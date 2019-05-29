Celsion Approaches Drug Trial Binary

Celsion (CLSN) is a clinical stage cancer therapy biotechnology company. It once had a much larger market capitalization and stock price based on the potential of its ThermoDox therapy for liver cancer. A Phase 3 trial failed to reach its endpoints in 2013. However, a subgroup of patients that had a significant benefit from that trial was identified. A Phase 3 trial is now underway to test the drug under more rigid protocols. Celsion should be reporting on interim efficacy and then final results in late 2019 and 2020. If the results are positive, the stock price should jump dramatically, reflecting likely future revenue and profits.

ThermoDox OPTIMA Study

ThermoDox is a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin, a common chemotherapy agent. Doxorubicin is toxic. By combining with localized heating using RFA (radio-frequency ablation), ThermoDox can be delivered in high quantities to liver cancers.

In the earlier Phase 3 HEAT study that failed to meet its goals, it turned out that a key differentiator was how much time RFA was applied to patients with a single tumor and size limited to 7 cm. It was determined that 45 minutes should be the minimum RFA time. The OPTIMA study currently underway studies only patients with single lesions of the appropriate size and requires researchers to use a minimum of 45 minutes for the RFA procedure. The study has enrolled about 550 patients, completing enrollment in August 2018.

Because long-term survival is the critical endpoint, it is taking considerable time to see if patients respond as expected. Before the end of 2019 an independent, pre-planned interim efficacy analysis will be made. A second interim analysis is planned for mid-2020. The final results would be announced only after a pre-specified number of patients have died. It is possible that there will be enough separation between the control arm and active arm to call it a positive outcome based on the first or second interim analysis.

CEO Michael Tardugno suggested in his Q1, 2019 Celsion results call that the first interim analysis will be based on 60% of the deaths required for the final analysis. He called the bar for success that early as high. However, it is possible. The statistical bar gets lower as more samples (deaths) accrue, so that the bar is lower for the second analysis and lowest for the final analysis.

The graph below, from the subgroup analysis of the first Phase 3 study, shows both the efficacy and long timeline for these studies.

Source: Celsion

Subgroup Analysis Fear and Loathing

One reason Celsion has been heavily discounted by biotech investors and analysts is its use of subgroup analysis. To make a rational decision about buying Celsion, it is important to have a basic understanding of subgroup analysis. I cannot go deep into the math or theory here, but the essential points are not that difficult.

Flip twelve coins and the most typical result is six heads and six tails. If you keep flipping and consistently get a different ratio, the coins are likely not fair. Now, think in terms of drug tests, with better outcomes for treated patients being heads, and better outcomes for the placebo group being tails. If the ratio is one to one, neither group is better. But suppose, the drug maker says, the patients where the new drug did well are a subgroup. Given that patients can be broken down many ways, including age, disease stage, and by various biomarkers, it is often possible to find a subgroup that has a good response rate.

Just as with flipping coins, what happens if you independently test that subgroup? Well, if the results really were random, as with the six coins that previously came up heads, you will likely now get three heads and three tails. Which is not a positive result for a drug trial, since patients on therapy again do no better than patients in the control arm.

That is what could happen with ThermoDox. The subgroup, retested, could do no better than the larger, earlier group. [Note that a new pool of patients also has to be used, which may not be identical to the earlier pool. The hope is that the new pool of patients who get RFA but not the drug will serve as a fair control group.]

Most investors are staying away from Celsion, indicating they believe the subgroup hypothesis is false.

But, sometimes, subgroups really do reflect cause and effect. In this case, the hypothesis is that there is a minimum RFA required for ThermoDox to be effective. Many patients in the original trial received a less than optimal exposure to RFA.

It is not just Celsion management that believes this is the case. The National Institute of Health issued a statement that the chances of success for the new trial are high based on its independent analysis of the original HEAT study subgroup.

Rest of Pipeline

Celsion also has a gene therapy being tested on ovarian cancer, GEN-1, nearing completion of Phase 1 enrollment. Early partial results have been encouraging.

Cash

Celsion has been running on a shoestring since its HEAT study failure.

As of the end of Q1 2019, Celsion had cash and securities worth under $24 million. The net loss in the quarter was $2.4 million. Notes payable were $9.5 million, and accounts payable were significant at $5.0 million.

Unless the ThermoDox results come back positive, it is going to be very difficult for Celsion to avoid bankruptcy. Even with positive results, more cash would need to be raised to reach commercialization. So, expect some stock dilution under the best of circumstances.

Conclusion

The chances of failure are significant but difficult to quantify.

Against that, I weigh the low stock price of $2.09 and market capitalization of $43 million at the close of market on May 28, 2019. Volatility can be seen in the 52-week low of $1.35 and high of $3.48. Anything in that range before final data for ThermoDox is available would not be a surprise.

Also, note that even though the coming interim analysis is not expected to be definitive, failure to get an immediate result that could gain FDA approval could have a negative effect on the stock. This happened recently, for instance, with Tocagen (TOCA).

Because it is a microcap, all the caveats for that class of stock apply. Volatility and attempts to drive the stock price up or down before the data comes are to be expected.

My own take is that this looks like a good subgroup. The NIH analysis seems right. Since ThermoDox depends on RFA to be effective, it should be expected that high RFA times would be more effective than low RFA times.

I believe there is at least a 50% chance that the end results will be positive. If they are, then Celsion should move to a stock price something like it had before the HEAT trial resulted in failure. That would be $40 per share. Nevertheless, I am keeping Celsion at a small percentage of my portfolio, given the risk of failure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLSN, TOCA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.