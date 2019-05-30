AMD: Big Investors Are Bulking Up

The stock is still trading in the same price-range, in which institutions accumulated their shares, so retail investors can still enter AMD and have same cost-basis as the big guys.

AMD (AMD) has been surrounded by mixed market sentiment of late. While some believe that its upcoming 7nm-based products would further catapult its sales in CPU and GPU categories, others feel that the chipmaker’s stock has rallied a bit too far and is due for a correction. But institutional investors seem to have picked sides already. Latest 13F filings reveal that a broad swath of institutional investors bought AMD stock in sizable quantities, thereby siding with the long-side thesis. This should come across as an encouraging sign for new and existing investors. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

Growing Bullishness

It can be rewarding at times to track changes in institutional ownership. This class of sophisticated investors generally has a long-term time horizon, they tend to ignore short-term fluctuations in the market, and have access to certain resources – such as supply chain connections or access to managements in some cases – which gives them an edge in investing over retail investors. So, tracking changes in institutional ownership can at times provide us with leading insights about where a company is headed next.

Coming back to AMD, institutional investors bought more AMD stock than they sold in the last 13F reporting cycle. Additionally, the number of institutions that increased or initiated new positions in AMD was far greater than the number of institutions that reduced or completely sold off their positions respectively. So, it was a two-prong impact. It’s evident that a broad swath of institutional investors grew bullish on AMD stock in the last 13F reporting cycle, which lasted from January 1 to March 31.

Then I analyzed how AMD’s 40 largest institutional investors adjusted their positions during the last 13F reporting cycle. About 10 of its 40 largest holders booked some profits but the remaining 29 institutional investors added more shares of the chipmaker. This segregation of activity amongst its top institutional holders indicates that there was an actual accumulation of AMD’s shares and it wasn’t just churn.

Note that institutional investors were required by the SEC to file their 13F documents by May 15 which means this data is quite fresh. But overall, the stock is trading at about $26.5 at the time of writing this article. This is towards the upper-end of the $17 and $28 price-bracket within which institutional investors accumulated the chipmaker’s shares. So, retail investors still have a chance to load on AMD at the same levels as the big guys. But this leads us to another question: Why are institutions so bullish on AMD?

Reasons for Optimism

One of the major reasons why institutions are growing bullish on AMD is the fact that its next-gen 7nm Navi (GPUs) and Ryzen 3 (CPUs) lineups are due for release in July. The rollout of new SKUs based on this industry-leading fabrication node is extremely important for AMD for broadly three reasons.

First, AMD would practically be the first to market with its 7nm-based CPU and GPU SKUs this year. Intel’s comparable 10nm products will be staggered throughout the next 9-15 months if all goes as per plan. Nvidia, on the other hand, will reportedly move to 7nm only next year. AMD's technological lead should bolster the performance and efficiency metrics of its SKUs compared to comparable offerings from Intel and Nvidia at least. Unless AMD botches up on its execution or its designs, the chipmaker’s improved competitiveness should further fuel its share gain story.

Secondly, AMD should ideally now have truly competitive products (Navi and Ryzen 3) in its portfolio. This should boost its shipment growth and also allow it to charge a premium for its industry-leading SKUs. So, I’m of the opinion that AMD’s ASP and shipment growth metrics would spike up over the next 3-4 quarters, at least until its counterparts come out with their next-gen chips with new architectures and comparable nodes. AMD's growing ASPs and shipments should bolster its sales and profitability figures if all goes well.

Third, we know that Intel’s attempt to ramp up its 10nm output went awry last year even though it’s a vertically integrated semiconductor behemoth. But the combined efforts of Taiwan Semiconductor and AMD seem to be going through just fine. There were arguments being made until about a few months ago that TSM’s 7nm ramp could face yield issues, just like Intel did, which would eventually delay AMD’s upcoming launches. But clearly there haven’t been any reports that suggest production hiccups at TSM or on AMD’s end. This only reassures investors and reinforces the long-side thesis for AMD.

Combine the above-points and we get a semiconductor company - AMD - that’s seemingly well-positioned to report financial growth throughout the year.

There’s another factor that investors need to consider. Nvidia had noted earlier this month that their channel inventories had started to normalize. From their Q1 conference call:

When we look at our overall inventory in the channel, we believe that this is relatively behind us and moving forward that it will not be an issue. Going forward, we will probably reach normalized level for gaming somewhere between Q2 and Q3 similar to our discussion that we had back at Analyst Day and at the beginning of the quarter.

Assuming that AMD is seeing a similar trend, the demand resumption of its channel partners should also contribute to increased sales for the chipmaker. We don’t know the extent of this recovery and we’d have to wait for AMD’s next earnings call to determine how much of an impact this would have on its next two quarters’ sales. But improving demand scenario can encourage institutions to continue buying into AMD in the ongoing 13F cycle as well.

Investors Takeaway

The takeaway here is that AMD is arguably in a formidable position for the first time in several years. It used to compete for the lower-end of the market due to its inferior chip architectures and its use of dated fabrication technologies but all that is changing quickly. AMD would now be competing in terms of raw performance and efficiency metrics which should fuel its shipment, revenue, and profit growth over the coming few quarters at least. This makes AMD a good growth stock to own. I would recommend readers and investors to follow big money flows and consider going long on the scrip. Good Luck!

