Demant: A Company For The Future

Demant (OTCPK:WILLF) is a very innovative company with high-quality products and widely recognizable brands. I believe that the company will continue to outgrow the industry and will continue to reward shareholders through share buybacks and strong price performance. Demographic trends are another thing that should further boost growth in the future as the company is well positioned to take advantage of the current situation and the future growth prospects. I come to see the stock as undervalued as currently it trades 30% from its all-time highs and management expects acceleration of the business in the second part of 2019.

Demant, formerly known as William Demant Holding, is a Denmark-based company that develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. As far as the business is concerned, it is divided into four main business areas: hearing devices, hearing implants, diagnostic instruments and personal communication. Of those four, the hearing devices segment is the largest and most important as it represents 87% of revenue by the end of 2018, and that's why our main focus will be on it. Demant is among the few players in the hearing industry that focuses purely on hearing aids.

Source: Company's annual report - 2018

The global hearing aid market

Nowadays, healthcare professional companies like Demant are becoming more and more important as the global population that's over 60 years old continues to grow and is in need of hearing aids. Just for example, the world's population 60 years or over numbered 962 million in 2017, more than twice as large as in 1980 when there were 382 million older people worldwide. The trend won't stop here as it is forecast that the number of people aged 80 or over is projected to increase more than threefold between 2017 and 2050, rising from 137 million to 425 million.

When we take a look at the geographical trends by country, it is expected that over the coming decades the number of elderly people over 60 will grow the fastest in Africa. That will be followed closely by Latin America, Asia and Europe where the elderly are expected to increase at the slowest rate of 35%.

Source: WPA2017

Demant's management seems to be aware of the upcoming industry trends, but for now is choosing to focus on the safe geographical areas where the current population aged over 60 years is the highest (in Asia, Europe and North America). By the end of 2018, Demant had 41% of its revenue coming from Europe and another 41% coming from North America. Only 8% came from Asia, but Asia is the region that shows the strongest organic growth at 14%.

Source: Company's annual report - 2018

Although Latin America and Africa are expected to outgrow Europe and North America by 2050, Europe will still have slightly more people aged over 60 than Latin America and Africa. In order for revenues to grow, Demant must target Asia as fast as possible because Asia currently has the highest number of people over 60 years old - and that number will grow at a triple-digit rate in the future.

The competitive advantage

The revenue growth of Demant has been decelerating over the past three years to mid-single numbers in 2018 due to the increasing competition from the company's main competitors, Sonova Holding (OTCPK:SONVF) and GN Store Nord (OTCPK:GGNDF). Demant has been fighting toe to toe with these two competitors for years in this highly concentrated industry. Demant has one very serious competitive advantage over its competitors - its superior quality Oticon product brand.

Hearing tracker and UBS evidence labs periodically conduct a survey where responses are gathered from 360 audiologists in a variety of work settings. Here are the results from the latest survey in Q3 2018.

Source: Hearingtracker, UBS survey - Q3 2018

As you can see, the Oticon brand takes the first or second position on every survey - excluding the one related the battery, as that is the weakness of the main product. The products of its competition - Phonak (Sonova) and Resound (GN Store Nord) - are also high quality ones that deserve their leading positions and will continue to be fierce competitors.

To maintain its competitive advantage and further diversify its product portfolio, Demant increased its R&D spending in 2018 by 17% as the company seeks to diversify its product portfolio further and improve current products. By this point, R&D remains only 7.1% of total consolidated revenue meaning there is a lot more opportunity for growth. On the last earnings call, management said that the group has seen acceleration after the slow start in 2019 as new product launches start to take effect.

Source: Annual report - 2018

Financial performance

Demant has a good history of solid financial performance that should keep investors happy and optimistic about the future. The gross margin has been growing for the past five years, having now reached the impressive level of 77.4% while other margins remain stable. The high gross margin is a good indicator that the company has a clear competitive advantage over competitors. The ROE is also stable and impressive at 25%.

Source: Company website

At the same time, Demant has a high quality balance sheet as the company is able to maintain a debt/equity ratio below 1 (7059 DKK million of equity and 5835 DKK million of debt in 2018) and has a constantly growing asset base. Debt has been increasing slightly over the past several years to support the buyback program and to finance the development of new products.

Source: Company website

Looking forward

On the last earnings call, management said that it remained confident the group's sales can not only continue to outgrow the industry throughout 2019, but will also accelerate in the second half of the year. Management was also very positive on strong cash flow numbers and told investors that the company will continue buying back shares worth a minimum of DKK 1.2 billion. That for me is a good indication that management sees the stock to be undervalued - and with good reason, as Demant shares are currently trading at a 30% discount from their all-time highs. I view that as a healthy correction that came after close to 900% growth after 2008 recession.

Risks

The main business risk comes from the competition in the industry, which makes gaining additional market share very difficult. On top of that, if the company's two main competitors significantly increase their R&D spending and focus on the hearing aid market, they might launch products that are superior to Oticon, which might result in significant market share losses for Demant. Demant operates in over 130 countries around the world, so it is vulnerable to negative one-off impacts from hearing reforms in different countries or cheaper OTC products in America. As of today, 98% of the group's sales come in different currencies, so Demant must carefully hedge its currency risk to maintain revenue and earnings stability.

Conclusion

As time passes, Demant will be well positioned to take advantage of the demographic trends of aging population and growing hearing aid market. Asia is a key market that Demant absolutely has to take advantage of if it wants to see its revenue growing at a more rapid rate. Also, Demant has a clear competitive advantage as it provides a superior product and is a pure play company entirely focused on the hearing aid market. However, competition will always be a threat and must be monitored closely. As such, Demant will have to introduce new products into the market in order to capture additional market share from competition. I like the healthy 30% discount in the share price, and see shares recovering to new highs as the company continues to outgrow the industry and management supports the price with share buybacks.

