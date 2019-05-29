Travelers As An Income Investment

It goes without saying that Warren Buffett is one of the best investors in history. He's also currently listed as the fourth-wealthiest man in the world. The man knows money and how to make it.

One of Buffett's favorite industries for making money is the insurance business. Many insurance companies bring in more revenue from premiums than they have to pay out in losses. They also offer investors what is known as float. That float is the money that has not been paid out to claims. That money is available to invest, and Buffett has been a master of making money off of his insurance investments through investing the float.

One of Buffett's current insurance investments is in Travelers (TRV). Unlike some other companies that his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), (NYSE:BRK.B), has bought outright, Buffett's company only owned 2.3 percent of the outstanding shares available in Travelers. While that might not seem like a huge percentage, in dollar figures, Buffett's stake was north of $871 million as of March 31, 2019.

If Warren Buffett likes Travelers, it's likely worth investigation from an income investing standpoint. While Buffett does not like paying dividends, he owns plenty of companies that pay him dividends.

When looking at dividend-paying companies, it is always a good idea to look at revenue and income numbers. Without cash flow, it is impossible for a company to keep paying a dividend for the long run, much less increase it regularly.

On the revenue side of things, TRV does not do much to disappoint. As of the 2018 annual report, Travelers had increased its earned premiums in every year since 2014. Overall, premiums increased from $23.173 billion to $27.059 billion. Revenues were down on a year-over-year basis in 2015 when compared to 2014, but in the period between 2014 and 2018, revenues increased overall from $27.174 billion to $30.282 billion.

This growth is not massive, but Travelers is a mature company, with its origins dating to the mid-nineteenth century. Overall, in the property and casualty insurance space, Travelers ranks sixth in size among all US companies with $24.5 billion in net premiums written as of 2017.

In the most recent quarter, Travelers showed some solid numbers. For the 1st Quarter of 2019, total revenues were up 5 percent on a year-over-year basis, while net income was up 19 percent (24 percent on a diluted basis). There was also a 3 percent gain in net written premiums.

TRV is based in the US, and it receives most of its premiums from US sources. 4.5 percent of its direct written premiums in property and casualty insurance comes from Canada, and 2.1 percent comes from other international sources. The rest come from the US. On the business side of the business, only 5.9 percent comes from international sources while 93.2 percent of personal insurance premiums come from the US.

There are some risk factors that could affect the profitability of TRV going into the future. Should the economy experience a recession, the insurance industry could be adversely affected. There were several insurance firms that struggled during the Great Recession. Another threat is severe losses that come from natural disasters. In years that see more claims, insurance companies like Travelers will be adversely affected in relation to income as more claims are paid out. These are just a couple of the possible risks.

While premiums earned and total revenues have increased over the past five years, there are a couple of less-than-stellar numbers in Travelers' balance sheet. Net income has dropped by about a third over the same period from $3.692 billion to $2.523 billion between 2014 and 2018 although the most recent year-over-year number actually increased by $467 million. Earnings per share, which will be discussed below, have also dropped over the same period.

Source: Travelers 2018 Annual Report

One good aspect of TRV's strategy is the number of shares that the company has bought back. The number of shares on the market have dropped by nearly 18.2 percent since 2014. This has allowed earnings per share to remain relatively high. While the EPS number peaked in 2015 at $10.99, TRV still earned $9.37 in 2018 ($9.28 on a diluted basis).

The dividend history of TRV only goes back to 2004. The company, although founded in 1853, has been part of Citi Group in the past. It was then spun back off. In 2004, the company paid out dividends of $0.66 per share over the final three quarters of the year. The company has increased its dividend payout in every year since, even including the period that encompassed the Great Recession.

The dividend payment for Travelers is scheduled to increase in June 2019 to $0.82 on a quarterly basis. This is an increase of $0.05 per share per quarter, which was nearly 6.5 percent on a percentage basis. While this is not as impressive as some of the company's recent raises, it is still a solid increase that exceeds recent rates of inflation.

Another positive that is evident from looking at the dividend is the relatively low payout ratio. The current expected 12-month dividend of $3.28 is only 35 percent of last year's annualized net income. Therefore, as long as there are no massive drops in the company's revenue and income, TRV should be able to continue to increase its dividend, at least in the short term.

While investors who are focused on growing dividend income are not as concerned with share price and yield, they are numbers that are worth investigating. The most recent share price was $146.28, which provides a yield of 2.24 percent. The current price is near the company's all-time high, and is much higher than the $90 level it traded at just five years ago. The 2.24-percent yield is not an excessive yield that will attract those who are merely chasing a high yield. However, the dividend, as noted above has grown substantially over the past 15 years, having nearly quadrupled over this time frame. Therefore, TRV has been good to dividend growth investors and income investors alike.

The price/earnings ratio for Travelers is at 15.15 percent as of May 28. This shows that TRV is trading at a much lower level than the S&P 500 as a whole, which currently has a PE ratio of 20.80.

Travelers is a solid company with a good record of growing its dividend since being spun off. The current payout ratio is sustainable, and there is some room for growth should EPS remain stable or grow. The main concern is the lack of income growth over the past five years in spite of substantial share buybacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional. The preceding is intended for informational and educational purposes. Please make sure to perform due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to all capital invested can occur.