Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended May 26, 2019

Filo del Sol is looking more and more like another Lundin Group success story.

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver project in Argentina

On May 17, Filo Mining (OTCPK:FLMMF) announced that it has intersected 547.5m @ 0.4% Cu, 0.78g/t Au, and 8g/t Ag from 16m in hole FSDH028 at its Filo de Sol project. This is equal to 795m (AuEq.) and the last 20 meters averaged 0.67% Cu, 0.74g/t Au, and 43.5g/t Ag. Also, the hole ended in mineralization, which comes to show the great potential to expand the project.

Filo del Sol is located on the border between Argentina and Chile:

In January 2019, Filo Mining completed a pre-feasibility study, which was based on the leachable oxide cap of the project. The grades were low, but the metallurgy and strip ratio are excellent, and the economics of the project look very good:

One red flag for me is the high metal price assumptions - the copper and silver prices used in the study are higher than the current spot prices for these metals. Using copper prices of $2.40 per pound, the net present value of the project drops below $900 million.

The 2018/19 drilling campaign is targeting the porphyry target underneath the known ore body, and I think it has the potential to transform Filo del Sol into a much larger project.

I really like the management of Filo Mining, as it's a Lundin Group company, which has a very good track record of creating value for shareholders:

The company is led by Adam Lundin, and Lundin trusts hold a 30% stake at the moment:

2) Kathleen Valley lithium project in Australia

On May 20, Liontown Resources (OTC:LINRF) announced that it has intersected 90m @ 1.3% Li2O from 209m in hole KVRC0220 at its Kathleen Valley project. This is equal to 381m (AuEq.) and thick and high-grade lithium mineralization has now been intersected over a strike length of 900 meters at Kathleen Valley:

Kathleen Valley is located in Western Australia near several nickel and gold mines:

Liontown released a maiden resource of 21.2Mt at 1.4% lithium and 170 parts per million tantalum for the project and it set an exploration target of up to 31 million tonnes at 1.5% lithium.

The current 23,000-meter drilling program includes 105 reverse circulation holes and it will be finished within a week. An updated mineral resource estimate is expected to be released in June 2019.

Liontown has completed a scoping study using the maiden resource estimate which revealed the potential for a very profitable standalone mine:

3) Fenelon gold project in Canada

On May 21, Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) released assay results from its Fenelon gold project in Quebec and the best result included 227.8m @ 1.46g/t Au from 362.5m in hole FA-19-052. This is equal to 333m (AuEq.) and the new released drill results have significantly increased the known extent of the newly-discovered Area 51 gold system.

Fenelon is located in around 65 kilometers east of the Detour gold deposit:

The company recently completed a 35,000-tonne bulk sample program and it plans to drill between 50,000 meters and 70,000 meters as part of its 2019 drill program.

I think the results from the February 2017 Pre-Feasibility Study from Fenelon were unimpressive:

But the company has much bigger plans for the future - the three-year goal is for over 60,000 ounces sustainable annual gold production, while the long-term goal is for more than 100,000 ounces of annual gold production.

Conclusion

Filo del Sol is a prime example that grade isn't everything in mining. It has a great metallurgy, an excellent strip ratio and it economics look amazing. However, I think that the PFS uses very high metal prices and the NPV should be closer to a billion dollars. I like the company's management, as the Lundin Group has historically proven to care about shareholders, and sales of companies by the group have resulted in great returns. I continue to think that Filo del Sol is likely to see a significant increase in its resources in 2019 and that the company will eventually be sold at a significant premium to the share price.

Liontown Resources has managed to intersect a significant amount of thick and high-grade lithium mineralization at Kathleen Valley and I think that the new mineral resource estimate for the project will look great. This should significantly boost Kathleen Valley's great economics.

I've covered Fenelon several times in this series and my main concern was that the project isn't large enough. It's growing fast and Wallbridge can pop up into investor's radars if it manages to reach its exploration target of 600,000-800,000 ounces of gold. However, a market valuation of more than $100 million at this stage seems way too generous.

