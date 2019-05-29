Macy's Remains A Sell

Source: Barron's

Online retailers continue to disrupt the retail space. It may be time to cut the wheat from the chaff and decide which brick and mortar stores will survive and which will not. J.C. Penney (JCP) is saddled with $3.9 billion of debt and may not survive. In its most recent quarter, Macy's (NYSE:M) delivered an earnings beat but missed on revenue estimates. Its total revenue of $5.7 billion was flat Y/Y. Net sales fell 1%, yet comparable sales for owned plus licensed grew 0.7%. Credit card revenues grew by double digits. Credit card penetration rose, while higher balances drove higher finance charges. Growth in credit card revenues could buttress Macy's top line if net sales continue to falter.

On a product basis, the company experienced positive traction in dresses, fine jewelry, men's tailored clothes and women's shoes. Macy's could face more headwinds as Amazon (AMZN) is taking market share in apparel on the strength of millennials:

Analyst Brian Nowak estimates that Amazon gained 1.5% of the U.S. apparel market share last year, a 10 basis-point year-over-year sequential gain, mostly at the expense of department stores. That trend will continue, he thinks, given that millennials are increasingly shifting their spending to the e-commerce giant (it's basically the avocado toast of retailers), along with Amazon Prime Members - a group that's now 100 million strong world-wide. Right now, Amazon is the second-largest apparel retailer, behind Walmart (WMT), but Nowak expects that these forces will push it to the top spot at some point this year.

A silver lining may be the company's mobile efforts. Macy's generated over $1 billion of app sales for full-year 2018. As an omni-channel retailer, its goal is to take market share across each of its platforms. Its sizeable app sales imply the company is making progress.

Margins Slightly Eroded

If revenue is flat to declining, then management must improve margins to grow earnings. Gross margin was 38% during the quarter, down from 39% in the year earlier period. Merchandise margin was not able to offset higher delivery expense. The company also had to clear inventory, which created a drag on gross margin. SG&A expense of $2.1 billion was up about 1%. The increase was driven by an investment in the company's Backstage rollout and other initiatives.

While total revenue growth was flat, SG&A and cost of goods sold both rose 1%. When costs rise more than revenue, then EBITDA takes a hit. EBITDA of $396 million fell 12% Y/Y. EBITDA margin of 7% was down about 100 basis points versus the year-earlier period. It could be difficult to cut costs. Macy's must continue to make investments to maintain its mobile platform and other initiatives designed to grow comparable sales.

Solid Balance Sheet

Macy's has $737 million of cash and about $2.1 billion of working capital. It has ample liquidity in place in case the retail sector turns down. A protracted decline in retail is a real risk, in my opinion, as the global economy may have peaked. Free cash flow ("FCF") was -$275 million, driven by $237 million in capital expenditures. Cash burn could be something to watch out for over the next few quarters.

Macy's has long-term debt of $4.7 billion, which equates to 3.0x run rate EBITDA (last quarter's EBITDA annualized). The debt appears manageable, for now. Strong liquidity and a manageable debt load are strong selling points in a retail space being disrupted by online participants.

Conclusion

Revenue growth has ground to a halt, while margins continue to slide. Until the company can generate positive EBITDA, it could be difficult to recommend the stock. M is down over 40% Y/Y and will likely fall further. Sell M.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.