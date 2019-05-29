Automatic Data Processing: Great Total Return - Up From The Last Report And Fully Valued

Automatic Data Processing's S&P CFRA three-year forward CAGR of 14% is good and will give you good growth with the increasing world economy and population.

This article is about Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and why it's a buy for the total return investor that also wants some solid, increasing dividend income. Automatic Data Processing is one of the largest human resources products and services companies in the world. ADP is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants good growth potential when interest rates start rising again.

Automatic Data Processing is 6.52% of The Good Business Portfolio, a full position. The company has steady growth and has the cash it uses to increase the dividends each year. When interest rates increase, the earnings of ADP are also increasing from the payroll float. Right now, with the market relatively high, ADP is matching the market. The recent dip at the end of 2018 created a buying opportunity at a good price, but now ADP is fully valued.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Automatic Data Processing has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for the last four years with hardly a bump down until the end of the year 2018 when the market had a downturn.

Fundamentals of Automatic Data Processing will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Automatic Data Processing passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Automatic Data Processing does meet my dividend guideline of having increased dividends for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 43 years of increasing dividends and a 2.0% yield. Automatic Data Processing is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 62%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for growing the business of the company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. ADP easily passes this guideline. ADP is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $70.4 billion. Automatic Data Processing's 2019 projected cash flow at $2.8 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 14% easily exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Automatic Data Processing can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. ADP passes this guideline since their total return is 128.46%, more than the Dow's total return of 42.57%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $26,200 today. This makes Automatic Data Processing a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. ADP's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $160, passing the guideline. ADP's price is presently 1% above the target. ADP is over the target price at present and has a high forward PE of 28, making ADP a bit pricey at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants good steady increasing dividend income and future total return growth, you may want to nibble at this company. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the above average growing dividend makes ADP a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a good income stream. Most of all, what makes ADP interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as the working population and economy increases. ADP gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Automatic Data Processing beats against the Dow baseline in my 53-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great total return of 128.46% makes Automatic Data Processing a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. ADP has an average dividend yield of 2.0% and has had increases for 43 years, making this dividend Aristocrat also a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in November 2018 to $0.79/Qtr., up from $0.69/Qtr. or a 14% increase with increases expected to continue for many years.

Dow's 53-Month total return baseline is 42.57%

Company name 53 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Automatic Data Processing 128.46% 85.89% 2.0%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on May 1, 2019, Automatic Data Processing reported earnings that beat expectations by $0.08 at $1.77, compared to last year at $1.82. Total revenue was higher at $3.84 billion more than a year ago by 4.1% year over year and missed expectations by $70 million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late July 2019 and is expected to be $1.12 compared to last year at $0.25 (with exceptional items).

The graphic below shows the 3rd quarter comparison with 2018.

Source: ADP 3rd quarter 2019 Earnings call slides

Business Overview

Automatic Data Processing is one of the largest human resources companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excepts from Reuters:

"Automatic Data Processing is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers a range of human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled HCM solutions. These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services."

Overall, Automatic Data Processing is a good business with 14% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for ADP's products. The good dividend income brings you cash as we continue to see further growth as the world economy grows. As interest rates have risen, so have ADP's earnings on the payroll float.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said is getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the May 1 meeting, they did not raise rates and kept them the same.

From May 1, 2019, earnings call, Carlos A. Rodriguez (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

"This morning we reported our third quarter fiscal 2019 results with revenue of $3.8 billion up 4% on a reported basis, 5% organic constant currency. This revenue growth was in line with our expectations and continued to be aided in part by the strength of our Employer Services down-market offerings and multinational solutions. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 13% to $1.77 per share and benefited from continued strength in our margin performance, lower adjusted effective tax rate, and fewer shares outstanding. We are pleased with the overall results this quarter, and we believe our performance continues to highlight the underlying strength of our business model. First, we are pleased with our Employer Services, new business bookings performance this quarter, which benefited from broad-based growth. With three quarters behind us, we feel good about our overall progress this year. With products like ADPs Virtual Assistant Bot, employees and HR Leaders now have the convenience of a tool that can help them remove friction in the employee experience by allowing them within the collaboration platforms to view their pay summary and deductions, make time off requests and more, all while also reducing the time spent by HR and payroll practitioners on low value-added tax. This allows them to be more strategic and focused on driving business success. Overall, our investments in the business are showing positive momentum, and we are pleased with the progress we are making against our objective of driving sustainable, long term growth."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Automatic Data Processing business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. ADP has good constant growth that will continue as the United States and the world economy grow.

The graphic below shows the 2019 outlook that will continue to bring growth to the stockholders.

Source: ADP 3rd quarter 2019 Earnings call slides

Takeaways

Automatic Data Processing is a good investment choice for the total return investor with its average dividend yield and high total return. Automatic Data Processing is 6.52% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watched as it grows. ADP will be held in the portfolio long term and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. If you want solid growing dividend income and a good total return in the data processing business, ADP may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On May 24, trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. I will keep HD at 9% of the portfolio while waiting to see some foreign growth in its business.

On May 6, added to the position of Digital Realty Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, sold all of the remaining Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 26, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard from 1.0% of the portfolio to 0.6%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 22, added to position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85% of the portfolio. I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time.

On March 11, the portfolio reduced the position of Arconic from 0.4% of the portfolio to 0.3%. I will sell the rest of this position within the month. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under-par.

On March 7, added to position of Simulations Plus from 0.33% of the portfolio to 0.45%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 4, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard from 1.3% of the portfolio to 1.0%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The five top percentage of the portfolio companies in the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 8.2% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.6% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.0% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 8.2% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) is 13.1% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs. The first-quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) by about $6 billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Eight KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 7 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 Max could be flying again by late June which would be great.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has just increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 5.21%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

