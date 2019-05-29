Greenlight Capital Re: Tesla Brings Einhorn From Hero To Zero And Back

An investor’s choice of when to invest in an active fund or manager can be as important to generating outperformance as the choice of which fund or manager to invest in. The current market environment with high dispersion is favorable for active managers.

Many studies demonstrate that truly active managers, as contrasted to closet indexers, do outperform. David Einhorn is one of those truly active managers.

With fees at a low, leverage at a high and the discount to book value at a high, there has never been a better time to capitalize on Einhorn’s indisputable investment talent.

Legendary short-seller?

David Einhorn started his hedge fund called Greenlight Capital in 1996, when he was only 27. Over the next decade he boasted returns of 26%, far outpacing broader markets with bets on homebuilders, subprime lenders, and other highfliers of the decade.

Known exclusively as a value investor, Einhorn is actually a long-short equity manager who makes most of his money on the long side. But it’s his bets against stocks that made him famous and drew many like-minded investors to him. He went on the attack against Lehman Brothers in 2007, less than a year before it filed for bankruptcy. That star turn made him a short-selling legend.

There are two ways you can go long Einhorn. You could become a client of his hedge fund Greenlight Capital, of course. Or, you can go long Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE).

GLRE provides property and casualty reinsurance underwriting. Essentially, GLRE is a leveraged play on Greenlight Capital. The company uses its float from policy holders to invest, and Einhorn’s firm, DME Advisors, manages the investment portfolio.

As we said before, Einhorn is actually a long-short equity manager who makes most of his money on the long side. On average he has been 97% long and 64% short over the past ten years. At the end of April he was 83% long and 57% short.

The investment portfolio of GLRE consists of 3 parts:

Long portfolio Short portfolio Macro portfolio

2019 Q1 results

The 2019 Q1 results of Greenlight Capital Re were very disappointing on the insurance part of the business.

The underwriting loss for the first quarter was $21.8 million, primarily resulting from adverse loss development on the private passenger automobile business.

As a result of the underwriting loss, the overall combined ratio was 117.4% for the first quarter compared to 98.3% during the same period in 2018.

The combined ratio measures the total profitability of GLRE’s underwriting operations and does not take into account corporate expenses, net investment income or any foreign exchange gain or loss. Given the nature of its unique underwriting strategy, GLRE expects that “its combined ratio may also be volatile from period to period”.

A combined ratio below 100% means the underwriting operations are profitable. As you can see in exhibit 1, GLRE’s combined ratio is more often above 100% than below….

Exhibit 1: Combined ratio

Source: 10-K, 10-Q

It’s fair to say that GLRE’s underwriting results haven’t been stellar. And if there’s one part of the GLRE-story where we do not expect much improvement in the coming years, it’s this part. But at the same time we never expected them to be this bad!

Now let’s turn to the investment results. We have high(er) expectations for this part of the business. The investment performance of Greenlight Capital Re was simply terrible in 2018. And maybe that’s even an understatement. Will 2019 be the year of the comeback?

The long portfolio certainly performed quite nice in the first quarter with a return of 12.1%.

Exhibit 2: Investment results

Source: 10-K, 10-Q

When we compare Einhorn’s long portfolio with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Einhorn comes out in front. His performance comes even close to that of the S&P 500. There aren’t that many value-investors who can claim this.

Exhibit 3: Great Value Investors

Source: 10-K, 10-Q

Many investors compare GLRE’s total portfolio with the S&P 500 and complain Einhorn is underperforming. But this is however an apples to oranges comparison. A long-short portfolio is supposed to underperform during a bull market and to outperform during bear markets. You can compare GLRE’s long portfolio with the S&P 500 and the performance is quite similar. This is a very good performance taking into account the terrible results of 2018 and certainly in comparison with other value-portfolios.

The short portfolio is supposed to underperform the long portfolio. And that’s what it did in the first quarter. The most famous short position is of course Tesla (TSLA). And Tesla’s share price declined from $332.80 to $279.86 in the first quarter.

Exhibit 4: Tesla share price

And the fall even accelerated in April and May. This helped GLRE: in April it posted an investment return of 4.8%. And it will probably be beneficial to the investment results in May (which will be made available in the beginning of June).

Tesla’s obligations are also getting dumped and now yields over 9%. They have enough cash to cover maturities for a while, but this will put a material brake on growth plans.

Exhibit 5: Tesla yield to maturity

David Einhorn recently said: "Figuring things out and solving the puzzles is still the most exciting part. It’s very fun to think we understand something that it appears most people view differently. Then you get to find out who’s right."Concerning Tesla it seems Einhorn is the one who is right.

Morgan Stanley has cut its worst-case forecast on Tesla stock to just $10, citing concerns about the company’s debt load and geopolitical exposure….

Macro portfolio

In 2012 Einhorn wrote an article for the Huffington Post called “The Fed’s Jelly Donut Policy.” In it, Einhorn took issue with the Fed’s easy-money policy, comparing it to sugar addiction. Since then Einhorn has a so-called Macro portfolio that invests in gold and other commodities like natural gas. Some call this “style drift” a bad idea and the results so far confirm this.

Exhibit 6: Investment results macro portfolio

Source: 10-K, 10-Q

GLRE has made a reporting change to exclude macro positions, including gold, from the disclosed long positions. The sensitivity to the gold price hasn’t changed so we assume that Einhorn kept his gold position stable.

Exhibit 7: Gold price sensitivity

Source: 10-Q

Active investing environment

The past few years the dispersion was low and in such an environment it is simply very difficult to get a big outperformance from a long/short portfolio.

Exhibit 8: S&P 500 dispersion

Dispersion refers to the cross-sectional standard deviation of monthly stock returns around their mean. By contrast, volatility refers to the standard deviation of stock returns around their time-series mean. The presence of dispersion is central to generating outperformance: active bets cannot produce performance that differs discernibly from the market unless the differences between highest and lowest returns are sufficiently dispersed.

At the extreme, zero dispersion in returns is akin to having only one stock in which to invest. As that stock also constitutes the market, even a manager with perfect foresight could not invest in equities that outperform (or underperform) the benchmark, making active strategies futile.

Although dispersion has been low the past years, it has been increasing the past months and currently dispersion is even in the top-quartile!

Exhibit 9: Current S&P 500 dispersion

Einhorn and his investors should hope for this high dispersion to continue. Normally there is significant persistence in the high dispersion quintile between the previous month and the current one. Employing a one month lag therefore allows for an investor to identify a move to a high dispersion environment and react by implementing an active strategy in the subsequent month. An investor’s choice of when to invest in actively managed funds can be as important to generating outperformance as the choice of which funds to invest in.

How to pick an active manager?

An investor’s choice of when to invest in active funds can be as important to generating outperformance as the choice of which funds to invest in.

At the core of the active-passive debate is the question of whether active equity managers are skilled enough to cover costs. A large number of studies show the average fund underperforming a passively managed portfolio, revealing that stock-picking skill is on average insufficient to offset fees.

On the other hand, many studies demonstrate truly active funds, as contrasted to closet indexers, do outperform. Truly active funds are those with:

high active share,

low R-squared with respect to the fund’s benchmark,

smaller AUM (generally less than $1 billion),

strategy consistency and

large positions in best-idea stocks.

It’s fair to say that Einhorn ticks all the boxes.

Due to his bad performance (and the resulting redemptions), the AUM of his fund have fallen significantly.

Only two stocks, GM (GM) and Brighthouse (BHF), in his portfolio belong to the S&P 500.

He adhered very consistently (some say stubbornly) to his value strategy.

GLRE entered 2019 with a portfolio consisting of fewer names than it did a year ago, but one that is more concentrated in its highest-conviction names. The Top 10 stocks of his long portfolio sum up to 88% of that portfolio.

So the time is right for active managers to outperform and Einhorn, being a truly active manager should be able to prove his investment talent in this environment.

Reduced performance fee

Greenlight Capital Re pays investment advisor DME Advisors a management fee of 1.5% per year and a performance fee (subject to a loss carry forward provision) of 20% on the net investment income.

The loss carry forward provision requires DME Advisors to earn a reduced performance allocation of 10% on net investment income in any year subsequent to the year in which the investment account incurs a loss, until all the losses are recouped and an additional amount equal to 150% of the aggregate investment loss is earned. DME Advisors is not entitled to earn a performance allocation in a year in which the investment portfolio incurs a loss. So, currently investors in GLRE enjoy a reduced performance fee of 10%. The performance fee is deducted from the investment result, the fee-reduction hence has a positive impact on the ROE of GLRE.

Leverage

GLRE uses, besides its shareholders equity, its float from policy holders to invest.

Exhibit 10: Invested capital

Source: 10-K, 10-Q

The use of float creates leverage (exactly the same way it happens at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)). Due to the bad investment results in 2018 the shareholders equity declined. As a result the weight of the float in the invested capital increased. Or put differently, the leverage has increased.

Exhibit 11: leverage

Source: 10-K, 10-Q

Leverage is a knife that cuts both ways. But given the favorable market environment for active managers and the truly active composition of Einhorn’s portfolio, we consider this higher leverage a plus.

Return On Equity-potential

GLRE has a dual engine to create value: its investment portfolio and its insurance business. Based on the expected investment return and underwriting return we can plot different scenarios and their accompanying return on equity (ROE).

Exhibit 12: ROE potential

Source: 10-K, 10-Q

We can compare this with the situation in 2016 and it immediately becomes clear that the ROE potential is bigger than it ever was.

Exhibit 13: ROE potential in 2016.

As we said before we don’t have great expectations for the underwriting return. For the investment returns are expectations are more ambitious. In the grand scheme of things the investment return is much more important than the underwriting return. Even if GLRE would be able to achieve a combined ratio of 95%, the % of ROE explained by the investment result is still 67% for an investment return of only 5%.

Exhibit 14: Importance of investment return

Source: 10-K, 10-Q

Valuation

The best way to value a company like GLRE is the P/book.

Exhibit 15: Price-to-Book

Source: 10-K, 10-Q

It might not come at a surprise, but GLRE has never been cheaper. Currently GLRE trades at 0.76 times book value (versus the long-term average of 1). This book value does not yet the fall in Tesla’s share price in May into account!

An improvement in both the underwriting and the investment results will be needed to bring this ratio back above 1.

Price target

If we assume GLRE remains loss-making on the insurance side (combined ratio of 102.5%) and posts an investment return of only 5% in the coming 5 years, the ROE would be 8%. This implies that the book value per share would climb from our current estimate at the end of April of $13.8 to $20.2.

If shares trade at book value (versus a current discount of 24%), that implies the current stock price would double to $20.2 in 5 years' time! If the investment return would be 10% instead of 5%, the current stock price would almost triple to $32.3.

Conclusion

With fees at a low, leverage at a high and the discount to book value still high, there has never been a better time to capitalize on Einhorn’s indisputable investment talent. The market environment is favorable for active managers and the truly active composition of Einhorn’s portfolio should allow him to shine. Tesla’s fall from grace might once again put the spotlights on legendary short seller David Einhorn.

Buy Greenlight Capital Re.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.