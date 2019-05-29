Advanced Emissions Solutions Is Exactly What The Name Says

Company surfing on a green wave

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES), incorporated in 2011, provides environmental solutions to customers in coal-fired power generation, municipal water and other industries primarily through emissions and water purification control technologies. ADES holds equity interests of 42.50% and 50.00% in Tinuum Group, LLC ("Tinuum Group") and Tinuum Services, LLC ("Tinuum Services"), respectively, which significantly impacts their financial position. In December last year they purchased for $75.0 million 100% interests of ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, to enter into the broader activated carbon market and to expand the company's product offerings within the mercury control industry and other complementary activated carbon markets.

Their current cap is $216 million.

ADES exploits opportunities of all existing and any new coal-fired electricity generating units needing to control mercury emissions, acid gases, and particulate matter, according to the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards ("MATS"), a U.S. federal regulation. ADES offers a full scope of most often used technologies for mercury mitigation.

ADES operates in two segments:

Refined coal ("RC"), in other words, a cleaner, better coal, thanks to their patented technologies CyClean, M-45 and M-45-PC, which are pre-combustion coal treatments. Tinuum Group owns the facilities, which are operated by Tinuum Services. What is interesting is that production of "RC" qualifies for tax credits, and the revenues generated by Tinuum Group come from royalties on "RC" facilities licensed to tax equity investors, who on the other hand earn by getting tax credits. Currently, as revealed during Earnings call on 7 May, Tinuum has 20 facilities “invested” this way, and 8 not invested. The 8 facilities are either installed but not operating, awaiting site selection or in various other stages of contract negotiation or permanent installation. ADES earns also royalties from the licensing of M-45 Technology ("M-45 License") to Tinuum Group. In this segment ADES identifies Chem-Mod, LLC as their main competitor.

Power Generation and Industrials ("PGI"). In this segment ADES provides mercury control methods based on Activated Coal ("AC"), which is a specialized sorbent material used to remove impurities, contaminants or pollutants from gas, water and other product or waste streams. Key markets include removal of heavy metal pollutants from coal-burning electrical generation processes, treatment of drinking and waste waters, industrial acid gas and odor removal, automotive gasoline emission control, soil and groundwater remediation and food and beverage process and product purifications. Activated carbon is typically the most efficient and effective way to capture mercury and currently accounts for over 50% of the mercury control consumables North American market. In the market of powdered activated carbon, "PAC", ADES identifies Cabot Norit America, Inc., a division of Cabot Corporation (CBT), Calgon Carbon, a subsidiary of Tokyo Stock Exchange listed Kuraray Co., Ltd., Nalco Holding Company, a subsidiary of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) and Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCQB:MEEC) as main competitors (source: Company 10-K for 2018)

Potential headwinds

ADES is pretty realistic about the fact that, in the long run, natural gas, and alternative sources of renewable energy, may be gradually taking over from coal as major source in the energy mix. Nevertheless, ADES was able to create solutions for the existing coal-related industries and earn money on the greening up of the sector. Therefore, one of the major risks for their profitability is that coal-friendly decisions of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") will diminish the regulatory need of coal-related industries to purchase pollution mitigation methods. EPA introduced uncertainty regarding the future decisions, by stating on 28 December last year that “Agency proposes to determine that it is not “appropriate and necessary” to regulate HAP [hazardous air pollutant] emissions from power plants under Section 112 of the Clean Air Act”. This means that companies do not know whether or not they will be still required to make big investments in pollution mitigation. What more do you need to paralyze any action?

Internationally, ADES might actually benefit, in the long term, from the pro-environment atmosphere ruling currently in the European Union. ADES positions their patents portfolio for international sales.

Additional risks lay in "RC" facilities becoming less tax attractive, if the IRS will keep allowing the production and sale of "RC" to qualify for so called “Section 45” tax credits.

Why is mercury a problem? In case you did not know...

As an article from Global Environmental Facility educates us,

“there is no safe limit when it comes to mercury and its organic compounds. Breathing contaminated air or consuming contaminated food is harmful to anyone. Pregnant women, infants and young children are particularly vulnerable, as damage caused by mercury is neurological and irreversible. It is harmful also to animals”.

The Minamata Convention, one of the newest multilateral environmental agreements, was adopted in 2013 in Kumamoto, Japan and entered into force in August, 2017. The Convention commits to protect human health and the environment from the toxic effects of mercury. (source: Countries gather to tackle mercury pollution, November 19, 2018). The US signed and accepted the Convention on 6 November 2013.

In the European Union, mercury emissions to the air dropped by around 73 % between 1990 and 2014 and to water by 71 % between 2007 and 2014. The EU banned also mercury-containing batteries, thermometers, barometers and blood pressure monitors. Since July 2018, the biggest remaining application for mercury in the EU, dental amalgam, is prohibited from use on vulnerable patients. Dental clinics have to install high-performance filters, which will significantly reduce mercury releases to water. However, up to 80 % of the mercury deposited in the EU is from non-EU countries.

In the US, the mentioned above "MATS" (announced in 2011) have been successful at decreasing toxic pollution: mercury air pollution from power plants declined more than 81% nationwide from 2011 through 2017. The standards were designed to reduce power plant emissions of mercury by 90%, while also curbing arsenic, acid gases, etc., at an annual price tag of $9.6 billion, but producing $4 billion mercury-related benefits and another $90 billion a year in so-called co-benefits from removing other pollutants. In human lives numbers, this meant to prevent up to 11,000 premature deaths, 4,700 heart attacks and 130,000 asthma attacks every year, as EPA projected. Weakening "MATS", announced on 28 December 2018 by EPA, might be actually tragic for the US citizens in the long term.

Unfortunately, climate change and already existing mercury pollution of soil may even lead to devastating levels of mercury in marine food chain, including coastal fish. As Dartmouth College study warns:

“While the amount of mercury deposited from the atmosphere has decreased in parts of the U.S., elevated levels of the pollutant already accumulated in the soils from past deposition may be released into rivers and streams with the heavier rains associated with climate change. At the same time, levels of organic carbon reaching estuaries in the region are also predicted to rise with rainfall. Since organic carbon binds with mercury, these increases may bring higher levels of mercury to estuarine waters.”

(source: “Research forms complex picture of mercury pollution in a period of global change. Toxic metal's fate in marine food webs uncertain due to anthropogenic impacts”, 14 February 2019)

How ADES came to my attention?

ADES popped up on one of my screens, which I call “Cheap Labs”. This screen focuses on mid- to large-caps which trade at a reasonable lower PEG, have a rather high CAGR of EPS for last 2-3 years and are valued at lower values of Price to Book Value and Price to Free Cashflow. Also, as the word “Labs” suggests, I am interested in companies that develop or acquire proprietary technologies and exploit successfully their intangibles.

It is quite difficult to compare current ratios of ADES to its own 5-years’ average, as well as to the industry, because their financial results have been affected since 2016 by subsequent purchases of Tinuum interests, as well as recent purchase of Carbon Solutions.

Find below a number of metrics for ADES:

- P/E (ttm): 5.4

- PEG (ttm): 0.1

- Trailing Yield (1 year): 15.44

- Trailing Yield (3 years): 22.68

- P/B (Q): 2.1

- P/FCF (Q): 5.35

- P/S (Q): 5.8

In May 2017, ADES declared their first quarterly dividend, paid in June 2017. Quarterly dividend of $0.25 has not been increased since. Current Trailing Dividend Yield is 8.54%.

Their last earnings were reported on 6 May and they were actually full of positive developments. You can also read transcript of the conference call, where the overall good news were shared:

Recognized consolidated revenue of $19.3 million

Consolidated net income was $14.4 million, nearly double the prior year period total of $7.7 million

Fully diluted earnings per share in the first quarter was $0.78, a 111% increase

Consolidated EBITDA was $20.2 million, an increase of $9.6 million over prior year

Made quarterly payment of $6.0 million on the Company's $70.0 million face value term loan, which accounted for $1.7 million in interest expense during the first quarter, and reduced the term loan borrowings to $64.0 million

Ended the first quarter 2019 with a total cash balance of $25.9 million, an increase of $2.1 million from December 31, 2018

Paid quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and repurchased 63,876 shares for $0.7 million

(source: Advanced Emissions Solutions Reports First Quarter 2019 Results, 6 May 2019)

No wonder that right after these earnings the price of ADES stock jumped like crazy from $11.11 on 6 May to $13.48 on 15 May, roughly 21% in a bit over a week. Since then it dropped to today’s level of $11.70.

How do I see the future of ADES? Green upside, but under conditions.

One of the critical conditions for ADES' growth is the change in the regulatory environment, which would drive coal-firing units to have to invest in the pollution mitigation methods. Such a change is very unlikely during Trump Administration and if he gets re-elected. But if a more environmentally responsive new president comes, there is a chance that ADES could continue being profitable in the "RC" segment.

However, the renewable sources of energy, as well as natural gas, are squeezing coal slowly out. Perhaps ADES could search for "RC" markets in other countries, where coal is still the main combustible, but where societal pressure drives the need for pollution control. It seems also, if to believe the management, that current clients of ADES are very happy with their services and ask for additional services, which is illustrated by 90% rate of contracts renewals.

ADES has a room to get more revenue from the Activated Carbon products. After the purchase of Carbon Solutions, development of activated carbon products for the water treatment could be a future growth. According to the “Water Treatment Market: Increasing Investments in Desalination Plants Expected to Boost Demand for Water Treatment Technology: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 - 2027” report, the global water treatment market will increase at CAGR of 7.4% during the period 2017­­–2027, to reach $88B in 2027.

PGI segment in 2018 constituted 36% of ADES revenues from customers, but only 11% after adding earnings from equity method investments in Tinuum. This means actually a very high dependence on "RC" segment.

We can also see that the ESG trends becomes more mainstream, which could bode well for ADES as a stock in a desired universe, depending how strict criteria would be applied in relation to use of coal in general.

Shares buyback, which drive nominal increase in EPS, could push stock price up. ADES has repurchased in 2018 their stock for $25.3 million. In November 2018, the Board authorized to purchase up to $20.0 million of outstanding common stock until 31 December 2019. In Q1 2019 the repurchase took place for amount of $0.7 million. Current number of shares is about 18.46 million.

Paper trading on ADES

As with all my strategies, I try to monitor them for at least a couple of months, by paper-trading the stocks suggested by my screeners. ADES joined Cheap Labs as of last week and I am curious to see its future for next couple of weeks/months to, first of all, validate my strategy.

