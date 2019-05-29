Bond Prices Telling Market Story

The question is: Will these expectations spread to other markets?

Investors in the bond market seem to be forecasting slower economic growth, slow inflation, greater uncertainty in the world, and destabilizing international money flows.

Over the past year or so, I have been arguing that investors need to watch the bond market because the bond market will be capturing and incorporating into prices the major forces impacting the world.

Here we are at the end of May 2019 and the percent yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note is trading in the low 2.20s.

This is the lowest level this yield has been since September 2017.

And, the bond yields seems to be capturing the investor mood that economic growth is slowing, risk averse money is flowing into safe havens like the United States bond market, and expectations for inflation are falling.

This is quite a bundle, so let's explore the scene a little more.

First, there appears to be a growing mood that the U.S. economy will be growing slower in the future. Many analysts believe that investors reflect their expectations concerning the growth of the economy in the yield on the U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected securities (OTC:TIPS).

As economic growth is expected to fall, the yield on TIPs will fall.

At the end of last year, the yield on the 10-year TIPs was in the 1.00 percent to 1.10 percent range.

As expectations for slower U.S. growth slowed, this yield declined and was trading to yield around 80 basis points, or 0.80 percent, by early March.

A little bit further into the year, international markets began to roil as the uncertainty about world trade and world economic growth came into question as tariff talks got messy and discussions about trade wars increased, especially as the China/U.S. trade negotiations soured.

The decline in the yield on TIPS was exacerbated as rise averse monies from around the world flowed into safe haven markets. By the end of May 2019, the yield on the 10-year TIPs note fell near to 50 basis points, or 0.50 percent.

At the same time, the yields in other "safe havens" dropped. The yield on the 10-year German bund became negative once again and traded to yield a negative 16 basis points yesterday. And, in Switzerland, the 10-year government bond yield dropped to a negative 45 basis points.

I have written two earlier posts on the movement of these risk averse funds. The first one can be found here. The second one can be found here.

So, bond yields have been impacted by slower growth expectations in the United States, but also in the world, and by a substantial movement of funds in the world responding to a growing concern over the uncertainty that is increasingly about the future of globalization and world trade.

The third factor that appears to be impacting the bond markets is the concern over inflation - or, more specifically, the lack of inflation.

More and more, over the past few weeks, discussions have arisen about whether or not the Federal Reserve System can actually achieve its inflation target of 2.00 percent inflation. It seems as if the Fed is having troubles pumping up the inflation rate and is somewhat at a loss as to why this might be the case.

Furthermore, there are other bits of news that appear to be contributing to the weakness in the inflation numbers. The rising U.S. supplies of oil might be resulting in the weakness of oil prices and could be contributing to the expectation that prices, in general, might continue to only show moderate inflation.

Whatever the cause, the inflationary expectations built into bond prices have experienced a substantial drop since the middle of April 2019. Inflationary expectations are calculated by subtracting the yield on TIPs of a given maturity from the nominal yield on TIPs of the same maturity.

Using this methodology, we find that the inflationary expectations built into the 5-year U.S. Treasury note was around 1.90 percent through April, while the inflationary expectations built into the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was just under 2.00 percent.

Yesterday, inflationary expectations, calculated in this way were around 1.65 percent for the 5-year note and around 1.80 percent for the 10-year note.

This is quite a change in how investors are perceiving the future of U.S. inflation.

Overall, this is quite a change since the beginning of the year in how investors are perceiving the general economic future.

The interesting thing is that this "forecast" is not really too different from what Federal Reserve officials are projecting. Whereas Fed projections for inflation in the future indicate that inflation will be at 1.8 percent in 2019, they immediately bump the rate up to the Fed target of 2.00 percent for the years after. Economic growth, however, continues to decline through 2021.

However, we don't get to see the Fed's reasoning for this forecast.

The bottom-line is that these projections are not that strong. And, add on top of this a growing uncertainty related to political factors, one cannot be too optimistic about the economic future of the United States - and of Europe.

How does this impact your investment decisions?

We need to continue to keep our eyes on the bond market in the future to see how this all plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.