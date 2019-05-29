Gundlach's DoubleLine Income Solutions Distributing 8.96%

The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) is a closed-end fund with the objective to provide a high level of current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. DoubleLine was founded by Jeffrey Gundlach, the former manager of the TCW Total Return Bond Fund (MUTF:TGLMX). In his 15 years at the mortgage-focused TCW fund, its 7.2% annualized gain put him among the top producers of the intermediate-bond category. Gundlach also won the Morningstar Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year award in 2006 and Barron's dubbed him King of Bonds. Gundlach is kind of an art guy and named the firm after a concept famously used by Dutch painter Piet Mondriaan. Below is an example of a Mondriaan:

The closed-end fund has a lot of freedom (which is when these vehicles can be great) and it “may invest in debt securities and other income-producing investments anywhere in the world, including emerging markets.”

The fund currently trades at a premium to its net asset value of 0.25%. Its total distribution rate is 8.96%. Total leverage ratio is 31.88%. On a 3-year basis, the fund tends to trade at a higher premium, but on a one-year or six-month basis, it tends to trade at a deeper discount. It is fairly unusual for mature closed-end funds to consistently trade at a premium. But star managers and very high yields can accomplish that.

If I look at how the fund is invested, a few things stand out to me:

70% is in corporate bonds

Almost nothing invested in treasuries

Agency bonds are seriously overweight

40% invested in the U.S.

10% invested in Argentina

8% in Mexico

6% in the Cayman Islands

Strong overweight the 3-7 year duration

84% invested in securities that are considered below investment grade

That's the original positioning. What surprised me most of all is how much credit risk DoubleLine is seeking out here. Likely they have a differentiated view from the rating agencies on at least a portion of these, but it still indicates where they see value in the universe of fixed-income. Especially, if you consider they are also shading treasuries. Jeffrey Gundlach has lately expressed concern about the U.S. debt and pension liabilities. It is not an immediate concern, but he believes it may finally start playing a role in credit markets in the coming years.

Here's an overview of sector weightings:

Here's an overview of country breakdown and maturities:

Finally, the top 25 positions for the fund:

When I look through the top 25 holdings, what stands out are the large number of corporates issued by financials like Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY), Banco BTG Pactual, Banco de Galicia and Unifin. But also the materials, both energy and mining, like Petrobras (PBR) and Freeport (FCX). These are sectors that are sought out by many value investors as they are very much out-of-favor. It is a distinctive portfolio that is absolutely not hugging the benchmark as you might expect from a strong firm and team.

Conclusion

I like to buy into closed-end funds when they exhibit the following characteristics:

Trading at a deeper than usual discount to the net asset value. Managed by a quality firm and strong team. I don't hate the portfolio.

This fund is definitely on my wishlist as I think the firm and managers are great. I like what I'm seeing in the portfolio very much. I love to add more emerging markets to my portfolio and like the value bent.

But today, this just isn't trading at a deep enough discount for me. I'm more inclined to veer towards a closed-end fund that doesn't score as highly on 2 or 3, but that is trading at a deep discount. For someone with a long time horizon who wants to set and forget about a closed-end fund, it could a great option as especially factor 2 is important.

