NetEase At A Near-Term Crossroad

(Source: facebook/NetEase Official)

Ever since President Trump raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25% on May 5, 2019, most US listed Chinese stocks and even stocks of companies only loosely connected to China started to sell off. The S&P 500 index dropped by over 4% in just a matter of days while internet e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (BABA) tanked by over 20%, retracting most of its yearly gains as it's often used as a barometer of the Chinese economy. NetEase Inc. (NTES) has been one of the very few examples spared from the stock market's recent selloff. While NTES is down 10% since early May, it has held on to most of its gains since its December 2018 bottom. Although NetEase has made a lot of right moves in the past 18 years since its Nasdaq IPO, investors should take caution because the macroeconomic dynamics of the current market may eventually lead NTES to follow the selloff of its online peers.

Due to the volatility of the USD/RMB exchange rate in the past year, this article will discuss all figures in NTES's native RMB currency. The current exchange rate is $1 to 6.91 RMB.

NetEase's Positive Business Cycle:

NetEase's main cash driver has been its online gaming operations which produced 40.2 billion RMB in gross profits at a mouth watering 63.6% margin for fiscal 2018. While NTES has been able to milk the longevity of their legacy games for over a decade, the company made a surprising move in 2015 and 2016 by entering e-commerce with Kaola and Yanxuan, respectively. To management's credit, they anticipated the slowing growth of their online gaming business which grew by 'only' 10.8% in 2018.

NTES Revenues, in billions of RMB:

2016 2017 2018 Online Games 27.98 36.28 40.19 E-Commerce 4.54 11.67 19.24 Advertising 2.15 2.41 2.5 Others 3.5 3.74 5.23 Total: 38.17 54.1 67.16

(source: NTES 2018 annual report)

Kaola and Yanxuan gives NTES's investors what Wall Street loves most, continued revenue growth. Last year these two businesses grew revenues by 65% and helped boost the company's consolidated revenue growth to a more eye pleasing 24% compared to the barely double-digit growth with its online gaming revenues. While e-commerce gross margin struggled to top double digits in any given quarter, Kaola and Yanxuan provided incremental earnings that kept the company's gross profits growing at an annual clip.

To the pleasant surprise of many investors and analysts who feared NetEase's online gaming revenues had already hit a wall at a quarterly 10 billion RMB ($1.45 billion) run rate, gaming revenues re-accelerated in the past couple of quarters to hit 11 billion RMB in Q4 2018 and grew further by 7.5% sequentially to 11.85 billion RMB in Q1 2019. Late last year when China announced a crackdown on the gaming industry to help combat online gaming addiction, many feared the delayed approval of new titles would hurt NetEase's growth. The unintended consequence appears to have helped NTES as gamers turned to older titles as new game releases got delayed.

Potential Negative Drivers:

While the addition of Kaola and Yanxuan helped boost NetEase's revenues, the actual earnings impact has been very small due to the inherent low margin nature of these businesses. Gross margin for their combined e-commerce businesses were just 10.2% in Q1 2019 and 9.5% in the quarter prior. Even worse, the expenses NTES put into growing these businesses hit the operating profits line hard as it fell in the past three fiscal years from 12.63 billion RMB in 2016 to 12.15 billion RMB the following year, to 7.89 billion RMB last year. NTES's stock price decline from $376 in December 2017 to as low as $185 a year later in part represented Wall Street's fear of increasing investment spending with unpredictable rewards.

Secondly, the ongoing trade escalation with the US could impact the company's growing online businesses. While Yanxuan, which sells self branded products that mimic popular trends, could actually benefit if consumers decide to buy Chinese products instead of US brands, Kaola's growth could be materially impacted since it is a cross border reseller of global brands including many from the US such as Apple, Nike, Coach, Under Armour, etc. Even if white collar Chinese consumers shift to European or other Asian brands, Kaola's sales would likely be impacted if boycotts on US products materializes. Since NetEase does not give detailed information regarding its infant e-commerce businesses, there is no way to quantify the actual risk since we do not know what percentage of Kaola's revenues come from the sale of US brands.

Third, there are macroeconomic ricks to the Chinese economy if the trade war escalates and persists for an extended period. Despite the complacency of Wall Street in the past three weeks as many analysts still predicted a quick trade resolution, there have been no signs from China that they are willing to accept any kind of compromise. In fact, tensions have only escalated. China retaliated by raising tariffs on US goods as well as using their state media to call for the boycott of US products. In retaliation, the US in my opinion made the most damaging move by blacklisting Chinese telecom companies, particularly Huawei. In a recent Apple (AAPL) article, I wrote how this move could result in a fundamental shift in the Chinese consumer that could not only materially impact Kaola's growth as explained above, but all of NetEase's businesses as the Chinese export economy slows. Chinese online search leader Baidu's (BIDU) recent macro caution foreshadows the near-term economic situation in China.

While NTES is not expensive relative to the market at its growth rate, it's not cheap either especially relative to its peers. Current analyst estimates for NTES call for $10.07 in 2019 EPS which puts the stock at about 25x current year earnings. BIDU in comparison trades at 15x heavily reduced 2019 earnings. At the intrinsic level, NTES trades at about 5x book. Fellow online competitor SINA Corp. (SINA) currently trades at close to book value and below total marketable assets. I could throw in at least a couple dozen more names with similar valuation metrics that make NTES look relatively more expensive.

Technical Situation:

Lastly and to switch from a fundamental to technical viewpoint, NTES's chart indicates it's currently in no man's land. While NTES has been in a clear uptrend channel since bottoming last September (first chart below), it hasn't been able to hold its 50-day moving average in the past few days (second chart below) following a very positive first-quarter earnings release that resulted in a 6.5% post earnings pop. This isn't surprising given the carnage among other US listed Chinese companies such as BIDU which got crushed to multi-year lows after its recent earnings release.

Currently as shown in the charts above, NTES is right in the middle of an uptrend channel, but in my opinion, the risk is clearly on the downside due to:

Other US listed Chinese peers have sold off much more than NTES.

NTES is currently below its 50-day moving average.

The MACD just crossed below zero and the RSI is weakening but not at an oversold level yet.

The major market indexes (DOW, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Hong Kong, and Shanghai) that could influence NTES are all below their 50-day moving averages.

Despite all major influencing market averages currently trading below their 50-day moving averages, four of the five (except Hong Kong) are above their 200-day moving average and have bounced off this level despite negative news. Thus, a near-term bounce back to their 50-day moving averages could occur and would be good selling points for longs who want to exit their positions.

In NTES's case, any rally towards the upper band of its channel should be sold into or at the very least hedged against. For longs who believe in the longer term prospects of NetEase, monthly covered calls should be sold against their positions at points near the upper channel band ($280 to $290 strike).

The near-term risk is NTES's 200-day moving average which also sits close to the lower channel band at around $235. If this level breaks, I would not be surprised if a complete retest of recent lows of $215 or even last year's lows of $190 occurs.

Conclusion:

I like NetEase, a lot, as a company. It was a one game hit wonder back in 2002 when I first followed the company and has grown to a huge cash generating machine today. Back then very few analysts covered the stock and conference calls often hosted individual investors who argued with NetEase's management over ordinary shares vs. ADRs as they didn't understand the difference. After generating an enormous amount of cash by leveraging the longevity of their online gaming hits, the company has successfully branched to e-commerce and rarely talked about e-learning with their Youdao online courses.

There is a lot of long-term potential here and NetEase's management has done an incredible job in the past two decades. Unlike other US listed Chinese peers where their founder/CEO dramatically reduced their equity stake over time, NTES's founder/CEO still owns a huge 45.5% stake in the company. He above everyone else would benefit from NetEase's continued growth and success. For those who don't already own a position in NTES, any weakness in the stock due to external market factors could prove to be a very good long-term entry. At the same time, investors should also understand the potential near-term risk factors described above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.