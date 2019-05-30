Arbor Realty: A Small-Cap REIT That's Still Poised To Profit

Based upon this price target we believe that Arbor shares could provide a potential total return of ~18% by year-end.

As my readers and followers know, I'm constantly on the prowl seeking small-cap REITs that are flying under the radar. We recently decided to screen all of the REITs in our coverage universe to determine whether or not small caps have performed better overtime, and these results are revealing:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, the mega-cap REITs have out-performed their rivals over the last 90 days, one-year, two-year, five-year, and 10-year periods. Whereas, the small-cap REITs ($500 mill to $1 bill) have outperformed over the last 30 days, year-to-date, and over the three-year period.

Keep in mind, the micro caps (<$500 mill) and small caps are extremely more volatile and this means that the price swings are more dramatic, primarily because there are fewer buyers and sellers.

It takes more courage to invest in a micro cap or small cap and many analysts and investors view them as riskier alternatives. Many of these small caps don’t have the diversified revenue streams and trading volume enhances risk because of the limited research coverage.

Yet, savvy investors can oftentimes unlock substantial value by dedicating resources to the small caps. We frequently explore the small-cap pool in hopes of selecting an unloved REIT that’s being underestimated.

You may recall that last May 2018 we wrote on a REIT by the name of Arbor Realty (ABR). This was an introductory article on Arbor in which I explained that the REIT is “an interesting pick, and frankly not what I was expecting.” In August 2018 I prepared an interview with Arbor’s CEO Ivan Kaufman and he explained,

“At this point, it has become very clear that the impact of this business has been exponential and extremely accretive to our earnings, which has greatly exceeded our expectations and has allowed us to grow our dividend substantially.”

Photo Source

As viewed below, Arbor shares have been on a run over the last two years, up over 58%, compared with +5.5% for the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). In fact, compared with the small caps (+4.76%) and mid caps (-.54%), Arbor has outperformed most every REIT over the last two years, with no distant second.

In fact, if you want to see the pendulum swings in the small-cap REIT sector, go no further than by examining the one-year share price for Arbor, Catchmark Timber (CTT) and Uniti Group (UNIT).

Source: Yahoo Finance

But the question today is whether or not Arbor has more room to run?

As the CEO said last year, “the business has been exponential and extremely accretive to (our) earnings, which has greatly exceeded (our) expectations…”

Now we must dig deeper into the business model to determine whether or not Arbor can unlock more value. On May 22 shares fell from $13.40 to $12.73, and closed at $12.98. Over the last 30 days shares have declined by around -6.4%, so it could be an excellent time to stock up on this hybrid specialty commercial mortgage REIT that now yields 8.4%.

The Basics

Arbor is a specialty finance platform that invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. We include the company in our commercial mortgage REIT peer set, as viewed below:

Arbor’s primary focus is multifamily, senior loans, which generate strong leveraged returns. The investment portfolio was $2.8 billion as of Q1 2019 and around 90% of the portfolio is in bridge loans, 74% of which are loans to multifamily properties. As you can see below, the company is significantly diversified with its income sources (long-dated, prepayment protected revenue stream).

Source: Arbor Investor Presentation

Arbor is a leader in GSE lending, and is one of only 25 Fannie Mae DUS® licensed lenders nationwide, and a top 10 DUS lender for over a decade. The company also is one of only 22 Freddie Mac Multifamily Conventional Loan lenders, and a top Freddie small balance lender as well as an Affordable Housing, and HUD originator.

The company originates and services multifamily loans nationwide and has originators in nine states.

Arbor has been operating since 1995, with originations of nearly $29 billion since inception. From 2012 – 2017 the company originated $17.3 billion of loans producing a 25% four-year annual growth rate. The company has a record year in 2017 with originations of $4.5 billion, a 19% increase from 2016.

Source: Arbor Investor Presentation

Arbor originated $850 million of agency loans in Q1 2019 (slightly down from Q1 2018 volumes as viewed above).

In Q1 2019 Arbor grew the servicing portfolio by 2% and 13% over last year and is now at $18.9 billion. This portfolio generates a servicing fee of 45 bps that results in predictable revenue of ~$80 million per year. The structured loan book grew by 24% in 2018 and 4% in Q1-19 based on $416 of originations (28 loans of which 23 were bridge loans for $357.3 million).

The average balance of the loan and investment portfolio (excluding loan loss reserves) was $3.34 billion with a weighted average yield of 7.84%, compared to $3.23 billion and 7.76% for Q4 2018 (the increase in average yield was primarily due to an increase in LIBOR).

Show Me The Money

Arbor raised $90 million of 5.75% unsecured debt to fund the equity portion of loans in the latest quarter. The company said that it “was very attractive capital as it will be used to fund our pipeline of new investments and the immediately accretive earnings. And again, the income generated from our loan book is a significant component of our earnings; and based on our strong pipeline, we remain very confident in our ability to continue to grow the business stream.”

Arbor’s CEO said that it is stepping up its game with regard to single-family lending,

“We believe the single-family rental market is as big as the multifamily market and at this point is very fragmented with a lot of unique financing opportunities available on that market. We continue to build out the infrastructure to develop this platform and we are very committed to become a leader in the space.”

Sounds a bit like Starwood Property Trust (STWD)?

Last April I explained, “Starwood also is a residential lender, more specifically, the company originates non-qualified mortgages (or non-QM) for its residential lending business. These loans are with high FICO scores and low LTVs that do not qualify for agency financing.”

Also, in Q1 2019 Arbor generated AFFO of $35.5 million ($0.33 per share) with an annualized return on average common equity of 14.5%. That AFFO per share is 66% higher than the $.25 per shares reported in Q1 2018. Let’s take a closer look at Arbor’s earnings per share (data sourced from FAST Graphs):

As you can see below, analysts forecast Arbor’s EPS to be ~$1.25 per share in 2019. On May 10 the company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share (for Q1 2019), representing an increase of 4% over the prior quarter dividend of $0.27 per share and 12% from a year ago. The dividend is payable on May 31. Here’s the dividend history (data sourced from FAST Graphs):

As you can see, Arbor has maintained a steady and reliable dividend growth history and that’s one of the things that caught my interest last year. Now let’s compare EPS with the dividend – to determine the payout history and growth potential:

As you can see, Arbor’s payout ratio in the latest quarter is 85% and the company has been successful growing its dividend (as evidenced by the dividend chart above). Now let’s compare Arbor’s dividend growth record (and estimates) with the closest peers:

Using traditional P/E metrics, Arbor still looks cheaper than most of the peers:

The CEO believes shares remain cheap as he explained on the recent earnings call,

“At our current stock price, we're operating at a dividend yield of approximately 8.5% which we believe is not reflective of our true value.”

Meanwhile Arbor has returned in excess of 32% year-to-date – double that of the equity REIT market and since January 2018 shares have returned a whopping 66%.

The latest pullback gives me some relief, and Arbor’s core value proposition - being an all-in-one solution for providing short-term bridge debt and seamlessly transitioning to long-term, fixed-rate agency debt - is very attractive to a borrower. I like the cool emoji that pops up when you visit the website:

Source: Arbor Website

Here’s what “ALEX” does:

Source: Arbor Website

How We Play It?

I would like to get exposure to the multifamily REIT sector, but the higher-quality equity REIT players are expensive. I like the attractive apartment fundamentals and the cycle appears ripe for reward.

There are high barriers to entry with limitations on participants in the Fannie Mae program, as well as strict approval standards for the other government-sponsored enterprise programs, and this makes Arbor’s lending platform somewhat SWAN-like. These restrictions make Arbor’s product offerings and franchise even more valuable.

We are reiterating a buy rating and a $14.25 price target (EOY 2019). Based upon this price target we believe shares could provide a potential total return of ~18%, including price appreciation of ~9% and a cash yield of 8.4%. The dividend is well covered and the latest dividend increase (of 4%) signals solid core earnings growth that will likely lead to more dividend increases.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

