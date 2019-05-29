AMD: Valuation On 35x Forward P/E

Compared to Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), and other semiconductor stocks (SMH), shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have moved ”unsympathetically” in 2019 (Figure 1). Amid the same negative outlook about cloud spending cuts, weakening gaming demand, and the stalemate of trade talks, AMD’s stock has demonstrated surprising resiliency. Bulls seem to believe that the nonparallel performance is a result of anticipating AMD’s forthcoming 7nm products and Navi to eat away Intel’s CPU and Nvidia’s GPU market shares in the second half of 2019. But, after most of tech’s negative Q1 earnings results, bears think that a “better 2H 2019” is just wishful thinking, and AMD’s high valuation is a result of hype and sentiment. Since all the relevant information, good or bad, has been out for a while, it may be time to look forward and revisit the fair valuation of AMD shares. This is what I set to do in this post.

Is A Stronger “2H 2019” Still the Deal Breaker?

For 2H 2019, AMD's EPYC and Ryzen are the key drivers to gain strong data center market share growth against Intel. It's reasonable to expect that a stronger Q2 through Q4 sales growth should follow a seasonally weak Q1. A wider portfolio of CPU and GPU products across PCs and servers is helping drive a richer mix vs. a year ago. Management also predicts that rising server product sales and new product launches will drive margins.

For 1Q, AMD posted sales of $1.3 billion, gross margin of 41% and EPS of 6 cents, while projecting $1.52 billion in revenue and 41% margin in Q2. Most importantly, Dr. Lisa Su also reaffirmed the previous 2019 guidance of “high single digit” sales growth and a 4% gross margin. While AMD's near-zero server market share looks to have a good low base to grow market share, its high profit margin will likely aid margin to exceed 41%, but its 35x forward P/E is highest among peers, considering the common industry and macro headwinds.

AMD’s 7nm Product Roll-out

At the recent Computex held in Taipei, AMD released the long-waited third-generation 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X microprocessor chip along with two eight-core models, the Ryzen 7 3800X and 3700X. While Ryzen 9 based on AMD’s new 7nm Zen 2 manufacturing process, it boost a clock of 4.6 gigahertz with a base clock of 3.8 GHz, packs 70 megabytes of cache storage of cache storage with a cost of $499, much lower than the $1,189 price for Intel’s 12-core i9-9920X.

Other than beating Intel on price, the company said that its new chip beat Intel’s chips by 14% in single-threaded tasks on the Cinebench R20 benchmark test and 6% on multi-threaded workloads. The Ryzen 9 3900X also boasts a thermal design power rating of 105 watts, compared with the 165 watts TDP of Intel’s Core i9-9920X. Clearly, Ryzen 9 ion 7nm is AMD’s first assault on Intel’s i9 on 14nm. In addition, Dr. Su was particularly keen to talk about the Ryzen 7 3800X’s gaming performance, apparently toward its GPU rival Nvidia. Dr. Su noted that the Ryzen 7 offers a 34% higher frame rate in games such as “Counter Strike: Global Offensive.” In other games, it provides somewhere between 15% and 21% faster frame rates. The new product lineup and the rich mix of product portfolio suggest that AMD's Q2-Q3 sales growth remains to be robust, driving 2019 sales growth to about 8% which will add additional CPU and GPU market share in 2H 2019.

Forward P/S Valuation

Since market share gain is the first thing on AMD shareholders’ mind, I elected to first use the following revenue-based valuation approach, “Sales Franchise Value Model” (SFV) to convert the forecast revenue to a corresponding stock fair value:

The Sales Franchise Value (SFV) model computes two parts of the stock value. The first part includes the market value for constant growth profitability. The second portion is the excess profit growth over shareholders’ expectations. This is a model to produce a stock valuation which reflects both future revenue growth and margin changes.

Since AMD has just passed the juncture of profitability, the net profit margin will be a more relevant measure for margins. The gross margin is estimated to range between 41% and 42% in the next few quarters. Other than the seasonality, the level of margin is invariably affected by the adoption of EPYC. However, for all practical purposes, margin levels was never a key issue in revenue-based models.

On the other hand, the most sensitive factor is the revenue growth rates which are assumed to fluctuate between 13% and 14%. The discount rate has been dropped from the 15% used in previous posts to the mid-13% level. This is due to a reduction in AMD's risk level after both Ryzen and EPYC have been launched successfully. In addition, the discount rate is set to stay stable marginally in the later part of the year due to the Fed’s recent change in stance of interest rate policy. AMD's Q2-Q3 sales growth is likely to be robust, with a refreshed portfolio of CPUs and GPUs across servers and PCs driving 2019 sales growth between 7% and 8%, as reaffirmed by management.

Given the various forecasts, the SFV will compute the forward P/S multiple to be between 4.26 and 5.35. Using a forward four-quarter sales forecast of $6.97 billion, AMD’s revenue-based fair value should be between $26 and $32. Accordingly, AMD’s share is currently undervalued by about 5%-10%.

Forward P/E Valuation

Looking forward, given better performance and lower costs with scale, CPUs gain will aid prices and margins. Its new Ryzen with 7nm transistor is the key to gain the low-end server CPU market share and benefit from stronger PC shipments. As AMD’s rising 2019 EPS consensus is driven by improved gross margin, share prices may be valued by improving future profitability. It should be noted that while AMD’s current PE of 104 is obviously excessive, it's due to the small EPS that AMD just achieved in recent quarters. If investors choose to value the stock with profitability, it's the sustainable forward earnings that's important to focus on. To this end, I used the following forward earnings-based valuation approach to price the stock:

Where P/E* is the fair forward PE, k is the required rate of return, ROE is the forward return on equity, and g is the long-term earnings growth rate. The economics behind the “Intrinsic PE Model” is based on the premise that the market will pay a higher multiple for the company’s ability to consistently generate a higher return on equity than shareholders’ required rate of return. In this case and as in the previous section, the required rate of return (K) is estimated between 13%-14%. AMD's Q2-Q3 sales growth is likely to be robust, with a widening, refreshed portfolio of CPUs and GPUs across servers and PCs driving 2019 sales growth to about 7%-8%, as predicted by the management. A product mix and impact from the data center may expand AMD's gross margin to more than 41% which leads to a ROE around 21%-22%%. The pivotal earnings growth rate is projected from the sales growth and gross margin estimates to be between 13% and 14%. As a result, the IPE model would give the stock a fair forward PE between 26 and 30. Using a forward four-quarter EPS of $0.80, AMD’s earnings-based fair value should be between $21 and $24 (Table 1). Accordingly, AMD’s share is currently overvalued by 15%-20%.

Market Share Or Profitability?

Compared to two major rivals, Intel and Nvidia, AMD has had much higher multiples on its own right (Table 1). However, since the earnings valuation and revenue valuation reach opposite conclusions, the relevant question becomes which financial metric that the market uses to price AMD at this point of time. At least for the last few quarters, the entire market and semi stocks in particular have focused on the big picture of trade war and global recession. During this significant economic and political uncertainty, top line growth is usually the most important factor on investors’ mind. In the meantime for AMD, the company has been at the juncture of using a low-pricing strategy to compete for the low-end server market at the expense of short-term profitability. This also is why AMD has a current PE at a unreal level of 104.

Currently, it may appear that the market has priced the stock more toward future revenue growth with extremely positive sentiment. But keep in mind that investors have been patient with AMD’s lack of profitability for many years. There will be more market demand for company to turn profitable. When it disappoints, AMD stock price will revert to the lower earnings-based level of low 20s.

Therefore, at this point, the right question should be "does AMD deserve A 5x forward P/S?" And the answer is "yes."

