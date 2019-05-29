Intuitive Surgical: Stick With The Market Leader

Reflecting its position and scarcity value in this space, the stock is expensive. Thus, we would look for pullbacks to accumulate a position.

As we've indicated in prior articles, we still stick with the market leader in the medical robotic space, Sunnyvale, California-based Intuitive Surgical (ISRG). Yes, as a well-established and large company within the expanding sector, Intuitive is unlikely to provide the kind of stock market returns that a smaller, riskier investment might yield. However, it continues to grow as the sector expands, benefiting from the rising use of robots to assist with certain surgeries. Intuitive generated over $3.7 billion in annual revenue in 2018 and, with a market capitalization of about $55 billion, provides liquidity for investors who want to initiate or exit a position quickly. Separately, the company also increased its stock buyback authorization to $2 billion at the beginning of 2019.

We believe Intuitive is one of the only meaningful ways to participate in the surgical robotics space. Reflecting its position and scarcity value in this space, the stock is trading at a lofty 34.9x 2020 EPS (based on Yahoo Finance consensus of analyst projections). This is significantly above the roughly 17x that the market S&P 500 commands. Nevertheless, for investors who want exposure to the surgical robotic niche, we would look for pullbacks in the price of ISRG shares in order to accumulate a position.

The sector is expected to continue to grow and we would expect ISRG shares to rise along with sector expansion. According to a recent report from market research firm Zion Market Research, the global medical robotics market was "valued at approximately US$6.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around US$24.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 20.8% between 2019 and 2025."

Continued growth is expected to be driven by technological advances and extensive ongoing R&D, the aging of the population and rising incidence of medical conditions, plus the growing importance and regulatory approval of non-invasive surgical techniques. Although not without its own risks, surgical robots generally help produce smaller and more accurate incisions, leading, in turn, to reductions in complication rates and hospital stays. These are positive factors for hospitals, patients and reimbursement agencies alike. Expanded use cases for robotic systems in surgical procedures, combined with the overall aging of the population, rise in the incidence of neurological and orthopedic disorders and expanding demand for telemedicine are also factors contributing to expected market growth.

As expected, North America accounts for the largest share of the global medical robotics market, followed by Europe. This makes sense in light of data released by the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) shows that the U.S. led the developed world in per capita spending on health care in 2012, at $8,745.

The use of robotics in the U.S. has increased from 25,000/year in 2005 to 450,000 in 2012, according to the FDA. The National Cancer Institute estimates that almost 80% of prostatectomies in 2014 were performed using robotic technology versus only about 1% in 2001. Yet, recently the FDA advised "caution when using robotically-assisted surgical devices in women's health including mastectomy." The FDA "encourages health care providers who use robotically-assisted surgical devices to have specialized training and practice in their use.”

Nevertheless, earlier this year the FDA gave Intuitive's technology approval for certain procedures, supporting our view, we believe, that Intuitive is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing sector growth. The FDA action is also likely to expand the opportunities for the company's technology. The company is probably the grandfather of robotic surgery, with more than two decades of experience in the field. (According to General Surgery News, "on March 3, 1997, ... a ... surgeon in Brussels, performed the world's first robotic laparoscopic operation ... with “Mona,” Intuitive Surgical’s prototype of the da Vinci robot.")

Intuitive's da Vinci Robotic Surgical System is installed at major hospitals worldwide. The installed base of the da Vinci Surgical System was 4,986 at December 31, 2018, up from approximately 3,266 at December 2014. Subsequent to 2018, the company noted that “placements of new systems in the [first 2019] quarter was strong with growth in total placements rising 27% from Q1 of 2018. Net of trade exam retirements, [the] da Vinci installed base again grew 13% over Q1 2018 to approximately 5,110.” Intuitive's da Vinci system was used in more than one million procedures in 2018, according to company reports. The company has more than 3,000 U.S. and foreign patents and more than 2,000 patent applications pending.

As the installed base continues to expand, and "procedure adoption on a growing base of installed da Vinci Surgical Systems" continues to rise, it likely will benefit the company's recurring revenue, in our view. Despite that it has been in operation for nearly 25 years - and some might characterize it as a mature company - it operates in a still-emerging space and Intuitive still delivers double-digit revenue growth. Total revenue grew 19% year-over-year in 2018 to the above-noted $3.7 billion, following 16% annual growth in 2017.

Yet there are challenges to greater adoption of robots to assist in surgical procedures. Specifically, according to General Surgery News, "this high-tech form of surgery has advanced more slowly than many had predicted 20 years ago when the first modern surgical robots were introduced—its progress hampered not only by economics but also technological limitations and questions about its applicability. The consensus among surgeons on the [2018 World Congress of Endoscopic Surgery] panel: These hurdles remain but are lessening, and robots will dramatically reshape the practice of surgery, radiology and interventional medicine." A large, proven company such as Intuitive has greater resources to deal with these challenges than a small start-up.

Driving International Performance

One of the key goals the company outlines in its investor presentation is to "continue to develop core European markets and Asian market access." In fact, given that 64% of the company's installed base is located in the U.S. (the company notes that as of December 31, 2018, its 4,986 installed base included 3,196 "in the U.S., 872 in Europe, 651 in Asia, and 267 in the rest of the world"), it would seem that the company can continue to penetrate international markets for the foreseeable future, in our view. Although recent installations remain strongest in the U.S., the company's focused sales efforts on offshore markets has also produced placements in offshore markets, as illustrated in the chart below taken from Intuitive's investor presentation.

According to Zion Market Research, the European medical robots market is expected to grow reflecting the growing geriatric population, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure. At the same time, the Asia Pacific medical robots market is projected to grow due to the growing investments in the healthcare sector, training offered to surgeons for robot-assisted surgeries and increasing geriatric population, while the market in Latin America is projected to grow due to the growing investments made by the key players in the region and favorable government initiatives, although the Middle Eastern and African medical robots market is projected to witness slow growth due to the lack of a skilled workforce.

M&A An Important Factor in This Sector

As we noted earlier, ISRG shares are unlikely to provide the same level of stock market returns that an investment in a smaller start-up might yield in success. Nevertheless, if Intuitive makes an acquisition, ISRG investors might gain exposure to other emerging technologies through M&A. In fact, M&A has played an important role in this sector, as smaller robotic companies with interesting technologies have attracted interest from larger companies within the sector.

Some examples include Auris Surgical Robotics, which bought Hansen Medical in 2016 and was itself recently acquired by Johnson & Johnson(NYSE:JNJ) for about $3.4 billion. Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) acquired privately-held Blue Belt Technologies in 2015 for $275 million or about 14.5x expected revenue. (To put that in context, ISRG shares trade at an estimated 12.7x prospective revenue, based on Yahoo Finance consensus.) Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a $13.6 billion revenue generator, acquired MAKO Surgical Corporation and its RIO (Robotic Arm Interactive Orthopedic) system in December 2013 for $1.65 billion or $30 per share.

Mazor Robotics is another example of a company with interesting technology attracting M&A interest from a larger player. Mazor was founded in 2000 and formed an alliance with global healthcare solutions provider Medtronic (MDT) in 2016. Medtronic agreed to distribute Mazor's Robotics Guidance system and also made a $20 million equity investment in Mazor. As Medtronic has assumed greater control over distributing Mazor's technology platform, the installed base of Mazor systems grew. Ultimately, Medtronic acquired Mazor outright last year.

Although Intuitive has not been extremely active in terms of M&A - it has made three purchases over time - the company's deck notes that in order to reach its objectives, the company will "pursue partnerships and acquisitions that can accelerate outcome and efficiency improvements." Intuitive acquisitions include Computer Motion, acquired in 2003, and Neoguide Systems, purchased in 2009. The company's most recent acquisition was completed in 2014 when Intuitive purchased Luna Innovations.

Conclusion

In summary, we believe that shares of Intuitive Surgical, the market leader in the medical robotic space, provide one of the best ways to gain investment exposure to this niche. The shares are expensive, so we would look for pullbacks to accumulate a position, as the sector is expected to continue to grow and Intuitive is well-positioned to benefit from this anticipated growth, in our view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.