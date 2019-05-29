C.H. Robinson Acquires Dema Services For Italy Road Transport

With the deal, CHRW continues acquiring companies that can either extend or bolster its footprint as global supply chains adjust to a changing trade and tariff environment.

C.H. Robinson has acquired Dema Services for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

C.H. Robinson (CHRW) announced it has acquired Dema Services for an undisclosed amount.

Dema operates as a logistics company providing road transportation services in Italy and across Europe.

CHRW is continuing to make opportunistic acquisitions to fill in coverage areas or add to existing footprints as it seeks to adjust to changing supply chain dynamics as a result of the U.S., China, and other country tariff and trade changes.

Target Company

Pescara, Italy-based Dema Services was founded in 2004 and provides international transportation services by road, sea, and air.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Mauro de Lellis.

Dema’s primary offerings include international transport, shipping and logistics solutions, as well as large-volume transport, full truckloads, fairs-dedicated services, import-export, sea freight, and air freight services, among others.

Dema currently has 100 employees located in three offices in Italy, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

Market

According to a market research report by CNR European Studies, the road freight transport sector in Italy ranked sixth for European road freight activity in 2016, representing a 5.7% decline between 2008 and 2016.

This was in the context of a shrinking economy since the 2008-2009 financial crisis where the country’s economy has been reduced by more than 9%.

The central government continues to invest in rail and maritime transport initiatives in order to reduce congestion on roads.

Italian road transport firms have responded to a more difficult economic environment by hiring lower-cost drivers from East European countries, potentially saving up to 20% for this important variable cost.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

CHRW didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a Form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance. GSCi reported that Dema had EUR64 million of revenues in 2017.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, CHRW had $445.5 million in cash and equivalents and $3 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.3 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $248.3 million.

In the past 12 months, CHRW’s stock price has dropped (9.71%) vs. J.B. Hunt’s (JBHT) drop of (33.1%), as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have been positive for nine of the last twelve quarters, per the chart below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

CHRW acquired Dema primarily to expand its existing footprint within Italy’s road transport industry.

As Jeroen Eijsink, CHRW Europe President, stated in the deal announcement:

"The acquisition of Dema Service is an exciting milestone for C.H. Robinson and will strengthen our existing footprint in Italy, one of the largest road transportation markets in Europe."

Given the difficulty of Italy’s economic environment and the likely depressed revenue stream, CHRW probably acquired Dema for a very favorable price as it seeks to bolster its European presence on its Navisphere logistics platform.

CHRW plans to integrate Dema into its European Surface Transportation division. The firm recently bought Space Cargo, a freight forwarding firm with operations in Spain and Columbia.

I expect to see additional opportunistic acquisitions by CHRW to continue its growth initiatives in a rapidly changing supply chain environment due to trade and tariff policy changes by the U.S., China, and other countries.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.