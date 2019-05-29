4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lies have always been easier to invent than reality." - Marty Rubin

The market has been down overall for five straight weeks. EU elections are over as mainstream pro-European parties continued to lose ground to more populist parties on the right and the left. The battle to succeed U.K. Prime Minister is kicking off and the winner will have to help determine the direction of Brexit. And, of course, escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to be a major headwind for the markets. The sell-off has continued so far in this holiday-shortened trading week.

So, what stocks are insiders buying in this volatile environment? Here are four interesting names that caught our eye thanks to their significant and recent insider buying.

Let's start with StarTek (SRT). This is a Colorado-based customer management business process outsourcing (BPO) company that provides voice, chat, email, social media, and back-office support for ~225 clients. The company has ~58 call centers in 13 countries on six continents.

On May 17th, two different directors each purchased a little over $2 million in new equity. Not only was the size of the buying notable, but also these are the first insider purchases in the stock since November of 2015. The company beat both top and bottom line expectations when it reported Q1 results on May 8th.

The customer management BPO market is ~$200 billion and expected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR through 2021 to $228 billion. Although most call centers are in India and Southeast Asia, ~62% of the client spend comes from the Americas region. The industry is evolving beyond call centers to include customer service consulting and digital customer experience.

Despite its significant size, the BPO industry is highly fragmented with the five largest players comprising less than 20% of the market. In addition to in-house customer management operations, StarTek competes with the likes of Alorica, SYNNEX's (NYSE:SNX) Concentrix, Sitel, Sykes (SYKE), TTEC Holdings (TTEC), Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFF), and Transcom, as well as divisions of multinational companies such as Accenture (ACN) and Infosys (INFY).

Despite an over $300 million market cap, StarTek gets little in the way of analyst coverage. Lake Street did reiterate its Buy rating and $12 price target on SRT last week, but that is the only analyst commentary I can find on the company in 2019. In addition, only three articles have appeared on StarTek here on Seeking Alpha since the start of 2018. Based on these new insider purchases, a couple of directors are signalling there might be some 'hidden value' in the shares.

Next up is Bunge (BG). The huge AG conglomerate sees its first insider buying so far here in 2019. Three insiders snapped up over $2.7 million in new shares on May 21st and May 22nd, led by the CEO purchasing just over $2 million of that total.

Like most Ag concerns, Bunge's stock price is down for the year, although the shares have held up better than most. Escalating trade tensions and new tariffs have not been good for U.S. farm products. Soybean prices recently went under $8 a bushel for the first time since 2008.

Bunge has done better than most. Helping support the stock price is a dividend yield which has reached almost four percent. Bunge has mixed sentiment in the analyst commentary with two Holds and three Buys by analyst firms so far in 2019. Insiders seem to be more sanguine about the firm's longer-term future based on their recent purchases.

Another interesting name seeing some recent insider buying is the giant home improvement retail concern Lowe's (LOW). In the first insider buying of the year, the company's CEO added $950,000 to his core holdings in the stock on May 24th. A director purchased just under $25,000 of stock on the same day.

The stock has fallen sharply in recent weeks. The company missed bottom line expectations when it reported first quarter results on May 22nd, even as revenues were slightly above the consensus. Comparable same-store sales growth came at 3.5% on a year-over-year basis, above estimates. However, the stock sold off on the earnings reports as gross margins fell over 150 bps during the quarter and the company's inventory levels rose almost 14% Y/Y. Management issued conservative forward guidance as well.

Robert W. Baird came out to say 'buy the dip' after the stock's earnings related sell-off. It maintains its Outperform rating and $133 price target on LOW. Based on this recent purchase, the company's CEO seems to be signalling he shares that view.

Finally, we have ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) whose stock is at a new 52-week low. On May 22nd, two insiders each added 80,000 shares (just over $1.4 million) to their core holdings. ARMOUR invests in residential mortgage-backed securities in the United States and the mortgage REIT currently yields north of 12% on annual basis.

This is not my space at all, but insiders seem to be signalling the shares are a buy at these levels. A recent article by another contributor here on Seeking Alpha stated the shares traded at just better than a 10% discount of their estimates of the company's tangible book value.

And those are four notable stocks that insiders are buying, even as the market continues to decline here in May.

