent quarter, they outproduced demand by 6,430 kg or only sold 58.76% of their inventory. According to Aurora's medical marijuana page, marijuana is good for up to 12 months kept at the right temperature. The demand is increasing, but it may take a couple of quarters for demand to catch up to production capabilities. Their reach into international markets increases potential customers exponentially as they are just developing a foothold specifically in the European and Mexican markets. Another promising metric is Health Canada believes that there will be an increased customer base in Canada of around 10% by 2021 as Aurora can hopefully leverage these customers to buy more of their products.

Long-Term Analysis

In the very long term, a respected marijuana analyst from Cowen conveyed her view on the cannabis industry and stated that it could become an $80 billion industry. Estimates put the current industry at around $20 billion indicating room for about 3x growth. This is even on the low end as Tilray CEO claims that the industry could reach upwards of $150 billion, an extremely optimistic take on the industry. If we assume Aurora can increase market dominance in these new industries, Aurora will certainly not have a problem meeting demand in the future.

In the future, I believe that Aurora will be able to firmly establish itself as a global company and will be the benefactor of decreased global regulations of marijuana. Their ability to drive down the cost per gram shows that management is able to deliver on one of their main strategies to achieve profitability and conveys a sense of optimism towards their future decisions. In the short term, their overall production might look menacing, but Aurora is looking to the future possibility of potential customers and strives to be able to provide for future needs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.