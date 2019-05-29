Christopher & Banks: The Veneer Of Value

Christopher & Banks (CBK) has been a business in decline for the last several years. Revenues have been dropping annually for over a decade (except for a brief break in the trend in 2013 and 2014) while operating margins before impairment charges have been negative for 8 of the last 12 years.

Nonetheless, the company has also been presented as a deep value opportunity in part due to the low valuation relative to net working capital and shareholder's equity. The company's market value is, in fact, a fraction of both these measures, but they are also measures which are eroding quickly in the face of ongoing losses and weak cash flows. The company's share price has tracked the increasing erosion of these valuation metrics.

Christopher & Banks at this stage is largely a speculative opportunity rather than a value opportunity reliant on the belief that either management can reverse years of poor performance and margin erosion to squeeze a profit out of the business or find a suitor willing to pay a premium. We consider the probability of success low and, even though success would certainly provide outstanding returns, suggest value-oriented investors to seek better opportunities.

Revenues

Christopher & Banks has been faced with almost chronic declines in revenues over the last decade, as reflected in the following table (figures in thousands):

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The decline in revenue is associated with a number of factors from loss of core customers, an increasingly challenging apparel retail environment with rising competition, store closures (and the failure to recapture revenues from closed locations), etc. It's difficult to pinpoint, in our view, a single driver among these myriad factors for the company's revenue declines, but the fact remains that these declines have been remarkably persistent even though interrupted by brief periods of marginal gains. The company is presently projecting net revenues to rise in the current year by 2% to 3% - not exactly a stellar performance but a potentially welcome uptick in an otherwise dismal landscape. The increase is expected to be driven by a combination of improved inventory freshness and mix, expanded online retail offerings, and expanded delivery options for customers. The first quarter having already started below plan per commentary from the company, it will be interesting to see whether the company's optimism is borne out by first quarter results.

Gross Margins

The company's expectations for rising revenues on improved channel and inventory execution is coupled with an expectation for notably higher gross margins. The company forecasts gross margin improvement of a substantial 300 to 350 basis points from the prior year to reach around 32.7% for the current year. The improvement would represent a material reversal of declining gross margins over the prior two years and a return closer to the gross margins experienced during and immediately subsequent to the last revenue upswing.

Expenses

In addition to rising revenues and gross margins, the company has emphasized expense reductions as a key component to its long-term viability. The company has been cutting costs in selling, general, and administrative expenses, but these remain high by historical standards in light of the ongoing decline in revenues. In essence, while the company has been cutting costs, costs have not been falling fast enough to offset the impact of declining revenues.

The company has forecast a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues for the current year in the range of 150 to 200 basis points. A decline of this magnitude would be quite significant relative to past experience, but it should be noted that a good portion of this decline is based on the assumption that higher revenues will add leverage to these expenses. In effect, the company's optimism on the expense line is directly related to the company's optimism on the revenue line, so skepticism of one outcome must necessarily lead to skepticism on the other.

Results

In light of these forecasts, it's necessary to ask what these improvements in revenue, gross margins, and expenses would mean for the company's operating results. Unfortunately, these improvements alone would not yield a profitable year. Indeed, based on the midpoint performance in each metric and a projection of depreciation and amortization expense, the company would still post a loss of around $10 million (between $0.25 and $0.30 per share) in the current year and, if inventory levels don't improve materially, possibly a third straight year of negative cash flows from operations. The company's future would be dependent not only on achieving the forecast performance but also improving on that performance in the subsequent two years simply to reach profitability.

So, how likely is that to occur?

We're skeptical for a few reasons, in part based on the company's historical experience. It's certainly possible that the company could achieve these metrics and ongoing improvements, but doing so would require the company to return to operating metrics last experienced five or more years ago (when revenues were roughly 20% higher) despite the revenue loss associated with the projected net closure of store locations towards the end of the year.

The following chart, as a reference, shows the company's historical gross margin, SG&A expense ratio, operating margins, and depreciation and amortization expense (excluding any asset impairments and other such charges to earnings) in addition to the midpoint results assuming the company achieves each of its stated forecasts in the current year.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Clearly, management is optimistic, but should it be in light of the already weak start to the first quarter the company has already acknowledged and the challenging competitive environment combined with rising minimum wages in many regions and other factors? In particular, what does such optimism mean when it will require even greater improvement across the board simply to achieve profitability much less sufficient financial strength to propel long-term growth in the business?

In this context, it's also worth considering what revenue growth, gross margins, selling expenses, and depreciation and amortization expenses as a percentage of revenue the company would have to achieve simply to break even by 2021. In this regard, assuming average store revenue continued to grow in the 2.5% range annually in the face of accelerating store closures, the company would need to simultaneously achieve a gross margin in excess of 34.2% and a selling expense ratio less than 31.3%, figures which the company will have last achieved in 2015 and even then reached or exceeded in only three of the last ten years. In other words, it would appear to be a herculean task simply to break even two years in the future.

It's a stretch.

Cash Flows

The company will also remain challenged on a cash flow basis which will limit its ability to invest in the growth of the business. The company has generated negative cash flows from operations in each of the last two years. Indeed, absent the large cash flow benefit associated with the sale/leaseback of the company's headquarters and distribution facility in 2018, the company would have exhausted its cash balances during the year and been forced to access lines of credit for liquidity beyond gaps associated with the timing of inventory purchases. The loss projected for the current year based on the company's forecasts suggest the company will burn through half of its remaining cash balance barring a reduction in inventory levels, further straining financial flexibility and net working capital.

In this context, it's also worth noting the company's severe lack of investment in the business. Christopher & Banks' capital expenditures for 2018 were a paltry $4.3 million, down from $5.2 million the prior year, amounting to about 1.2% of revenues. It's possible for retailers to cut capital investment for a period of time, but there are also limits on the extent and time horizon over which a lack of investment in the store base, whether leased or owned, is practical. In the face of the company's thin cash flows, any significant growth or even renovation program would require funds well beyond the company's current resources.

Sensitivity

The projection of a loss of around $10 million in the current year or between $0.25 and $0.30 per share is, however, highly sensitive to small changes in the company's operating metrics. This is, arguably, the real challenge in forecasting future results - the company's thin margins cause earnings per share to change disproportionately to relatively small changes in revenues and expenses. A change of 100 basis points in either the gross margin or selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues results in a shift in earnings per share of around $0.07 to $0.08. The company's forecast for the current year in terms of both gross margin expansion and selling expense reduction alone - before any revenue growth impact - therefore suggests an annual shift in earnings per share of $0.40. The sensitivity of earnings per share for even small changes is also reflected in the earlier margins chart where even a small boost in revenues yielded the company's last two profitable years.

The result is an effective prediction of a $15 million shift in cash flows for the current year from the prior year - a radical change for a company with a roughly $6.5 million market capitalization that has experienced negative revenue trends for the last four years and generated negative cash flows from operations for the last two years. Impossible, no, but in our view also rather optimistic.

Edging Towards the Absurd

The company's low valuation has also created a few potential absurdities with respect to officer compensation and stock ownership guidelines. The current market value under $6.5 million is only about four times the base salary compensation (bonuses excluded) of the company's four top executive officers plus the cash compensation of the board of directors. The executive ownership requirements add to this situation by stating that the chief executive officer must hold shares equal in value to his or her annual base compensation within five years of employment with lower stock ownership requirements for other officers. In this respect alone, Keri Jones would need to hold more than 10% of the company's outstanding stock simply to meet the minimum stock ownership requirement while the balance of the company's top officers would be required to hold somewhere around another 7%. It's curious that the company is touting its own small share repurchases when it would be much more impressive if the insiders were purchasing shares at a similar or greater pace.

Still, insiders already hold about 20% of the company's outstanding stock, mostly due to the holdings of Macellum Retail Opportunity Fund (and, by extension, company director Jonathan Duskin), so fulfillment of these requirements alone would push insider ownership of the company towards 40% of the outstanding shares. At that point, in combination with the market capitalization as a multiple of cash compensation (realizing, of course, that taxes are deducted therefrom), it rather begs the question whether the insiders should simply take the company private.

Indeed, this may be exactly the outcome current shareholders are hoping for (or an outright acquisition as was recently rejected by the company) although that hope - and the associated valuation - is largely speculative.

Conclusion

Christopher & Banks shares are presently little more than a lottery ticket with the opportunity for a large payout in the event the company can, indeed, achieve vastly improved operating metrics over the next few years to return to profitability or execute a transaction that would take the company private.

However, historical benchmarks and trends suggest this will be a challenge even without the added uncertainty surrounding international trade relations. The decline in the company's share price since its rejection not so long ago of a reported $0.80 per share offer also suggests that confidence in an eventual transaction is eroding and the company has itself unequivocally stated that it had not had further discussions with the potential acquirer. The present valuation, though, makes an offer approaching that threshold increasingly attractive from a shareholder standpoint.

The bottom line for us, though, is that Christopher & Banks is not a value proposition. It's questionable whether the company will be able to achieve its forecasted revenue and margin results for the year, though the forthcoming first quarter results may illuminate the company's progress. The rate the company is burning cash also draws into question how the company will be able to invest in any significant new growth initiatives without accruing potentially unsustainable debt and the associated interest expense.

A purchase of shares at this point is a highly speculative wager on either a material turnaround or corporate transaction. However, as value investors, we're not especially inclined to take the risk unless strong first quarter results caused us to reassess our view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.