Gazprom Could Be About To See Unprecedented Change

Gazprom shares have entered the early phase of a new secular upward trend, and are a strong long-term buy on current levels (supported by a >8% dividend yield).

The recent massive increase in dividend at Gazprom is an indicator that the State of Russia is now seeking to maximize the value of its majority stake.

Operating the pipeline network as an independent entity will resolve the political and legal issues surrounding Nord Stream 2, open up further export opportunities, and unlock significant cost savings.

Such a step, which has been under repeated consideration since the 1990s, will likely happen concurrently with a spin-off of Gazprom's massive pipeline network.

There is an increasing likelihood that, sometime over the next 12-24 months, Russia's government will end Gazprom's exclusive, Soviet-era right to export natural gas in a gaseous state through pipelines.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is entering a new era, and its recent jump in share price will turn out to have been just the first upward move in a coming massive revaluation of the company.

The market currently has its eyes focussed on Gazprom's surprise doubling of its 2018 dividend. However, during the current year of its 30th birthday and going into 2020, the company is likely to surprise the market with a number of other significant changes, some of which will be of a transformative nature.

This article argues that among these developments will be a reassessment of its remaining monopoly rights, set in the context of a Russian government that has a strong self-interest to fully liberalize the Russian gas market. What will sound like a scary change for Gazprom, when looked at superficially, is actually likely to massively improve the finances of the company.

Because of the doubling of the 2018 dividend and the doubling of the 2018 net profit to $22.6bn, Gazprom shares are still valued at a p/e of less than four and a dividend yield of 8%. From an analytical perspective, they remain as cheap as they were when the ADRs traded at just above $4 at the turn of last year.

I expect news flow to push the ADRs closer to $9 within the next six months, and I see a strong likelihood of finally seeing it back in double-digit territory either late this year or sometime during the first half of 2020. Longer term, I view Gazprom as one of the emerging market sector's most promising investments.

The widely held misconception about Gazprom's "monopoly"

Most media reports about Russia's biggest gas producer use the words "monopoly" and "monopolist" in some way, but not always in the correct sense. Gazprom does have a monopoly on exporting natural gas in a gaseous state through pipelines. However, since 2013, any other Russian gas company is free to export gas in the form of liquid natural gas (LNG). Granting the export of LNG by any Russian gas producer was a first step towards the gradual liberalization of the Russian gas market.

Gazprom's exclusive right to use pipelines to export gas isn't the free ride it may seem at first glance because the company had to pay the price for keeping this privilege. Gazprom is obliged to supply Russian consumers with gas, which includes:

selling gas at about 30% of what it would receive for exported gas;

having to accept customers that are not creditworthy; and

having to build the infrastructure to supply remote regions of Russia.

No doubt these are substantial factors that weigh on Gazprom, not just financially, but also operationally.

Referring to Gazprom as a "monopolist" for its deliveries to Europe, as it occasionally pops up in the media, is outright incorrect. The company's market share across the entire EU was 36.7% in 2018, which is miles away from a monopolistic market share.

There is a beautiful irony to these widespread misconceptions. In the geographic area where Gazprom is often thought to be a monopolist (Europe), it is not. In the geographic area where it is an actual monopolist (Russia), this status is actually more of a burden.

Interestingly, change might be in the air. Everything that you think you know about Gazprom's gas sales to EU countries, its plans for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and the overall way how Gazprom is managed, may be in for a shakeup.

Russia's initial gas market liberalization has proven a tremendous success

Discussions about potentially ending Gazprom's pipeline export monopoly and operating its pipeline network in an entirely different manner go back as far as the 1990s.

At the time, the country's biggest network of oil pipelines was transferred to a newly formed company, Transneft. Transneft operates a model whereby anyone can send oil through its pipelines, against payment of a fee. More than 80% of oil produced in Russia flows through Transneft's pipeline network.

A similar step was under discussion for Gazprom. However, it was felt that Gazprom wasn't ready yet for such a bold step. The first significant step toward liberalizing the Russian gas market then took place in 2013, following pressure created by a changing market landscape.

Unlike oil, gas until relatively recently was a regional market rather than a global one, because in its gaseous state it requires pipelines. With the emergence of LNG, which can be transported by ship, the market started to change.

Moscow reacted to these changes in an entirely rational way. The Russian government has always had a strong desire to increase its overall amount of exported gas. The more gas Russian companies export, the more royalties and taxes end up in its coffers.

The initial liberalization also took place in the context of several specific investment projects "waiting in the wings" at the time. For example, Novatek's Yamal LNG project has seen investment from China National Petroleum Company (CNPC). Also, the liberalization was done in light of some foreign customers providing the real prospect of significant new supply agreements if Gazprom wasn't involved - such was the dislike of the company by some potential customers. Gas Natural Fenosa, Spain's largest gas group, signed a long-term contract for the supply of 2.5m tonnes of gas a year from Yamal in anticipation of the liberalization.

Was this partial, initial liberalization a success?

Novatek (OTC:NSTKF) has risen to become a USD 55bn company following its share price increasing 15-fold since 2008. Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) has become a significant exporter of LNG, after carrying out billions in additional investment. New customers were won for the supply of Russian gas. The partial liberalization was a success by many measures.

The Russian government has long realized that in a fast-changing, globalized gas market, it had no choice but to gradually move toward a liberalized market model if it wanted to stay competitive. Allowing LNG exports by other companies was seen as a relatively uncomplicated first step and "trial," in what most believed was inevitably going to be an evolutionary process towards an eventual full-blown liberalization.

This raises the question: When will the next steps happen, what exactly will they comprise, and what will they mean for Gazprom?

Context to Gazprom's current situation

Some factors are now coming together and could make a compelling case for the Russian government to kickstart further market liberalization within the next 12-24 months. Three significant factors have to be taken into consideration to understand why Gazprom itself will have an increasing self-interest in such far-reaching change.

1. EU growth opportunities hindered by Gazprom's "monopoly" reputation.

In 2018, Gazprom cleared a seven-year long anti-trust case that the EU had brought against it. As one of the consequences of this case, Gazprom's management stated that it aimed for its EU market share to stay somewhere around the level of one third.

From 2010-18, Gazprom's market share in the EU has increased from 23% to 36.7%. The company is already at the very upper end of its politically acceptable market share. On the one hand, Gazprom would be silly not to capitalize on growth opportunities in the EU. On the other side, if Gazprom's EU market share rose to 40% or higher, then Gazprom would no doubt come under renewed, bigger political pressure.

According to the International Energy Agency in Paris, EU gas production will halve by 2040. It's a travesty that successful growth would represent a political danger for Gazprom, given the kind of historic growth prospects that are currently appearing in the EU market.

There is a significant opportunity for Gazprom to sell even more gas in the EU. However, this cannot happen until the company has achieved a less "threatening" profile. In its current set-up, Gazprom is simply too easy a target for politicians to take pot shots at.

2. Legalities surrounding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany is likely going to remain a hot button issue until some kind of transformative step is taken by the stakeholders.

It is clear that much of this debate is also down to Gazprom being the sole user of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Under new EU legislation passed in 2017, such a pipeline would be required to be open to not just one supplier. This Third Energy Directive requires operators to give equal access to gas suppliers. Companies are banned from owning both the gas and infrastructure that carries it. However, new legislation cannot be applied retrospectively to a project that was started long before this legislation was first talked about.

It's blatantly evident that there'll remain lasting ill-will toward Nord Stream 2 because it's the one that slipped through. The recent threat by US law makers, who are drafting a bill to bring sanctions against companies involved with Nord Stream 2, is a part of that.

3. Gazprom is eager to be seen as modernizing.

Gazprom doubled its 2018 net profit to $22.6bn, and it announced its intention to nearly double its dividend. This makes claims that Gazprom is run for the benefit of Putin's cronies, as they were spread by a Russian investment bank in 2017, look quite outdated.

If you make an effort to open the bonnet and look under the hood, you'll find that Gazprom has gradually been improving its governance standards. In 2017, the company even went on a corporate governance roadshow to tell international investors about its progress.

However, one area where one can reasonably suspect very little progress has been made is the managing of the company's vast pipeline network. For lack of much concrete information to the contrary, it is likely that there are significant issues with its pipeline network: how much of it needs maintenance or replacement, and whether or not there is a viable, strategic long-term plan for the network.

S. Vakhrameev, manager of GL Asset Management, stated a few years ago that a pipeline gas export liberalization would be useful for Gazprom itself because the company would start working more efficiently in the face of competition. This notion is probably as true today as it was back then. If Gazprom wants to continue its recent success in being seen as carrying out the right steps, then it needs to give its pipeline division the proverbial kick up the backside.

Russia's anti-trust regulator has a clear view

Predicting that Gazprom will eventually carry out far-reaching structural changes must seem bold, but it has actually been alluded to in repeated statements by relevant government authorities. In May 2018, Putin was quoted at an energy conference: "Of course, we will think about liberalization of gas supplies via pipelines to Europe. … Sooner or later, it will be done in an absolutely liberal regime."

His statements have repeatedly been echoed by government bodies that deal with the subject. The Federal Antimonopoly Service wrote in January 2017 that the next phase of the liberalization of the Russian gas market had to be implemented sometime in 2018, based on decisions already taken by the Russian government. However, it's now nearly mid-2019, and nothing has happened yet.

My best guess is that the following factors have played into these steps getting delayed. Nord Stream 2 had to be finished first because changing legislation midway through this mega-project would be messy. Ditto for the pending construction of the Power of Siberia pipeline as well as the TurkStream 1+2 pipelines. Russia held presidential elections in 2018.

The elections were dealt with, and all three of Gazprom's pipeline projects are approaching the finishing line. Is the Russian government now going to put the question of liberalizing its gas market back on to the agenda?

The Russian government has an obvious self-interest

The State of Russia will be well aware that it can achieve many serious wins by doing away with Gazprom's pipeline monopoly, and by spinning off the pipeline network into a separate, publicly listed company. The EU's concerns about Gazprom's powerful market position in Western Europe will have the rug pulled out from underneath them. Gazprom could voluntarily adhere to the revised EU legislation, and that'd be the end of the entire discussion.

Russia's other major gas producers will find it easier to approach specific potential customers in the EU market that so far had refused to buy Russian gas because they didn't want to deal with Gazprom. This would provide a boon for the State of Russia in terms of collecting taxes and royalties.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline could then be extended to other European markets. Under the current legal regime, such an extension wouldn't be possible. But it would be entirely within Gazprom's rights within the open EU market once it voluntarily adheres to the Third Energy Directive. A Gazprom market share of well over 40%? No problem if it all happens within the EU's framework for cross-border competition. All of this would also go a long way toward dispelling the political discussion and the regular PR nightmares that Gazprom has to put up with.

Following the completion of Nord Stream 2, Power of Siberia, and TurkStream 1+2, Gazprom will have the management capacity available to deal with another significant challenge. It will be the right moment to force Gazprom to up its game in the operation of the pipeline network.

In the context of a voluntary adhering to the EU Third Energy Directive, Gazprom could have the necessary political means to engage with key stakeholders about the heavily politicized pipeline through Ukraine. The Ukraine pipeline is a problematic asset, but a potentially valuable one if its issues are sorted out. Maybe this is the quid pro quo in negotiations with the EU for having Nord Stream 2 voluntarily adhere to the Third Energy Directive?

Psychologically, any transformative steps aimed at breaking the current situation would probably hit the market as a big surprise, similar to the tremendous increase in dividend the company has just proposed. But how likely are such scenarios? A potential "unbundling" of Gazprom has regularly popped up in specialist publications.

Szymon Kardaś, an energy expert at Warsaw university, said in November 2013:

The new regulations (2013 LNG export liberalization) are probably the first step down the long road to breaking Gazprom's monopoly in gas exports via the pipeline system.

Russia Direct reported in February 2017:

Gazprom finds itself in a difficult position vis-à-vis the increasingly emphatic demands to liberalize Russia's gas exports.

The Petroleum Economist wrote on Oct. 17, 2017:

A Russian Security Council commission has proposed terminating Gazprom's gas export pipeline monopoly so that the country's pipeline gas can compete with LNG…

Five reasons why Gazprom would benefit from ending its pipeline export monopoly

On the surface, this article's headline might have alarmed readers who already hold Gazprom shares. There is a fear that other Russian companies entering the EU market would depress prices and thus hit Gazprom's revenues and profits. However, the reality of such a development is likely to be much more nuanced.

In light of the EU anti-trust case, Gazprom has already negotiated virtually all of its European supply contracts. As a result, it has lowered prices for EU gas deliveries by about a third. Gazprom losing its monopoly for exporting natural gas in a gaseous state by pipeline is only likely to happen if, at the same time, it is freed - at least to some extent - from the social burden it carries in the Russian market.

Gazprom can earn additional transportation fees from letting other gas producers use its pipelines. This is extra income generated from assets that currently are often not used anywhere near their actual capacity.

The liberalization would no doubt put pressure on Gazprom to focus on improving the efficiency of its pipeline division. A liberalized Russian gas market would become a much more viable proposition for foreign investors of all kinds, making it easier to raise capital and lifting valuations for existing players.

An exciting fourth decade for Russia's no. 1 company?

Putin is the man who has built up Russia's substantial foreign currency reserves of USD 491bn. He could easily add a triple-digit dollar amount to the State of Russia's financial reserves if he used Gazprom's operational success to turn the company into a capital market success.

Gazprom has seen three distinct decade-long phases of changes:

The 1990s: Changing from Ministry to operating as a company

The 2000s: First wave of expansion on the back of higher energy prices

The 2010s: Containing financing issues and finishing its most significant ever investment program

Are the 2020s going to be the decade where Gazprom turns into a globally recognized energy supplier?

Based on the massive increase in dividend, which will have been approved by Putin himself, it appears that the Russian government is now going to pursue a much more aggressive strategy of maximizing the company's shareholder value. For Putin, having the Russian State hold significant financial assets is a vital tool for keeping the country politically stable.

Given the end of the record-size investment program, the 2020s will see Gazprom produce rising free cash flow. Further dividend increases are quite likely. Now that the market pays attention to Gazprom again, a single transformative step, such as the spin-off of the pipeline network, would likely set the share price on fire. Just as this article was finalized, news emerged from Russia that Gazprom is considering a separate listing for its exploration subsidiary, possibly involving Asian stock markets. Further news about this might emerge from an investor presentation that is now scheduled for June 20, 2019.

I am convinced that Putin's ambition is to have the company eventually join the exclusive club of trillion-dollar market cap companies (by then, probably alongside a publicly listed Saudi Aramco (ARMCO)). While waiting for the company's tremendous potential to gradually unlock, receiving an 8%+ dividend yield is an excellent situation for investors to be in.

Even after the recent increase in share price, Gazprom remains a strong buy for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OGZPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.