Tesla: The Real Indicator Of Demand

Google Trends and Alexa are useful tools in many instances with many applications with regard to stock analysis. However, in Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) case, we believe its unique business model renders this form of analysis quite unreliable. In this article, we will cover the limitations of common “demand indicators” like Google Trends or Alexa used by Tesla investors and how to actually use these indicators.

Problem #1: Anyone can use Google or visit Tesla’s website

If you think about it, all of Tesla’s products are unaffordable for the majority of people in the country, yet most people in the country know the Tesla brand. This means that although a large number of people go to the Tesla website or search for the Model 3, very few people are actually willing and able to buy a Tesla.

Pretty much anyone from anywhere can do a Google search, and Google cannot and does not filter out whether a person that searches for Tesla is rich and looking for a car to buy or a kid on the other side of the world who has read about Tesla and wishes s/he could one day buy a Tesla Model 3. That means arguing that higher Tesla Model 3 search volume is equal to higher demand is similar to Elon Musk's argument that demand is "extraordinary" if only the car can be made more affordable.

The demand for - the demand for Model 3 is insanely high. The inhibitor is affordability. It's just like people literally don't have the money to buy the car. It's got nothing to do with desire. They just don't have enough money in their bank account. If the car can be made more affordable, the demand is extraordinary. Tesla Q3 earnings call

So our first point is that Google search and Alexa data is extremely unlikely to be correlated to tell Model 3 demand as Google searches or website visits can be done by anyone, regardless of net worth, so using it for an expensive $35k-plus car is quite inconclusive.

Furthermore, as more people receive Model 3s, the owners of Model 3 also will make more Google searches or visit the Tesla website as they look for advice from the Tesla forums. This distorts the data significantly and artificially inflates it as more people become Tesla owners. We believe the March quarterly delivery push is the cause of the increase in Google search volume Tesla displayed recently.

Problem #2: Google Trends doesn’t correlate to demand for most other companies

When you look at similar luxury automotive companies, it's quite clear that Google trends data doesn't even correlate to revenues in any way.

Google Trends

Search interest for Ferrari has been declining or flat, as you can see, yet revenues have been increasing significantly in the same time period, from below $3billion to over $4billion.

Google trends

The same goes for BMW, which had flat Google search data over many years, had revenues more than double in the same time period.

Now one could argue that since most of Tesla's sales is online anyway, Google data may be more relevant. However, even for online companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google trends data overall doesn't correlate with revenue.

Google Trends

Overall, this shows that using search interest to predict demand is a very unreliable proposition for any company, including Tesla. Search interest only correlates to revenue in a very general way.

Misconceptions about the Bloomberg Model 3 tracker

Although some Tesla investors think the Bloomberg Model 3 tracker is a demand indicator, as they believe Tesla builds to order, this isn’t true. Recently, there have been numerous reports of Tesla having significant inventory. This means that Tesla doesn’t build to order and that means the Bloomberg tracker should only be used for tracking production, not demand.

Other problems with Alexa’s dataset

As for Alexa data, a 90-day dataset is actually very inconclusive. Its hard to tell much from just 90 days of data, and its hard to tell whether most of the increase in traffic is cannibalizing what used to be store traffic. As for saying Tesla is much stronger than its peers due to its higher web ranking, that also tells us very little as (1) most of Tesla's peers haven't shifted to an online sales strategy and (2) most of the visitors to Tesla's websites could potentially be anybody due to Tesla's high media coverage, while most of the visitors to other car websites are more likely to be car buyers.

How to actually use Google Trends and Alexa data

Google trends

How do you really use search data to research demands? It's best to do it for free or low-priced products, easily accessible products that people can easily get. Preferably other factors should stay constant like price, accessibility, etc.

For a company like Tesla with extremely expensive products, the best way to use Google Trends data is to measure brand awareness, and by the muted reception to the Model Y reveal, you can probably tell that brand awareness has declined substantially.

As for Alexa data, we wouldn’t use the it for any analysis at all, as the information given is too little to use.

How do you actually measure demand for the Model 3? We believe it is impossible to measure demand precisely, but one can roughly gauge demand by the moves Tesla is making (etc. - cutting prices).

The big picture

Tesla’s fundamentals are now the worst they’ve ever been. The company is not only bleeding massive amounts of cash, revenue growth also has slowed and even reversed. Considering this is the main reason investors invest in Tesla is revenue growth, this slowdown/reversal doesn’t bode very well for future funding rounds, which means that Tesla is in a much more precarious liquidity situation despite its recent capital raise.

Takeaway

Even at multi-year lows, Tesla is a dangerous investment. This bubble still has further to pop and we're only halfway to my ultimate price target of $0. For anyone still considering buying stock long term, all we have to say is Caveat Emptor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.