TFS Financial Is Even More Of A Trade, Less Of An Investment Now

The dividend has thus far not been impacted, but may not be sustainable on the company’s current trajectory.

Chief subsidiary Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland doesn’t appear to have adapted or adjusted.

Exactly a year ago, yours truly here suggested TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was a compelling, even if risky, trading prospect. The stock had just broken out of a sideways rut that ultimately served as a pivot point out of a downtrend and potentially into an uptrend. Though short-term profit taking looked and felt likely, the bulls tipped their hand. They couldn’t simply untip it.

Things played out pretty much as expected, though with even more volatility than anticipated. Shares of the bank holding company (more on that in a moment) are now up 8% from my last look, but as of October of last year were actually down by about as much since last May’s commentary.

Realistically speaking, there likely is more upside, particularly if TFSL can get over a key technical hump that’s taken shape within just the past few weeks.

Just don’t get married to it.

The Strange Arrangement Works

Most anyone reading this will already know it, but on the off chance it’s unclear, an investment in TFS Financial is mostly an investment in Cleveland’s Third Federal Savings and Loan Association… a small regional bank boasting about $140 billion worth of assets and a few dozen branch offices. Simultaneously – and this is where it gets tricky – roughly 80% of the holding company's outstanding shares are owned by a federally-chartered mutual holding company.

The end result? For reasons the company’s own accountants might struggle to explain to the layperson, the numbers being recorded and reported for TFS Financial understate how well the organization is actually performing.

Perhaps more important, the corporate structure continues to facilitate reliable, growing dividends.

And that’s what’s steadily taken shape since the specially-restructured company began paying dividends again in 2014. The most recent quarterly dividend announcement of 25 cents per share annualizes to $1.00, more than tripling a TTM dividend pace of only 30 cents per share as of 2015.

With just a superficial glance, the dividend – with or without growth – doesn’t appear sustainable. The twelve-month earnings pace peaked at 32 cents per share in 2017, and has since been dialed back to 29 cents per share.

To its credit, while the bank’s total deposits and home equity loan portfolio grew last quarter, net interest income still slumped thanks to a challenging interest rate dynamic. Higher expenses abated the benefit of lower tax rates. Analysts are even modeling a slight dip in revenue and earnings this fiscal year, spurred by a headwind that even if handled well is still a headwind TFS doesn’t want to face. Next year looks better, but the company’s track record vs. estimates hasn’t been a great one of late.

TFS Financial Revenue and Earnings History, Outlook Source: Data from Thomson Reuters/image made by author

Revenue over the course of the past four quarters has come in well below previous outlooks, though it’s the bottom line that’s the growing concern here. Waning profitability could eventually crimp the holding company’s capacity to grow, or even sustain, its current dividend.

Is there an action plan to turn the tide of economic lethargy that’s already led to lowered outlooks for the current year? So far there isn’t, despite the need for one.

It’s enough to merit concern, even if it’s not yet a reason to shed shares.

Regional Banks Holding Up, But Still Under Fire

To that end, ownership of TFS Financial also is a bet on smaller, regional banks in an environment that hasn’t proven particularly kind to larger ones.

It’s not a bad bet right now.

The yield curve has tipped, again, meaning long-term interest rates are now below short-term rates, squeezing banks’ lending profitability. While the narrowing, and now non-existent, spread between rates adversely impact banks of all sizes, smaller players during this particular cycle appear better positioned to deal with the turbulence than their larger counterparts than they normally might be.

Part of that edge may stem from the fact that smaller banks aren’t regulated as tightly as mega banks are.

Strategic Wealth Partners founder Mark Tepper explained earlier this year “the new regulation breaks banks down into five different categories according to their asset levels, and the regional banks of assets between $100 billion and $250 billion have less strict regulations than the bigger banks with let’s say over $700 billion.” Namely, smaller players have more of an opportunity to acquire and merge with rivals without exceeding key thresholds.

TFS Financial’s $140 billion in assets falls right into that sweet spot of not big enough to be on any regulatory radar, but not so small it lacks the wherewithal to manage its own destiny. The bank hasn’t appeared terribly interested in buying or merging its way to more profit growth, however.

Just as troubling is the fact that the consumer preference for regional and local banking may have run its full course as the all-important tech-savvy demographic starts to move into their high-earnings and high-inheritance years.

In 2016, with the echoes of the Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) account-opening scandal still ringing – bolstered by a general distaste for all-things-institutional – regional banks and credit unions fell back into favor. Seemingly tired of tech and the problems it can cause, it looked like consumers were more interested in people than banking apps.

That would be a short-lived phenomenon though. Last year’s World Economic Forum Global Shapers Survey determined that consumers are more willing than ever to rely on technologies and apps that most smaller banking entities simply can’t offer. Online-only banks are now perfectly palatable for a wide swath of the sub-40 crowd.

That leaves Cleveland’s Third Federal Savings and Loan Association in something of a lurch, inasmuch as it’s fallen behind on the critical, digital front. It does offer online and mobile banking, but its digital tools don’t stand up to those of bigger rivals.

Looking Ahead

And yet, there’s some room for more upside from the stock before TFS will be forced to address these challenges or forced to explain to shareholders why it hasn’t done a better job of addressing them.

The chart is the key. Since the early-May jump, TFSL stock has become range-bound; that box is highlighted on the chart. This may only be a temporary phenomenon though… a chance for shares to take a breather before rekindling the uptrend that’s been in place since last October. It has to at least be respected that the stock has withstood recent marketwide weakness. Breaking above the recently-developed resistance near $17.40 could be, and should be, catalytic, propelling the stock toward $18.00, if not the previous peaks between $19.00 and $20.00.

In the absence of that breakout thrust at a time when the fundamental case is tepid at best, however, I’d think very carefully about any new entry.

Conversely, a break under the recently-developed floor around $17.00 could be reason enough to get out and then reassess what happens if and when the 200-day moving average line around $16.00 is revisited.

Source: TradeStation

Either way, any move higher from here would be a purely technical move, and as such not necessarily the beginning of something more long lived.

The landscape isn’t nearly as compelling as it was a year ago, even though the stock has been a reasonably decent performer of late. This year’s admittedly modest sales and earnings lull is still a step in the wrong direction from a company that may well fall short of next year’s estimates to boot. Again, its track record of late has been lackluster, missing two of its past four EPS outlooks. Three of those four bottom lines were lower, year-over-year. The corporate structure may obscure actual results, but it can’t hide that fact that they’re deteriorating.

Bottom Line

Unless TFS Financial can actually prove the Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland can shrug off narrow interest rate spreads in an environment where overall loan growth is slowing, it’s difficult to categorize this name as a pick you can buy and forget about for a few years. There are now much better options.

This pick wasn't quite right for Well-Rounded Investor members, but I do have an alternative in mind. To get all of my actionable insights, sign up today, or take a free two-week test drive

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TFSL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.