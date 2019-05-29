Following DOJ Fraud Settlement, Revelations From A Careful Look At Acadia Healthcare's Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is, in my belief, implementing very creative tactics to (appear to) make money. Additionally, an insurance company executive corroborated early suspicions, as well as an ex-staff member allegation that the company can, necessarily, make their top-line revenue amount to whatever the company wants through accrual basis accounting. As opposed to behavioral healthcare providers that operate privately (mostly using the cash basis accounting method) which have seen a drastic dive in top-line, Acadia's revenue grows, despite virtually no M&A activity since 2016.

A Flaw with GAAP for Medical Providers?

Accrual-basis is the standard GAAP accounting methodology that publicly traded companies are required to administer. This means revenues are booked at the time services are provided, not when payments/reimbursements for billed services are received. This is confirmed in Acadia's 10-K filing page F-14

"The Company recognizes revenue as its performance obligations are completed. The performance obligation is satisfied over time as the customer simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits of the healthcare services provided. For inpatient services, the Company recognizes revenue equally over the patient stay on a daily basis. For outpatient services, the Company recognizes revenue equally over the number of treatments provided in a single episode of care. Typically, patients and third-party payors are billed within several days of the service being performed or the patient being discharged, and payments are due based on contract terms."

Accrual-basis accounting works for businesses that expect to receive the full invoiced amount for services or products. For example, a law firm that bills a client for five hours of service at $200-per hour can expect to receive a $1,000 payment and as such can post the $1,000 as revenues as services are performed. A manufacturer that ships out $10,000 worth of supplies can book the $10,000 as revenues as they expect to receive that amount from the buyer, under accrual basis accounting. It's an accurate measure to gauge and forecast top-line performance.

Healthcare Reimbursements A Different Game

However, healthcare services reimbursement is a different story altogether. Depending on the payor mix, a doctor may bill $300 for a consultation as his "retail" price. In reality, he will receive varying reimbursements depending on the payer contracts. Medicare may pay $120, whereas as an in-network PPO plan may pay $90 and deem the patient financial responsibility for $30, with the remainder written off. Medicaid may only pay $60 and consider the rest written off as per contractual agreement. Rarely do insurers pay the full 'retail' charges for services. For most, the billed rate is insignificant if the provider is locked into a contract with the insurer. The only ones subjected to the full charge amount are usually patients without health insurance or those who received medical services from out-of-network providers, who have no contractual obligations with their health plans.

Accrual-Basis Versus Cash-Basis

Theoretically speaking, a medical provider using accrual-basis accounting could appear to be "improving" their revenues by raising their "retail" prices even if actual insurer reimbursement fee schedules remained flat or dropped. So if the doctor raises his consultation prices to $330 the following year, he would show 10% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth under accrual-basis, while cash-basis accounting would show no increase. Cash-basis also records revenues based on the actual collected amounts and posted when funds arrive, which can range from weeks to months after services are rendered. Cash-basis emphasizes the bottom line, whereas accrual-basis emphasizes the top-line. Most private healthcare providers tend to use cash-basis accounting since they expect to receive 80% or much less from insurers of their billed charges.

How To Artificially Inflate Revenues

Have you ever gotten a bill from a medical lab after a doctor's visit showing $1,700 in gross charges of which insurance paid $300 and you are left with a $15 balance to pay? The remaining $1,385 was written-off under contractual obligations with your health plan. You might notice the same charge from the prior year were less. Do you ever question why they raise prices despite getting paid a fraction of the gross charges? Accrual-basis accounting to "improve" top-line revenue growth. Even if they write down most of the costs, they can claim the revenues for the current quarter and apply the adjustments later. It could be construed as a method of "channel stuffing," but it's legal unless the services were overbilled or never performed. Famed hedge fund manager Jim Chanos often refers to public companies that may not be acting illegally but operate with an "intent to deceive" shareholders.

Busted

On May 6th, the U.S. Department of Justice said Acadia defrauded Medicaid and Medicare. On May 6, 2019, Acadia wrote Uncle Sam a massive check - figuratively, and literally, albeit for actions in just one of its 39 states.

Acadia settled those civil Medicaid fraud charges for $17 million. The big check was the loot recouped from the largest fraud settlement in West Virginia history. It was announced on May 6, 2019. The case spans fraudulent billings spanning January 1, 2012 to July 31, 2018, for lab tests including blood and urine for patients in the drug treatment centers operating in West Virginia. These were integrated into Acadia in 2015; when Acadia acquired CRC Health Group from Bain Capital, adding roughly a billion in goodwill to the balance sheet.

A Big Check from Acadia to the U.S. taxpayer. Source: WV News.

Where There's Smoke, Could There Be Fire?

Boosting the "retail" prices for medical services is one way to "improve" top-line revenue growth under accrual-basis accounting. Another way is to "accidentally" overcharge for services multiple times or for services not performed. Since much of this is automated, they can blame the algorithms. The limited billing of commercial insurance that occurs can be grossly overstated says a former employee and an insurance executive.

A confidential source, working in an executive role at Aetna, spoke with me on the condition of anonymity:

"...in one (recent) case: Acadia provided a group of claims, for what amounted to 19 days of treatment via one of their facilities for one patient. They attempted to bill for multiple levels of care at a facility (that has) three addresses (technically due to multiple actual buildings) but is marketed as one site. They used (seven different) codes; thus, the claim amounted to $1.4 million for one patient. Some of these codes double-billed on the same day."

Fat Fingered or Fraud?

This placed into question a suspicion we stated last January, in regards to a confidential source, and former Acadia finance manager, I wrote:

"Additionally, our long-time suspicion that Acadia has been booking 100% of billables as "revenue" (as accrual basis accounting standards would usually dictate) as opposed to the realized amount, such as with out-of-network commercial insurance benefits, was confirmed to the knowledge of this source (who isn't trained as an accountant)." (From: "Ex-Employee: Acadia Healthcare Is 'Warehousing Children' And Treating Undocumented Immigrants On Taxpayer Dime" - January 7, 2019).

So, I asked the Aetna source if they could query someone working in the area of accounting to divulge further information. They believe that the full claim amounts are being booked as revenue, as opposed to the “realized amount” which would be the cash-basis top-line measurement. The latter, cash basis, is a situation where one generally accounts for dollars in hand. While accrual-basis accounting allows public companies to book billings as revenues, most don't know how you get paid in healthcare. Issues come into play if the company is even sending out extremely high bills or duplicate billings and considering them revenues such as with the assertion by the insurer of Acadia sending a bill for "$1.4 million for one patient".

The Aetna source stated:

"We denied the claim as a perceived error and asked for resubmission, however, Acadia’s facility told the patient that we denied the claim altogether and demanded an out-of-pocket payment for total services amounting to only $12,000.00. The patient, an opioid addict was apparently given a subscription for Suboxone and discharged for nonpayment. He said you are 100% right about what you claimed their finance manager said in your January article, and this now makes perfect sense because regardless of if they send an erroneously high bill we don’t have to pay it — but it’s advantageous to them because that is the bill, whether we like it or not, under the law as it stands that is the billed amount. He said their auditor will likely have no idea."

What most folks truly misunderstand is that on an “out-of-network” basis you can bill an insurance company whatever you want, it’s just the responsibility of the patient to make good on the invoiced amount depending on their health plan benefits. AARP.com provides an excellent example of the allegation made here. It's called upcoding.

According to that AARP site:

"The doctor or other health care provider provides a service but lists a billing code for a more complicated or lengthy procedure that pays more. For example, a brief office visit could be coded as an extensive visit. Group psychotherapy could be billed as if it were an individual session. Routine medical transportation could be coded as emergency life support transportation. A cold could be coded as pneumonia. Tests done by technicians could be coded as being done by physicians. By using codes for more serious procedures with higher rates of payment, providers can significantly increase how much they are paid."

According to an article in Becker's:

"an out-of-network provider is generally free to bill its standard charge to an insurer."

"When an out-of-network provider submits a bill to an insurer, the insurer assumes the patient will be billed and pay the remaining balance due."

I further delved into a forensic accounting hypothesis, using data from private payor sources to test the theory. It was published on Seeking Alpha as a blog post this morning.

"Everyone Here Is Hurting"

Two weeks ago, one confidential source and private provider's owner said (while they attended the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers' National conference in Washington D.C.):

"...everyone here is hurting. It makes no sense how their revenues keep going up with virtually no new facilities or acquisitions. The industry income overall looks more like their stock price chart since 2011."

Chart: Acadia's stock price is declining in correlation with industry revenues

Above: Declining reimbursements from commercial payors. Source: Bloomberg

This is true, as seen above. However, the decline in the private side of the industry's revenues, which includes countless private equity deals, means revenues cannot truly be gauged unless you ask privately-held providers. Yes, the bankruptcies on that side say a ton, especially when they (for the most part) all get paid by the same sources. Why the loss of money? Well, the present "treatment center" model doesn't have outcomes, is ineffective, and lacking science. Better alternatives are taking the cake.

Magically, Acadia doesn't deal with the issues the remaining industry players do. According to new CEO Debra Osteen during the Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call:

"Our results for the fourth quarter reflect the consistent revenue improvement we achieved throughout 2018 in spite of some operational challenges, primarily in the U.K."

They can sound benign in a call with buy-side analysts that mostly work for the owners who administrate or hold the debt obligations as well. That said, then why is the early investor, Waud Capital Partners, out, while WCP's leader still sits on the Acadia board as chairman?

Waud boasts 12x return on Acadia on their website. Source: Waud Capital.

Chairman Reeve Waud's firm boasts a 12x return on his website, and insiders are out (down 30%-2% since August 2015) as first reported by us in November, and many outlets including Axios since.

Still, this group of insiders is a party to recent federal lawsuits saying Waud and his team committed a plethora of securities violations. Both are below:

Passive 'Skin In The Game'

Who's left holding the bag? Inactive investment accounts funding this operation, make up its 98% institutional ownership, as seen below, (from Nasdaq.com).

ACADIA HEALTHCARE CAP TABLE (Most recent top 30)

Public Money Is King

While the British NHS is Acadia's largest revenue source, the revenue source that Acadia saw increase the most, from a year-over-year standpoint, was the one funded by U.S. taxpayers. While Medicare brings in cold hard cash from the taxpayer, there's only so much of that to go around. In terms of top-line revenue, the source confirmed via email that it appears that the company can, as mentioned a few times previous to this: make the top-line revenue whatever they want.

Their overall staffing costs increased. This was attributable to increased staff in the U.K. This is the culprit you'll find when trying to find out why their net income for the quarter reduced by 40% year-over-year. However, their top line growth is mind-boggling as industry reimbursements from the commercial sector have been thrashed. Providers that lack contracts with providers, or Medicare/Medicaid, big roll-up groups like Sovereign Health which is now shuttered and banking on a significant settlement with an insurer to settle back pay, according to the Orange County Register.

In November, we suggested this may explain Acadia's high-level of goodwill (impaired for the first time last year). However, of their Q1 acquisition expenses (roughly $40 million), 85% was ($34 million) was booked as goodwill. They added a total of approximately $45 million back to the balance sheet in the form of goodwill in Q1.

Count 'Em

Acadia's 10-Q states that the company had 593 facilities operating as of the end of Q1. However, evidence reveals this to be a falsehood.

Multiple sources confirmed Four Circles Recovery Center in Horse Shoe, NC, closed last year. Yelp corroborates the allegation; however, it wasn't publicized. Acadia still lists them as a subsidiary on page 155 in their 10-Q:

Four Circles Recovery Center, LLC dba Four Circles Evolution Delaware Habilitation Center, LLC dba Millcreek of Arkansas Arkansas

Ascent Behavioral Health in Arkansas is said to have shut down in response to the death of a young boy in their care. When you Google Search "Ascent Arkansas Acadia" the results show a link (as seen below), but it redirects the searching party to the Millcreek Behavioral Health site.

Google search reveals the closure of Ascent. Source: Google

Is Acadia "double-counting" some of their facilities? Media reports confirmed the closure of Ascent's ten Arkansas facilities that were part of Acadia in 2018, but not 2019. According to the Arkansas Times, Ascent Behavioral Healthcare was investigated for Medicare/Medicaid fraud in 2017. Acadia still reports them as subsidiaries on pages 150-151 in their 10-Q:

Ascent Acquisition - CYPDC, LLC dba Ascent Acquisition - CYPDC Arkansas Ascent Acquisition - PSC, LLC dba Ascent Acquisition - PSC Arkansas Ascent Acquisition, LLC dba Ascent Children’s Health Services dba Ascent Arkansas

Media reports also said the Desert Hills Hospital in New Mexico was also shut down, as we reported in February. However, the state allowed it to operate until April 1st, thus not being technically closed when Acadia filed its 2019 Q1 SEC filing. The addition of 10 centers was tallied in the 10-Q, but no closures accounted for making it very challenging to buy that the claim of 593 facilities "operating" holds veracity.

Treacherous Tailwinds and a May 30th Update

Short-sellers often lick their chops because the long investors are running away, but then others come back. The 98% institutionally owned company owes a sizeable debt to institutions. It all boils down to one question:

How long can Acadia cover its costs?

Assume, hypothetically, and they sell Priory and the accompanying U.K. credit obligations, would that increase margins? It would appear the sale of Priory, is probably up to the bank. CEO Debra Osteen announced a company update on a separate conference call scheduled for May 30, 2019. Shares have been able to maintain a floor above $30 on speculation heading into this call. Will a “sell-the-news” rug-pull similar to the reaction from previous dispelled takeover rumors unfold again? Well, if they do sell Priory Group, they lose a big chunk of their revenues moving forward. If they don’t announce a deal, speculators get burned again. From the potential outcomes, a déjà vu reaction is highly probable.

Acadia's management has been contacted three times regarding these accounting concerns and has yet to return any requests for comment.

